Editor: Mark Trevelyan + 44 207 542 7923
Picture Desk: Singapore + 65 6870 3775
Graphics queries: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT/ET)
TOP STORIES
Mexico aims to extradite 'Chapo' Guzman to U.S. - sources
LOS MOCHIS, Mexico - Mexico's government aims to fulfil a
request from the United States to extradite newly recaptured
drug lord Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman to face drug trafficking
charges, sources familiar with the situation say.
(MEXICO-GUZMAN/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Dave Graham,
1,000 words)
N.Korea says South's propaganda broadcasts push situation to
'brink of war'
SEOUL - South Korea's loudspeaker broadcasts aimed at North
Korea push the rivals to the "brink of war," a top North Korean
official has told a propaganda rally, in the isolated country's
first official response to the sonic barrage across its border.
(NORTHKOREA-NUCLEAR/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by
James Pearson and Ju-min Park, 480 words)
Anti-migrant protest turns violent as German welcome cools
COLOGNE - Riot police break up far-right protesters in
Cologne as they march against Germany's open-door migration
policy after dozens of asylum seekers were arrested for mass
assaults on women on New Year's Eve. (GERMANY-ASSAULTS/ (UPDATE
2, PIX, TV), moved, by Joseph Nasr and Matthias Inverardi, 645
words)
Air strike kills 39 in Syria as UN envoy visits Damascus
BEIRUT - An air strike reportedly kills dozens of people in
a rebel-held town in northwestern Syria as a U.N. envoy visits
Damascus to advance preparations for peace talks planned for
later this month (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA (UPDATE 3), moved, by Tom
Perry and Mariam Karouny, 500 words)
Catalonia's Mas steps down as pro-independence leader
MADRID - Catalonia's acting head Artur Mas says he will step
down in order to clear the way for the formation of a
pro-independence Catalan government after five years driving the
separatist movement in the wealthy Spanish region
(SPAIN-CATALONIA/(UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), expect by 2000/3 PM, by
Angus Berwick, 350 words)
MIDDLE EAST
Saudi Arabia threatens more measures in row with Iran
ABU DHABI - Saudi Arabia may take further measures against
Iran after cutting ties with its regional revial this week, the
Saudi foreign minister says, in a row over the kingdom's
execution of a Shi'ite Muslim cleric (SAUDI-IRAN/ (UPDATE 1,
PIX, TV), moved, 300 words)
Cairo, Red Sea attacks deal new blows to Egypt
CAIRO - Armed men shoot dead a police officer and a soldier
on the outskirts of Cairo, a day after suspected militants armed
with knives wound three European tourists in a Red Sea resort.
(EGYPT-SECURITY/ (UPDATE 5, PIX, TV), expect by 1930/2.30 PM,
500 words)
Power plant hit by shelling in Libya's Benghazi
BENGHAZI - A major power plant in the eastern Libyan city of
Benghazi has been attacked by militants, an army commander and a
plant employee say. (LIBYA-SECURITY/, moved, 267 words)
Israeli soldiers shoot dead two Palestinian assailants -
army
BEKAOT CHECKPOINT, West Bank - Israeli troops shoot dead two
Palestinian men at a checkpoint in the occupied West Bank, the
Israeli military and Palestinians say, but details of the
incident are disputed. (ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/ (TV, PIX, UPDATE
1), moved, 347 words)
EUROPE
Fire breaks out at Kosovo government HQ as protests flare
PRISTINA - Demonstrators in Kosovo fight running battles
with police and set fire to the government's headquarters as
anger simmers in the young Balkan country over an accord with
its former ruler, Serbia. (KOSOVO-FIRE/ (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX),
moved, by Fatos Bytyci, 348 words)
VW set for easier ride in Europe on emissions scandal
BRUSSELS/LONDON - Volkswagen is unlikely to face U.S. style
fines in Europe over its emissions scandal because of a softer
regulatory regime and its home country Germany's determination
to protect its car industry (VOLKSWAGEN-EMISSIONS/FINE, moved,
by Barbara Lewis and Kirstin Ridley, 1137 words)
AFRICA
South Africa's Zuma wants more blacks in boardrooms, gears
up for local polls
RUSTENBURG - South Africa's private sector must change
faster to give blacks a larger stake in business, President
Jacob Zuma told a rally on Saturday, urging the ruling party to
help create more jobs in a local government election year.
(SAFRICA-POLITICS/ (TV, PIX), by Thekiso Anthony Lefifi, 439
words)