TOP STORIES

Soldiers patrol Brussels, guard EU buildings, as five held in raids

BRUSSELS - Soldiers patrol the streets of Brussels and police detain five more people on the third day of a security lockdown, as Belgium hunts a suspected Islamist militant who has been on the run since the attacks in Paris. (FRANCE-SHOOTING/BELGIUM (UPDATE 4, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Gabriela Baczynska and Philip Blenkinsop, 800 words)

French jets strike Islamic State as Britain offers help

PARIS - French jets from the Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier struck Islamic State targets in Iraq on Monday while Britain offered France the use of an air base in Cyprus to hit the militants behind the Paris attacks. (FRANCE-SHOOTING/HOLLANDE-CAMERON (UPDATE 3), moved, by Leigh Thomas, 490 words)

Pfizer to buy Allergan in $160 billion deal

NEW YORK - Pfizer Inc says it will buy Botox maker Allergan Plc in a record-breaking deal worth $160 billion that would move its headquarters to Ireland and potentially cost the United States billions of dollars in lost tax revenue. (ALLERGAN-M&A/PFIZER (UPDATE 4, PIX, GRAPHIC), moving shortly, by Ransdell Pierson and Bill Berkrot, 950 words)

Venezuela opposition cheers Macri's Argentina presidential win

CARACAS - Venezuela's opposition hails conservative politician Mauricio Macri's presidential win in Argentina as a blow for leftists in Latin America and a good omen for their own duel with "Chavismo" in next month's parliamentary vote. (ARGENTINA-ELECTION/VENEZUELA (UPDATE 1), moved, by Andrew Cawthorne and Vivian Sequera, 400 words)

EUROPE

Pro-Ukraine activists block repair of sabotaged power lines to Crimea

KIEV - Pro-Ukrainian activists prevent repairs to sabotaged power lines leading to Crimea, keeping the Russian-annexed peninsula starved of electricity for a second day and tensions between Moscow and Kiev high. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/CRIMEA (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Pavel Polityuk and Natalia Zinets, 610 words)

Portugal president asks Socialists to form government, angers Communists

LISBON - Portugal's president asks Socialist leader Antonio Costa to start work to form a government, but his call for the Socialists' far left partners to respect budget commitments to the EU prompts a swift rebuke from the Communists. (PORTUGAL-GOVERNMENT/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Andrei Khalip and Axel Bugge, 575 words)

Britain announces rapid strike forces, more warships

LONDON - Britain will boost spending on defense to combat the growing threat from Islamic militants, Prime Minister David Cameron says, underlining the need for rapid reaction forces after the Paris attacks. (BRITAIN-DEFENCE/ (PIX, UPDATE 1), moved, by Kylie MacLellan and Sarah Young, 530 words)

Stranded migrants block railway, call hunger strike

IDOMENI, Greece - Moroccans, Iranians and Pakistanis on Greece's northern border with Macedonia block rail traffic and demand passage to western Europe, stranded by a policy of filtering migrants in the Balkans that has raised human rights concerns. (EUROPE-MIGRANTS/BALKANS (PICTURE, TV), moved, by Yannis Behrakis, 420 words)

Tense Christian-Muslim relations provide backdrop to Pope's Africa trip

VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis' first Africa trip will highlight the problems of building dialogue between Christianity and Islam as both religions grow quickly on the continent, threatening to widen an already volatile fault line there between them. (POPE-AFRICA/ (PICTURE, TV), moved, by Philip Pullella, 720 words)

Blatter, Platini face December ruling from ethics judges

ZURICH - FIFA's ethics judges say they were aiming to decide the fate of suspended president Sepp Blatter and the man who hopes to succeed him, Michel Platini, by the end of December, following an investigation into graft allegations. (SOCCER-FIFA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Iran leader hosts Putin, says U.S. policies threaten Tehran, Moscow

DUBAI - Iran's supreme leader, at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Tehran, says U.S. policies in the Middle East are a threat to both countries and calls for closer ties between Tehran and Moscow. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAN-RUSSIA (UPDATE 1), moved, by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, 425 words)

Kurdish rebel leader says Turkish intransigence harms fight against Islamic State

QANDIL MOUNTAINS, Iraq - Unperturbed by the Turkish fighter jets flying over the mountain where he sat, a top Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) leader says the conflict between his group and Ankara is undermining efforts to counter Islamic State. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-PKK (EXCLUSIVE, GRAPHICS), moved, by Isabel Coles, 1,070 words)

Kerry calls for calm as Palestinian attacks on Israelis surge

JERUSALEM - A Palestinian knifes an Israeli soldier to death in the occupied West Bank and in Jerusalem two Palestinian girls stab an elderly man with scissors before a policeman shoots them both, killing one, attacks that stirred U.S. consternation. (ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/ (UPDATE 4, TV, PIX), moved, by Jeffrey Heller, 660 words)

Bibi Times: Netanyahu's tangled relationship with Israel's media

JERUSALEM - "You have to play the media like a piano," an adviser recalls being told by his ex-boss, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (ISRAEL-NETANYAHU/MEDIA (INSIGHT, PIX), moved, by Maayan Lubell, 1,200 words)

Syrian army captures towns after Russian strikes - monitor

BEIRUT - The Syrian army and allied militias, backed by Russian bombardments, take control of two towns in western Syria after heavy battles with Islamic State fighters, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group says. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA, moved, 220 words)

Egypt's remaining Islamist party cries foul as it flops in election

CAIRO - Egypt's Nour Party, the only Islamist group to escape a crackdown on dissent after the Muslim Brotherhood's overthrow two years ago, is now blaming state tactics for its dismal performance in parliamentary elections. (EGYPT-ELECTION/SALAFIS (PIX), moved, by Mahmoud Mourad, 650 words)

AFRICA

Mali state TV shows photos of "authors" of hotel attack

BAMAKO - Mali state television shows images of two men, apparently dead, that it says were the "authors" of an attack by Islamist militants on a luxury hotel in the capital Bamako and appealed for information as to their identity. (MALI-ATTACKS/ (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), moved, by Tiemoko Diallo, 400 words)

Armed vigilantes in Burundi's capital expose deepening crisis

BUJUMBURA - As darkness falls, vigilantes armed with automatic rifles emerge to patrol the streets of Bujumbura, a city plagued by killings and violence as Burundi's crisis deepens. (BURUNDI-UNREST/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Goran Tomasevic, 820 words)