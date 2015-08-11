Editor: Paul Grant + 1 202 898 8322

TOP STORIES

China devalues yuan after poor economic data

SHANGHAI - China devalues its currency after run of poor economic data, move it bills as free-market reform but which some suspect could be beginning of longer-term slide in exchange rate. (CHINA-MARKETS/YUAN (WRAPUP 3, GRAPHIC), moved, by Pete Sweeney and Lu Jianxin, 793 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-MARKETS/YUAN-GLOBAL, moved, by Jamie McGeever, 791 words

- CHINA-MARKETS/YUAN-FED, Jonathan Spicer, expect by 1830 GMT/2.30 PM ET, 400 words

- CHINA-YUAN/EUROPE-COMPANIES, by Georgina Prodhan, expect by 1830 GMT/2.30 PM ET, 700 words)

- CHINA-MARKETS/YUAN-TOURISM, moved, by Andrew Callus and Wiki Su, 745 words

- CHINA-MARKETS/YUAN-USA (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 210 words

Dollar could suffer if U.S. walks away from Iran deal -Kerry

NEW YORK - If United States walks away from nuclear deal struck with Iran last month in Vienna and demands that its allies comply with U.S. sanctions, dollar may soon cease to be world's reserve currency, top U.S. diplomat says. (IRAN-NUCLEAR/KERRY (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, 350 words)

Greece and lenders agree bailout after all-night talks

ATHENS - Greece and its international lenders reach 85 billion euro bailout agreement after nailing down terms of new loans needed to save country from financial ruin. (EUROZONE-GREECE/BAILOUT (UPDATE 6, PIX, TV), moved, by George Georgiopoulos and Michele Kambas, 757 words)

U.S. productivity rises in Q2, but trend still soft

WASHINGTON - U.S. nonfarm productivity rebounds, but weak underlying trend suggests inflation could pick up more quickly than economists anticipate. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 624 words)

Iraq parliament votes to transform ruling system in boost for Abadi

BAGHDAD - Iraq's parliament votes unanimously for biggest shakeup in its governing system since U.S. military occupation, eliminating entire layers of government and giving Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi new powers. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-REFORM (UPDATE 3, TV, PIX), expect by 1830 GMT/2.30 PM ET, by Saif Hameed and Ahmed Rasheed, 800 words)

Nine charged in U.S. insider trading scheme involving hackers

NEW YORK - Alliance of U.S.-based stock traders and computer hackers in Ukraine make as much as $100 million in illegal profits over five years after stealing confidential corporate press releases, U.S. authorities say. (CYBERSECURITY-HACKING/STOCKS (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved, by Noeleen Walder and Jonathan Stempel, 652 words)

UNITED STATES

About 150 arrested in Ferguson protests, state of emergency persists

FERGUSON, Mo. - Police say about 150 people are arrested in protests in and around Ferguson, Missouri, St. Louis suburb that is flashpoint of racial tension since white police officer fatally shoots unarmed 18-year-old black man there one year ago. (USA-FERGUSON/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moving shortly, by Carey Gillam and Scott Malone, 700 words)

+ See also:

- USA-FERGUSON/OATH KEEPERS (PIX, UPDATE 1), moved, by Scott Malone, 620 words

Women who like Trump dismiss Megyn Kelly feud as a distraction

Women who want to see real-estate mogul and reality TV star Donald Trump win 2016 U.S. presidential race say they have more important things to worry about than his feud with female Fox News anchor. (USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-WOMEN, (PIX, TV) expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Emily Flitter and Alana Wise, 800 words)

For Overstock chairman, uphill political battles in DC and Utah

WASHINGTON - This year, Jonathan Johnson is man of two underdog campaigns. In his home state of Utah, Overstock.com chairman is preparing 2016 bid to replace popular governor. In Congress, his online retailer emerges as only company to back both competing proposals for best way to tax online sales, in twist to a roughly 15-year-old debate running between states and retailers. (OVERSTOCK COM-POLITICS/, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Alina Selyukh, 400 words)

AMERICAS

Fiscal probe for Brazil's Rousseff poses impeachment threat

BRASILIA - Biggest threat to Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff's hold on office may come not from corruption scandal that ensnares country's business and political elite but from less-heralded probe of accounting practices led by computer science graduate turned lawyer. (BRAZIL-ROUSSEFF/IMPEACHMENT, moved, by Alonso Soto, 973 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Palestinian vigilantes patrol villages amid fear of more arson attacks

QUSRA, West Bank - Armed men stopping cars at checkpoints in West Bank are usually Israeli security forces policing occupied territory, but in some areas they are Palestinian civilians patrolling their own villages. (ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/VILLAGES (TV, PIX), moved, by Hassan Titi, 556 words)

Turkish official says Turkey, U.S. agree to Syria 'safe zone' -CNN Turk

ISTANBUL - Turkey and United States agree on terms of "safe zone" in northern Syria, broadcaster CNN Turk quotes Ankara's foreign ministry undersecretary as saying, step forward in slow-moving joint effort to battle insurgents. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/TURKEY-USA (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 270 words)

+ See also:

- MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-ARMY, moved, by Tom Perry and Suleiman Al-Khalidi, 799 words

ASIA

Japan restarts reactor in test of Abe's nuclear policy

TOKYO/SATSUMASENDAI - Japan restarts nuclear reactor for first time under new safety standards put in place since Fukushima disaster in 2011, as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe seeks to reassure nervous public that industry is now safe. (JAPAN-NUCLEAR/RESTARTS (UPDATE 2, GRAPHICS, PIX, TV), moved, by Aaron Sheldrick and Issei Kato, 518 words)

SPORT

U.S. judge orders NFL, union talk settlement in Brady case

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON - U.S. judge orders National Football League and its players union to conduct settlement talks in court battle over star quarterback Tom Brady's "Deflategate" suspension. (NFL-BRADY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Nate Raymond and Steve Ginsburg, 333 words)

IAAF bans 28 after 2005, 2007 world champs retests

LONDON - Turning to new technology to uncover previously undetected substances, IAAF initiates disciplinary action against 28 athletes after retested samples from 2005 and 2007 World Championships find 32 adverse doping findings. (ATHLETICS-DOPING/IAAF (UPDATE 2), expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, 400 words)

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

U.S. cites driver fatigue, unused seat belts in Tracy Morgan crash

WASHINGTON - U.S. transportation regulators cite driver fatigue, speed and unused seat belts among multiple factors behind crash with Wal-Mart truck that leaves "30 Rock" star Tracy Morgan with brain injuries and kills fellow comedian. (PEOPLE-TRACY MORGAN/ (UPDATE 3, PIX), expect by 1830 GMT/2.30 PM ET, 400 words)