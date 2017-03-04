Editor: Dan Grebler + 1-646-223-6200
TOP STORIES
Obama denies Trump claim he wiretapped him during campaign
WASHINGTON - A spokesman for Barack Obama rejects claims by
U.S. President Donald Trump that the then-president had
wiretapped Trump in October during the late stages of the
presidential election campaign, saying it was "simply false."
(USA-TRUMP/OBAMA (UPDATE 8, PIX, TV), moved, by David
Shepardson, 917 words)
Trump administration to propose 'dramatic reductions' in
foreign aid
WASHINGTON - The White House budget director confirms that
the Trump administration will propose "fairly dramatic
reductions" in the U.S. foreign aid budget later this month.
(USA-BUDGET/ (moved), by David Shepardson, 327 words)
Canada: No plans to clamp down at border to deter migrants
TORONTO - Canada will not tighten its border to deter
migrants crossing illegally from the United States in the wake
of a U.S. immigration crackdown because the numbers are not big
enough to cause alarm, a government minister said on Saturday.
(USA-IMMIGRATION/CANADA-BORDER (UPDATE 1), moved, 423 words)
Twelve treated for chemical weapons agents in Mosul since
March 1, UN says
BAGHDAD - Twelve people, including women and children, are
being treated for possible exposure to chemical weapons agents
in Mosul, where Islamic State is fighting off an offensive by
U.S.-backed Iraqi forces, the United Nations says.
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-CHEMICALWEAPONS), moved, 307 words)
France's Fillon under fire as party chiefs bring forward
crisis meeting
PARIS - Embattled French presidential candidate Francois
Fillon is under growing pressure to quit the race as his party
leaders bring forward a meeting to discuss the situation and
former allies shied away from a planned rally to support him.
(FRANCE-ELECTION/FILLON (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), moved, by Sophie
Louet and John Irish, 609 words)
EUROPE
Tight deadline for talks after nationalist surge in Northern
Ireland
DUBLIN - Northern Irish leaders prepare for three weeks of
challenging talks to save their devolved government after a snap
election that could have dramatic implications for the politics
and constitutional status of the British province.
(NIRELAND-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Ian Graham,
795 words)
Peugeot poised to buy GM's Opel, creating European car giant
PARIS/LONDON - France's PSA Group is set to
announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday
after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning
the blessing of its board for the acquisition. (OPEL-M&A/PSA
(UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Laurence Frost, Gilles Guillaume and
Pamela Barbaglia, 547 words)
Rows over reforms, election bog down Albania's EU accession
talks
TIRANA - Albania's political parties snuff out hopes for a
compromise that would keep open the Balkan state's path to
European Union membership after Brussels warned that an
opposition boycott of parliament put accession talks at risk.
(ALBANIA-EU/PROTESTS (TV, PIX), moved, by Benet Koleka, 442
words)
Turkey plans more pro-Erdogan rallies, German concerns mount
ISTANBUL/BERLIN - Turkey says it would keep holding rallies
in Germany and the Netherlands to urge Turks living there to
back a vote to boost President Tayyip Erdogan's powers, despite
opposition from authorities in both countries.
(TURKEY-REFERENDUM/GERMANY-NETHERLANDS (moved), by Ralph Boulton
and Andrea Shalal, 396 words)
ASIA
Malaysia expels North Korean ambassador after Kim Jong Nam
murder
KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia expels the North Korean ambassador,
declaring him "persona non grata" and asking the envoy to leave
Malaysia within 48 hours. (NORTHKOREA-MALAYSIA/KIM (UPDATE 1),
moved, 334 words)
MH370 families launch campaign to fund search for missing
jet
KUALA LUMPUR - Families of passengers on board missing
Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 launch a campaign to privately
fund a search for the aircraft. (MALAYSIA-AIRLINES/ (moved),
395 words)
China's 2017 defense budget rise to slow again
BEIJING - Defying pressure for a strong increase in defense
spending, China says its military budget this year would grow
about 7 percent, its slowest pace since 2010.
(CHINA-PARLIAMENT/DEFENCE (UPDATE 4, TV, PIX), moved, by Michael
Martina and Philip Wen, 579 words)
MIDDLE EAST & NORTH AFRICA
At least 2 killed in new drone strikes on al Qaeda in Yemen
- residents
ADEN - Drones fired missiles at suspected al Qaeda targets
in two separate attacks in Yemen, local sources say, in what
appeared to be a third successive day of U.S. strikes against
militants in the Arab country. (YEMEN-SECURITY/ (moved), 315
words)
Syrian army takes more villages from militants in northwest
AMMAN - The Syrian army has expanded its control over former
Islamic State-held villages in northwest Syria, gaining more
territory as it pushes back the jihadists from more pockets in
Aleppo province, state media says.
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-MILITANTS (moved), 310 words
See also: MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-AIRPLANE (UPDATE 2), moved
East Libyan forces target rivals with air strikes to regain
oil ports
BENGHAZI - East Libyan forces carried out air strikes around
major oil ports as they sought to regain control of the area
from a rival faction, a military spokesman says.
(LIBYA-SECURITY/OIL (UPDATE 3), moved, by Ayman al-Warfalli, 508
words)