Editor: Cynthia Osterman + 1 646 223 6200

Picture Desk: Singapore + 65 6870 3775

Graphics queries: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT/ET)

TOP STORIES

Suicide truck bomb kills about 100 in Iraq, mostly Iranian pilgrims

BAGHDAD - A suicide truck bomb killed about 100 people, most of them Iranian Shi'ite pilgrims, at a petrol station in the city of Hilla 100 km (62 miles) south of Baghdad on Thursday, police and medical sources said. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-BLAST (UPDATE 2), moved, 235 words) Suicide truck bomb kills more than 80 in Iraq, most of them Iranian pilgrims

Trump spends Thanksgiving 'working hard' on Carrier plant

WEST PALM BEACH - Republican President-elect Donald Trump said on Thursday he was spending part of his Thanksgiving holiday trying to convince an Indiana air conditioner maker to stay in the United States - reflecting his election campaign pledge to stop the flow of jobs abroad. (USA-TRUMP/ (moved), by Roberta Rampton and Susan Heavey, 466 words)

+ See also:

- USA-TRUMP/WTO UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), moved, by Tom Miles, 419 words)

- USA-TRUMP/HALEY-INDIA, moved, by Manoj Kumar, 560 words

- USA-MUSLIMS/, moved, by Lisa Lambert, 315 words

Colombia, FARC to sign peace in sober ceremony amid opposition

BOGOTA - Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos and Marxist FARC rebel leader Rodrigo Londono are to sign a new, revised peace accord in a much more sober ceremony than the first deal which was rejected last month by millions at a plebiscite. (COLOMBIA-PEACE/ (TV, PIX) moved, by Helen Murphy, 400 words)

Turkey to retaliate after suspected Syrian air strike kills soldiers

ANKARA - Turkey says it will retaliate after three of its soldiers were killed in what the military said was a suspected Syrian air strike, the first such deaths at the hands of Syrian government forces since Ankara launched a cross-border incursion in August. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-TURKEY (UPDATE 3, TV), moved, by Tulay Karadeniz and Ece Toksabay, 486 words)

Kurds, Shi'ite fighters to coordinate after sealing off Mosul

ERBIL/BAGHDAD - Iraqi Kurdish and Shi'ite forces agree to coordinate movements after cutting off Mosul from the rest of the territory held by Islamic State in western Iraq and Syria in support of a U.S-backed offensive to capture the city, U.S. and Iraqi officials says. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ (WRAPUP 1, TV, PICTURE), moved, by Isabel Coles and Saif Hameed, 620 words)

+ See also:

- MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-CHRISTIANS (PICTURE, TV), moved, by Ulf Laessing, 665 words

- MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-OIL (PICTURE, TV), moved, by John Davison, 585 words

Aleppo rebels agree aid plan, Russia, Syria yet to approve - UN

GENEVA - Syrian rebels in besieged east Aleppo agree to a U.N. plan for aid delivery and medical evacuations, but the United Nations is awaiting a green light from Russia and the Syrian government, humanitarian adviser Jan Egeland says. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-ALEPPO-UN (UPDATE 2, TV), moved, by Stephanie Nebehay, 429 words)

AMERICAS

New York using sand-filled trucks to protect Thanksgiving parade

NEW YORK - New York police will use sand-filled trucks, radiation detectors, bomb-sniffing dogs and heavily armed officers on Thursday to defend the 90th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, which Islamic State has encouraged its followers to attack. (USA-THANKSGIVING/PARADE (PICTURE), moved, by Daniel Trotta, 390 words)

+ See also:

- OBAMA-THANKSGIVING/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, by Jeff Mason, 335 words

Canada to reveal Enbridge pipeline decisions next week -sources

OTTAWA - Canadian government will announce its decision on two major Enbridge Inc pipeline projects on Nov. 29, say two sources familiar with the matter. (CANADA-PIPELINE/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1930 GMT/2.30 PM ET, 300 words)

Hurricane Otto nears Nicaragua, Costa Rica forcing mass evacuations

BLUEFIELDS - Hurricane Otto rumbled toward the Caribbean shores of Costa Rica and Nicaragua on Thursday, prompting evacuations in eastern coastal communities as people braced for the storm to hit land within hours. (STORM-OTTO/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), by Ivan Castro, 368 words)

EUROPE

EU's Schulz steps down, fuelling German, EU reshuffles

BRUSSELS - European Parliament President Martin Schulz is returning to German politics, raising the prospect he may challenge Angela Merkel as chancellor and prompting speculation of a reshuffle in European Union institutions. (EU-GERMANY/SCHULZ (UPDATE 4, TV, PIX), moved, by Alastair Macdonald and Philip Blenkinsop, 642 words)

EU vows unwavering support to Ukraine but problems mount

BRUSSELS - European Union leaders reaffirmed support for carrying out a 2014 pact on closer ties with Ukraine but cited "limitations" amid divisions over how far to go with a country mired in intractable corruption and conflict. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), by Gabriela Baczynska, 653 words)

