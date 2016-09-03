Editor: Dan Grebler + 011 646 223 6300
TOP STORIES
Turkish tanks roll into Syria, opening new line of attack
ELBEYLI, Turkey/BEIRUT - Turkey and its rebel allies open a
new line of attack in northern Syria as Turkish tanks roll
across the border and Syrian fighters sweep in from the west to
take villages held by Islamic State.(MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-TURKEY
(UPDATE 5, TV), by Umit Ozdal and John Davison, moved, 757
words)
Obama presses China's Xi on South China Sea ahead of G20
HANGZHOU - U.S. President Barack Obama presses his Chinese
counterpart Xi Jinping on territorial disputes in the South
China Sea, urging Beijing to uphold its legal obligations and
stressing the United States' commitments to its regional allies.
(G20-CHINA/USA (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), by Roberta Rampton and
Michael Martina, moved, 788 words)
China's Hangzhou turns ghost town as G20 leaders arrive
HANGZHOU - The Chinese city of Hangzhou felt like a ghost
town on Saturday ahead of the arrival of leaders from the
world's 20 biggest economies, after the government encouraged
residents to clear out and cranked up security for the summit.
(G20-CHINA/HANGZHOU (PIX, TV), by Joseph Campbell, moved, 422
words)
China, US, Europe support global aviation emissions pact
HANGZHOU - China, the United States and Europe pledge
support for a new deal to curb carbon dioxide emissions by
airlines which is due to be finalised at a meeting of the UN's
International Civil Aviation Organization in September and is
expected to go into effect from 2021. (CHINA-AVIATION/ (UPDATE
1), moved, 785 words)
Iran ready to help restore oil market balance after it
regains share -official
DUBAI - Iran is ready to support any decision to help
restore balance to the oil market after it regains its
pre-sanctions market share, the Iranian oil ministry's SHANA
news agency reports, quoting a minister. (ENERGY-IRAN/OUTPUT
(UPDATE 1), moved, 312 words)
UNITED STATES
Hermine strengthens off North Carolina en route to Middle
Atlantic
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK - A powerful Atlantic storm strengthens
after passing over North Carolina's Outer Banks en route to the
U.S. Middle Atlantic coast, where it was expected to spoil the
holiday weekend with high winds, soaking rains and surging seas.
(STORM-HERMINE/ (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), by Ian Simpson and Chris
Prentice, moved, 818 words, will be updated)
LATAM
Two dozen detained for jeering Venezuela's Maduro -group
CARACAS - Venezuelan authorities arrest 23 people on
Margarita island for heckling and jeering President Nicolas
Maduro in an unusual direct show of public rage, a rights group
and the opposition say. (VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (TV), by Andrew
Cawthorne, moved, 400 words)
Uzbekistan buries President Islam Karimov
ALMATY - Islam Karimov, president of Uzbekistan for the past
quarter of a century, is buried in his home city of Samarkand,
leaving behind a power vacuum in a nation that serves as a
bulwark against militant Islam in Central Asia.
(UZBEKISTAN-PRESIDENT/FUNERAL (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by
Olzhas Auyezov, 921 words)
EUROPE
EU, Turkey test waters for rapprochement after failed coup
BRATISLAVA - The European Union and Turkey test the waters
for a political rapprochement with a first meeting between the
bloc's 28 foreign ministers and a senior Ankara official after a
failed coup in Turkey in July strained their uneasy ties.
(EUROPE-MIGRANTS/EU-TURKEY (UPDATE 3, TV), moved, by Gabriela
Baczynska and Sabine Siebold, 692 words)
Unhappy with Corbyn, Labor's 'money men' channel funds in
new directions
STOKE-ON-TRENT, England - Billionaire Peter Coates has
stopped giving money to Britain's opposition Labor Party, seeing
little prospect of election victory under left-wing leader
Jeremy Corbyn. One of a handful of 'money men' credited with
using their cash to help propel Labor under Tony Blair to power
in 1997 and keep it there, he has instead made direct personal
donations to fund a local Labor parliamentarian, whose centrist
views are more aligned to his own. (BRITAIN-LABOUR/ (INSIGHT,
PIX), by Elizabeth Piper, moved, 954 words)
France's Le Pen vows to hold referendum on EU if elected
BRACHAY, France - France's far-right National Front party
leader, Marine Le Pen, vows to hold a referendum on whether
France stays in or leaves the European Union if she wins the
2017 presidential election. (FRANCE-LEPEN/REFERENDUM (PIX,TV),
moved, 343 words)
AFRICA
Zimbabwe's Mugabe dismisses ill-health talk but public anger
rising
HARARE- Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe returns home from
abroad in a jovial mood, poking fun at the latest online media
speculation that he is gravely ill and had sought medical help
in Dubai (ZIMBABWE-MUGABE/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by MacDonald
Dzirutwe, 400 words)
ASIA
Philippines blames IS-linked Abu Sayyaf for bomb in
Duterte's Davao
DAVAO - Philippine police blame Islamic State-linked rebels
for a bombing that killed 14 people in President Rodrigo
Duterte's hometown and dealt a blow to the firebrand leader's
bloody crackdown on narcotics and militancy. (PHILIPPINES-BLAST/
(UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), by Neil Jerome Morales, 624 words)
Bangladesh hangs Islamist party figure for 1971 war crimes
DHAKA - Bangladesh hangs a top Islamist party figure for
atrocities committed during the 1971 war of independence from
Pakistan, the law minister says. (BANGLADESH-WARCRIMES/ (UPDATE
3, TV), by Ruma Paul, moved, 400 words)
India offers $500 mln defense credit as Vietnam seeks arms
boost
HANOI - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers Vietnam a
credit line of half a billion dollars for defense cooperation,
giving a lift to a country rapidly pursing a military deterrent
as discord festers in the South China Sea. (VIETNAM-INDIA/
(UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), by Ho Binh Minh, moved, 400 words)
SPORT
Serena reaches U.S. Open last 16 with milestone win
NEW YORK - Another win, another milestone for Serena
Williams, who rolls into the U.S. Open last 16 by crushing
Sweden's Johanna Larsson 6-2 6-1 to collect grand slam victory
number 307 - the most by a woman in the Open era. (TENNIS-OPEN/
(UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), by Steve Keating, moved, 446 words)
Motor racing-Hamilton runs away with Monza pole position
MONZA - Lewis Hamilton sweeps to a dominant pole position at
the Italian Grand Prix for the third year in succession with
Mercedes team mate and title rival Nico Rosberg joining the
Briton on the front row of the grid. (MOTOR-F1-ITALY/ (UPDATE 1,
PIX), by Alan Baldwin, moved, 400 words)
Formula One sale to Liberty Media to go ahead next week -
auto motor und sport
FRANKFURT - A sale of Formula One to Liberty Media is to go
ahead next week, the sport's commercial supremo Bernie
Ecclestone tells German trade magazine auto motor und sport on
the sidelines of the Italian Grand Prix at Monza. (FORMULA
ONE-M&A/LIBERTY MEDIA (UPDATE 1), moved, 255 words)
