TOP STORIES

Airlines advised to give China flight plans over new zone

WASHINGTON/TOKYO - The United States advises commercial airlines to notify Chinese authorities of flight plans when travelling through an air defence zone that Beijing established a week ago over the East China Sea. (JAPAN-CHINA/ (WRAPUP 2), exopect by 1930 GMT/ 2.30 p.m. ET, by Lesley Wroughton and Tim Kelly, 1,000 words)

Shots fired as Thai anti-government protests turn violent

BANGKOK - At least one person was shot dead and 10 were wounded after anti-government protesters clashed with supporters of Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, the first bloodshed in a week of demonstrations aimed at toppling her administration.(THAILAND-PROTEST/ (UPDATE 4, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Martin Petty, 1,000 words)

+ See also:

- THAILAND-PROTEST/DEJAVU (ANALYSIS), moved, 1,100 words)

U.S. offers to destroy Syria's chemicals at sea - OPCW

AMSTERDAM - The United States has offered to destroy Syrian chemicals on a U.S. ship, the OPCW global chemical weapons watchdog says, and is looking for a Mediterranean port where processing can be carried out. (SYRIA-CRISIS/CHEMICALS (UPDATE 2), moved, 370 words)

Mozambique Airlines plane crashes in Namibia, killing 34

WINDHOEK - A Mozambique Airlines plane en route to Angola crashes in a game park in northeast Namibia, killing all 34 people on board, Namibian police say. (MOZAMBIQUE FLIGHT/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Servaas van den Bosch, 300 words)

Eight dead as police helicopter crashes into Scottish pub

GLASGOW - Eight people were killed and 14 others seriously injured when a police helicopter crashed into the roof of a packed Glasgow pub, trapping many inside in choking dust and debris, Scottish police say (SCOTLAND-HELICOPTER/ UPDATE 6, (PICTURES, TV), moved, by Russell Cheyne, 550 words)

N.Korea arrests American for alleged killings in Korean War

SEOUL - North Korea accuses a detained U.S. veteran of killing civilians during the Korean War 60 years ago and shows a video of the 85-year-old making a full confession and apology. (KOREA-NORTH/NEWMAN (UPDATE 3, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Jack Kim, 900 words)

+ See also:

KOREA-NORTH/PARTISANS, moved, 1,100 words

Ukrainian riot police break up pro-Europe protests

KIEV - Ukraine's political opposition says it will call a country-wide general strike to force the resignation of President Viktor Yanukovich's government after police used batons and stun grenades to break up pro-Europe protests. (UKRAINE-PROTEST/ (UPDATE 3, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Richard Balmforth and Thomas Grove, 850 words)

+ See also:

- UKRAINE-EU/PROTESTERS-CHURCH, moved, 420 words

Six killed in clashes in Lebanon's Tripoli

TRIPOLI, Lebanon - Six people are killed in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli in exchanges of fire between neighbourhoods which support rival sides in Syria's civil war, security and medical sources say (LEBANON-TRIPOLI (UPDATE 3), moved, pix, tv, by Nazih Siddiq, 400 words)

Syrian PM, visiting ally Iran, says govt winning civil war

BEIRUT - Prime Minister Wael Halki says Syrian government forces are winning the war with rebels and will not rest while a single enemy fighter remains at large (SYRIA-CRISIS/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 2000, pix, tv, by Dominic Evans, 800 words)

Crucial weekend for Obamacare website begins after overhaul

WASHINGTON - Americans are getting their first look at whether a five-week, round-the-clock technology overhaul has made it easier to use the troubled website that is the backbone of President Barack Obama's healthcare overhaul. (USA-HEALTHCARE (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Roberta Rampton and Sharon Begley, 1,000 words)