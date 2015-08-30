Editor: Alison Williams + 44 207 542 7923
TOP STORIES
Migrant boat sinks off Libyan coast, at least seven dead
TRIPOLI - Seven die when boat carrying migrants sinks off
Libya's coast, the second such fatal accident at sea within
days, while European leaders struggle to find a coherent policy
on refugee crisis. (EUROPE-MIGRANTS/(WRAPUP 1, PIX, TV), moved,
by Ahmed Elumami and Marton Dunai, 800 words)
+ See also:
- EUROPE-MIGRANTS/FINLAND (PIX), moved, by Anna Ercanbrack,
480 words
Pressure mounts on Malaysian leader
KUALA LUMPUR - Former Malaysian leader Mahathir Mohamad,
joins anti-government protesters for a second day, calling for a
"people's power" movement to topple Prime Minister Najib Razak
over a financial scandal. (MALAYSIA-PROTESTS/ (UPDATE 4, PIX,
TV), moved, by Trinna Leong and Angie Teo, 800 words)
Egypt to sets date for long-awaited parliamentary vote
CAIRO - Egypt will hold a long-awaited parliamentary
election in two phases starting Oct. 18-19, the election
commission says, the final step of a roadmap to democracy that
critics say has been tainted by a crackdown on dissent.
(EGYPT-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1900 GMT/ 3 P.M. ET, 400
words)
+ See also:
- EGYPT-ALJAZEERA/BRITAIN, (UPDATE 2), moved, 200 words
EUROPE
Merkel, facing refugee influx, presses EU peers to take more
BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel calls on other
European Union countries to take a greater share of the refugees
fleeing to the bloc, as her government struggles to cope with a
record number of arrivals. (EUROPE-MIGRANTS/GERMANY (UPDATE 2,
PIX), moved, by Paul Carrel and Andreas Rinke, 463 words)
Britain attacks "broken" EU migration system
LONDON - Europe's migration system is broken, British
interior minister Theresa May says, blaming its borderless
system for exacerbating a migrant crisis and demanding tighter
European Union rules on free movement. (EUROPE-MIGRANTS/BRITAIN,
moved, by William James, 520 words)
Dutch plan tougher asylum policy as migrants flock to Europe
AMSTERDAM - As Europe grapples with its biggest wave of
refugees and migrants since World War Two, the Netherlands is
about to toughen its asylum policy by cutting off food and
shelter for people who fail to qualify as refugees.
(EUROPE-MIGRANTS-NETHERLANDS, (PIX, GRAPHICS), moved, by Yoruk
Bahceli, 500 words)
MIDDLE EAST
Saudi-led air strike kills 36 Yemeni civilians -residents
SANAA - An air strike by warplanes from a Saudi-led
coalition, which said it targeted a bomb-making factory, killed
36 civilians working at a bottling plant in the northern Yemeni
province of Hajjah, residents said. (YEMEN-SECURITY/ (UPDATE 3),
moved, 600 words)
Italy's Eni makes mega gas discovery off Egyptian coast
ROME/MILAN - Italian energy group Eni says it had discovered
the largest known gas field in the Mediterranean off the
Egyptian coast, predicting the find could help meet Egypt's gas
needs for decades to come. (ENI-GAS/ (UPDATE 2), by Crispian
Balmer and Stephen Jewkes, 430 words)
UNITED STATES
Christie says criticism of FedEx-like migrant tracking
"ridiculous"
WASHINGTON - New Jersey Governor Chris Christie pushes back
against "ridiculous" criticism of his new proposal to track
foreign visitors the way FedEx tracks packages, saying
government needs private sector expertise to tackle illegal
immigration. (USA-ELECTION/CHRISTIE, moved, by David Morgan, 438
words)
U.S. hopeful Sanders gains ground on Clinton in Iowa poll
WASHINGTON - U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders
narrows the gap with leading Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in
a recent poll in the political bellwether state of Iowa as
support for the frontrunner falls below 50 percent for the first
time this year. (USA-ELECTION/DEMOCRATS, moving shortly, by
Alina Selyukh, 415 words)
AMERICAS
Brazil's crafty Senate boss helps keep Rousseff afloat
BRASILIA - Renan Calheiros took an Air Force jet to get hair
implants and was accused of letting a lobbyist pay support to a
journalist he had a child with out of wedlock. Brazil's
controversial Senate president has become the unlikely ally of
President Dilma Rousseff beset by economic and corruption crises
that some believe could cost her the presidency.
(BRAZIL-POLITICS/CALHEIROS (PIX), moved, by Anthony Boadle, 960
words)
ASIA
Thai police hunt more suspects after Bangkok bomb arrest
BANGKOK - Police investigating Thailand bombing widen their
search for more suspects after a foreigner is arrested and
stacks of fake passports and bomb-making materials are found
during a raid on a Bangkok apartment block. (THAILAND-BLAST/
(UPDATE 2, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Khettiya Jittapong and
Pairat Temphairojana, 500 words)
Despite raids, Macau pawn shops still help flout currency
rules
HONG KONG - Just days after authorities raided five pawn
shops in the Chinese territory of Macau, many of the neon-lit
stores in the world's biggest gambling hub are still letting
punters make fake purchases to skirt rules on how much cash they
can take out of China. (MACAU-PAWNSHOPS/ (PIX, TV), moved, by
Farah Master, 750 words)
Tycoon to rescue as cheaper China floods Vietnam's economy
HANOI - Soldier-turned-tycoon Nguyen Huu Duong, who fought
the Americans during the Vietnam War, is a fierce patriot still
fighting to protect Vietnam, amassing a war chest of tens of
millions of dollars to fight for greater independence for his
country's economy and counter an invasion of a different kind:
Chinese goods. (VIETNAM-CHINA/ECONOMY (PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by
Martin Petty, 690 words)