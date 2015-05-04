Editor: Paul Grant + 1 202 898 8322
TOP STORIES
U.S. factory orders rebound solidly, but trend still soft
WASHINGTON - New orders for U.S. factory goods record their
biggest increase in eight months, boosted by demand for
transportation equipment, but underlying trend remains weak
against backdrop of a strong dollar. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2,
GRAPHICS), moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 578 words)
Gunman in Mohammad cartoon attack in Texas monitored for
years
GARLAND, Texas/PHOENIX - Federal agents for years monitored
one of two gunmen shot dead after opening fire with assault
rifles at heavily guarded Texas exhibit of caricatures of
Prophet Mohammad. (USA-SHOOTING/TEXAS (UPDATE 8, PIX, TV,
GRAPHIC), moved, by Jon Herskovitz and David Schwartz, 837
words)
+ See also:
- USA-SHOOTING/TEXAS-CARTOONIST, moving shortly, by Letitia
Stein, 390 words
Pension, labor disputes dog Greek talks as cash dwindles
ATHENS/BRUSSELS - Wide differences over pension and labor
reforms continue to dog intensive negotiations between Greece's
leftist government and its international creditors despite
progress in other areas as country's cash position becomes
increasingly critical. (EUROZONE-GREECE/ (WRAPUP 3, moved, by
Renee Maltezou and Jan Strupczewski, 796 words)
About 100 bodies found in Nepal trekking village
KATMANDU - Nepali police and local volunteers find bodies of
about 100 trekkers and villagers buried in avalanche set off by
last month's devastating earthquake and dig through snow and ice
for signs of dozens more missing, officials say. (QUAKE-NEPAL/
(WRAPUP 6, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Gopal Sharma, 775
words)
EXCLUSIVE-World Bank's pension investments clash with
principles
WASHINGTON - World Bank indirectly invests part of its $18.8
billion staff pension fund in companies in industries such as
coal and tobacco, holdings that clash with development
institution's own calls for ethical and low-carbon investing.
(INVESTMENT-WORLDBANK/PENSIONS (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Valerie
Volcovici and Anna Yukhananov, 1,003 words)
UNITED STATES
Obama says inequality facing minority men behind unrest in
Baltimore, Ferguson
After week of racially charged protests in Baltimore,
President Obama says obstacles facing minority men from birth
put them in position of having "the odds stacked against them."
(USA-BALTIMORE/OBAMA (UPDATE 2, PIX), expect by 0335 GMT/11.35
PM ET, By Julia Edwards, 400 words)
+ See also:
- USA-POLICE/BALTIMORE-SHOOTING (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, 325
words
Bill Clinton's speeches may pose problem for Hillary's
campaign
WASHINGTON - To extent Bill Clinton's activities on behalf
of his family's foundation become political liability for
Hillary Clinton's presidential bid, it's problem that shows no
sign of abating soon. (USA-ELECTION/CLINTON-FOUNDATION, expect
by 2330 GMT/7.30 PM ET, by James Oliphant, 600 words)
U.S. Republican Huckabee to enter 2016 presidential race
WASHINGTON - Mike Huckabee enters race for 2016 Republican
presidential nomination Tuesday looking to stake out position as
the candidate who could best take on Democrat Hillary Clinton.
(USA-ELECTION/HUCKABEE, expect by 0500 GMT/ 1 AM ET, by Steve
Holland and Alistair Bell, 500 words)
Bill Clinton defends charity, says won't give up paid
speeches
WASHINGTON - Former president Bill Clinton says he will
continue to give paid speeches while his wife, Hillary Clinton,
runs for president amid criticism of income her family draws
from people, including foreigners, with business before U.S.
government. (USA-ELECTION/CLINTON (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by
Steve Holland and Susan Heavey, 400 words)
+ See also:
- USA-ELECTION/FIORINA (UPDATE 4), moved, by Alistair Bell
and Bill Trott, 478 words
- USA-ELECTION/CARSON (PIX, TV,UPDATE 1), moved, by Emily
Stephenson, 398 words
Human spirit, humor shine through at Colorado movie massacre
trial
CENTENNIAL, Colo. - While details emerging in Colorado movie
theater massacre trial are almost too much to bear for many,
glimmers of human spirit and resilience also shine through at
times in windowless, low-ceiling courtroom.
(USA-SHOOTING/DENVER-MOOD (PIX), moved, by Daniel Wallis and
Keith Coffman, 606 words)
SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY
Open wide and say 'ah': secret of gaping whale mouths
revealed
WASHINGTON - When fin whale gets ready to eat, Earth's
second-largest animal opens its mouth so wide that it can gulp
amount of water larger than the volume of its own body as it
filters out huge meals of tiny fish and shrimp-like krill.
(SCIENCE-WHALES/ (PIX), moved, by Will Dunham, 399 words)
The path to a wearable future lies in academia
For glimpse of what is, what might have been and what may
lie ahead in wearable devices, look beyond branded tech and
Silicon Valley start-ups to messy labs, dry papers and solemn
conferences of academia. (TECH-ACADEMIA/ (PIX), moved, by Jeremy
Wagstaff, 836 words)
HEALTH
Overweight diabetes patients outlive slimmer ones - study
NEW YORK - Patients with type-2 diabetes who are overweight
but not obese outlive diabetics of normal weight, scientists
report, in another example of "obesity paradox."
(HEALTH-OBESITY/DIABETES, moved, by Sharon Begley, 399 words)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
East meets West in exhibit showing Chinese influence on
fashion
NEW YORK - East meets West in new exhibition at
Metropolitan Museum of Art that juxtaposes influence of Chinese
art, imagery and culture, from Imperial China to present day, on
Western fashion and design. (EXHIBITION-FASHION/CHINA (TV, PIX,
moved, by Patricia Reaney, 400 words)