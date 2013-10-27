Editor: Will Dunham + 1 202 789 8015 Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775 Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595 TOP STORIES Billionaire PM cements Georgia grip, ally elected president TBILISI - A little-known ally of billionaire Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili wins a landslide victory in Georgia's presidential election, cementing the ruling coalition's grip on power after Mikheil Saakashvili's 10-year rule. (GEORGIA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 5, TV, PICTURE), moved, by Margarita Antidze and Timothy Heritage, 700 words) + See also: GEORGIA ELECTION/MARGVELASHVILI (NEWSMAKER), moved, by Margarita Antidze and Timothy Heritage, 500 words German paper says Obama aware of spying on Merkel since 2010 BERLIN - A German newspaper reports that President Barack Obama knew his intelligence service was eavesdropping on Angela Merkel as long ago as 2010, contradicting reports that he had told the German leader he did not know. (GERMANY-USA/SPYING (UPDATE 1), moved, 750 words) + See also: USA-SECURITY/, moved, Aruna Viswanatha and Anna Yukhananov, 550 words As Iraq seeks U.S. arms, bombs kill another 55 BAGHDAD - A dozen bombings in Iraq kill 55 people as the prime minister prepares to travel to Washington to seek President Barack Obama's help in confronting a wave of sectarian violence fueled by Syria's civil war. (IRAQ-VIOLENCE/ (UPDATE 3, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Kareem Raheem and Ahmed Rasheed, 800 words) Israel to free more Palestinian prisoners for peace talks JERUSALEM - Israel is to release 26 Palestinian prisoners in a second stage of a deal brokered by the United States in July that brought a resumption of peace talks. (PALESTINIANS ISRAEL/, moved, by Allyn Fisher-Ilan, 450 words) + See also: PALESTINIANS-ECONOMY/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Ali Sawafta and Noah Browning, 1,200 words UNITED STATES Rocker Lou Reed of Velvet Underground dies at 71 NEW YORK - Lou Reed, the pioneering songwriter and musician behind the Velvet Underground, one of the most influential rock bands which fused art and music in collaboration with artist Andy Warhol, dies at age 71. (USA-LOUREED/ (UPDATE 3), moved, 700 words) Data center glitch is latest problem in 'Obamacare' rollout WASHINGTON - A data center that hosts the key website for insurance exchanges under President Barack Obama's healthcare law and a hub for verifying customer information lost connectivity in the latest problem to the "Obamacare" rollout. + See also: USA-HEALTHCARE/CONGRESS, moved, by David Morgan and Susan Cornwell, 1,000 words MIDDLE EAST Kurdish militants tighten grip on Syria's northeast AMMAN - Kurdish militants move to consolidate their control of an oil-producing region in northeastern Syria after seizing a border crossing with Iraq from Islamist rebels, activists say. (SYRIA-CRISIS/ UPDATE 1, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, 700 words) + See also: - SYRIA-CRISIS/OPCW, moved, 300 words - SYRIA-CRISIS/GENEVA, moved, 300 words Iranian capital takes down some anti-American posters DUBAI - Tehran authorities have taken down some anti-American posters, amid signs Iran is seeking better relations with the United States as the two sides prepare to hold talks over its nuclear program. (IRAN-USA/POSTERS, moved, 350 words) + See also: IRAN NUCLEAR/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 350 words In Libya's east, a former rebel commander tests Tripoli BREGA, Libya - For Libyan militia leader Ibrahim al-Jathran, shutting down half the country's oil production with an armed militia is not a crime, it is the start of a just battle for a fair share of country's petroleum wealth. (LIBYA-OIL/PROTESTS/, NEWSMAKER, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Ulf Laessing and Ghaith Shennib, 1,200 words) Egypt seeks to lure Gulf investors amid turmoil CAIRO - Egypt is planning a charm offensive to persuade Gulf Arab entrepreneurs to invest in its economy, battered by political upheaval, protests and violence. (EGYPT-INVESTMENT/, moved, by Maggie Fick, 500 words) AMERICAS Argentina's ailing president faces tough congressional vote BUENOS AIRES - Argentine leader Cristina Fernandez's allies took a beating in midterm congressional election, killing any chance of a constitutional changes to allow her a third term and kicking off a succession struggle ahead of the 2015 presidential vote. (ARGENTINA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 2, TV, PICTURE), moved, by Hugh Bronstein, 600 words) Chile's Bachelet set to return to power but obstacles await RANCAGUA, Chile - Michelle Bachelet is a safe bet to return to power in Chile's presidential election but, now touting a more ambitious program of leftist reforms, she will need every ounce of her political skill to push them through. (CHILE-ELECTION/BACHELET (ANALYSIS, PIX, TV), expect by 2000 GMT/4 P.M. ET, by Rosalba O'Brien and Antonio De la Jara, 1,600 words) ASIA China to hold first trial of anti-graft activists BEIJING - Three Chinese anti-graft activists who agitated for officials to disclose their assets go on trial in the first case of its kind that underscores the limits of the government's tolerance of challenges to its authority. (CHINA-CORRUPTION/, moved, by Ben Blanchard, 600 words) Blasts kill 5 at rally for Indian opposition candidate Modi NEW DELHI - Explosions at an Indian election rally kill five people and wound 83 in the eastern city of Patna, the chief minister of Bihar state says. (INDIA-POLITICS/BLASTS (UPDATE 3), moved, by Rajesh Kumar Singh, 660 words) Afghan watchdog blames government for election shortcomings KABUL - Afghanistan's independent election watchdog blames the government for failing to prepare the ground for next year's presidential election, and an opposition leader accuses President Hamid Karzai of trying to influence the vote. + See also: AFGHANISTAN-ATTACK/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words EUROPE Power struggle in Czech election winner hits coalition talks PRAGUE - Attempts to form a new Czech government after this weekend's election suffer a setback when the winning center-left party tried to oust its leader due to an unexpectedly weak showing at the ballot box. (CZECH-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Robert Muller, 600 words) Spaniards rally against court's freeing of ETA member MADRID - Thousands of people rally in Madrid to protest against a European court ruling which released an ETA member from jail and opened the way for dozens of other convicted Basque separatists to walk free. (SPAIN-ETA/ PICTURE), moved, by Sarah White, 450 words) AFRICA U.N. peacekeeper killed as Congo's army gains ground KINSHASA - A U.N. peacekeeper is killed and another injured during a third day of fighting between government forces and rebels in eastern Congo as the army presses toward the rebel stronghold of Rutshuru. (CONGO-DEMOCRATIC/REBELS (UPDATE 1), moved, by Kenny Katombe and Chrispin Mvano, 600 words) European, African observers say Madagascar election credible ANTANANARIVO - Madagascar's first presidential election since a military-backed coup was free and fair, European Union (EU) and Southern African observers say, as early results trickled out two days after the poll. (MADAGASCAR-ELECTION/ PICTURE, TV, moved, by Richard Lough and Alain Iloniaina, 400 words)