Greek public sector workers strike against EU/IMF reforms

ATHENS - Greek public-sector workers go on strike to protest labour and pension reforms and state asset sales which the left-led government agreed with the country's official creditors in exchange for bailout loans. (EUROZONE-GREECE/STRIKE (UPDATE 1, PICTURE, TV), moved, 320 words)

Lufthansa pilots extend strike to Saturday for long-haul flights

FRANKFURT/BERLIN - Lufthansa pilots in Germany said they will extend strike action until Saturday and target long-haul flights, further raising pressure on management in a long-running pay dispute. (LUFTHANSA-UNIONS/ (UPDATE 3), by Peter Maushagen, 514 words)

UK wartime codebreaking centre becomes cyber education college

BLETCHLEY, England - It was once the home of Britain's codebreakers during World War Two. Now more than 70 years later, Bletchley Park is preparing to host the UK's first national college of cyber education, with a first intake of students starting in September 2018. (BRITAIN-CYBER/SCHOOL (TV, PICTURE), moved, by Alex Fraser, 440 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Wildfires tear across Israel, Netanyahu calls arsonists "terrorists"

HAIFA - Wildfires tore across central and northern Israel on Thursday, forcing tens of thousands of residents to flee the city of Haifa, as leaders blamed arsonists for some of the blazes and branded them terrorists. (ISRAEL-FIRES/ (UPDATE 3, TV, PIX), moved by Rami Amichai, 616 words)

Blast kills two at governor's office in southern Turkish city

ISTANBUL - An explosion killed two people and wounded more than 30 outside the governor's office in the southern Turkish city of Adana on Thursday, weeks after the United States warned of attacks by what it called extremist groups. (TURKEY-BLAST/ (UPDATE 6, TV, PIX), by Daren Butler, 608 words)

GLOBAL ECONOMY

OECD calls for more public spending on growth-friendly policies

PARIS - Governments need to get over the fixation with debt levels and ramp up spending on growth-friendly policies while cutting tax burdens where possible, the OECD says. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/OECD (moved), by Leigh Thomas, 400 words)

German growth halves on weak trade, uncertainty clouds euro zone outlook

BERLIN - Growth in leading euro zone economies slows over the summer months and an expected German-led rebound at the end of the year may prove too short-lived for the European Central Bank to unwind its monetary stimulus. (EUROZONE-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP), by Michael Nienaber, 816 words)

ECB sees rising risks to euro zone financial stability, watching for Italian vote fallout

FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank sees rising risks to euro zone financial stability and is watching for any fallout from Italy's constitutional referendum next month, ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Thursday. (EUROZONE-ECONOMY/ECB (UPDATE 2), moved, by Francesco Canepa and Balazs Koranyi, 587 words)

ASIA

Bangladesh team headed to Manila, seeking to recover cyber heist funds

DHAKA - A Bangladesh delegation will visit the Philippines to speed up recovery of the rest of some $81 million stolen from its account in the New York Federal Reserve in February, two officials said on Thursday, after recovering a fifth of the funds. (CYBER-HEIST/BANGLADESH, by Ruma Paul, moved, 302 words)

At least 67 killed in China power plant mishap

BEIJING - Rescuers in China are battling to free a worker trapped after the collapse of a platform under construction at a power plant kills at least 67 people, state media says. (CHINA-COLLAPSE/ (UPDATE 2, TV, PICTURE), moved, 290 words)

U.S., China agree on new N.Korea UN sanctions, Russia has issues -diplomats

UNITED NATIONS - The United States and China have agreed on new U.N. sanctions to impose on North Korea over the nuclear test it conducted in September, but Russia is delaying action on a draft resolution, a senior Security Council diplomat says. (NORTHKOREA-NUCLEAR/UN (UPDATE 1, TV), moved, by Michelle Nichols, 380 words)

Indonesia braces for new protests as police leaflet capital

JAKARTA - Indonesia's president has called for calm in the country's "heated" political situation as helicopters dropped police leaflets over Jakarta, warning residents of the risk of harsh penalties if new rallies led by Islamists turn violent. (INDONESIA-POLITICS/ (TV, PICTURE), moved, by Kanupriya Kapoor and Hidayat Setiaji, 430 words)

Taiwan lists the times it says China blocked its diplomatic space

TAIPEI - Taiwan is updating its foreign ministry website listing the times it says China tried to block its international space, a move endorsed by the island's independence-leaning ruling party. (TAIWAN-CHINA/, moved, by J.R. Wu, 355 words)

WIDER IMAGE

With rap and poetry, Cape Town tries to bridge racial divides

CAPE TOWN - A city surrounded by ocean and divided in two by the naked rock of Table Mountain, Cape Town's incredible natural beauty belies a past of hundreds of years of slavery and racial oppression. (SAFRICA-RACE/ (PICTURE), moved, by Joe Penney, 565 words)

ENTERTAINMENT

Multi-million pound Sex Pistols collection to go up in flames LONDON - The son of Sex Pistols manager Malcolm McLaren said he would set fire to millions of dollars of punk memorabilia on Saturday, as a protest against the musical scene's appropriation by the mainstream. (BRITAIN-MUSIC/PUNK (TV, PIX), moved, by Georgina Cooper, 361 words)