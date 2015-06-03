Editor: Paul Grant + 1 202 898 8322

Seeking compromise deal, Greece warns it might skip IMF payment

BRUSSELS/ATHENS - Greece's international creditors signal they are ready to compromise to avert default even as defiant Athens warns it might skip IMF loan repayment due this week. (EUROZONE-GREECE/ (WRAPUP 6, TV, PIX), expect by 2330 GMT/7.30 PM ET, by Foo Yun Chee and Karolina Tagaris, 1,000 words)

FBI extends FIFA scrutiny to World Cup host bids of Russia, Qatar

NEW YORK/ZURICH - FBI's investigation of bribery and corruption at FIFA includes scrutiny of how soccer's governing body awarded World Cup hosting rights to Russia and Qatar, U.S. law enforcement official says. (SOCCER-FIFA/ (WRAPUP 8, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Mark Hosenball and Katharina Bart, 1,224 words)

+ See also:

- SOCCER-FIFA/QATAR, moved, by John Irish, 385 words

- SOCCER-FIFA/FBI (UPDATE 1), moved, by Mark Hosenball, 576 words

U.S. trade, jobs data encouraging; services sector disappoints

NEW YORK - U.S. trade deficit narrows on drop in imports, which surged after end of a West Coast ports labor dispute, while companies pick up their hiring after pullback previous month. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 3, PIX), moved, by Richard Leong, 602 words)

Families march to China shipwreck site as survivor hopes fade

JIANLI, China - Dozens of people break through police cordon as they march toward site of sunken cruise ship in Yangtze River to demand news of missing relatives. (CHINA-SHIP/ (UPDATE 10, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by John Ruwitch and Engen Tham, 917 words)

Pentagon says 51 labs in 17 states, 3 nations got live anthrax

WASHINGTON - U.S. military base in Utah sent live anthrax samples to 51 labs in 17 states, Washington, D.C., and three foreign nations, more than previously disclosed, Pentagon says as officials work to determine scope of problem. (USA-MILITARY/ANTHRAX (UPDATE 2, PIX), moving shortly, by Will Dunham, 400 words)

UNITED STATES

US Justice Dept. unlikely to stop campaign fund-raising free-for-all

NEW YORK - Watchdog groups call on U.S. Justice Department to investigate 2016 presidential candidates who they say break fund-raising laws. (USA-ELECTION/ENFORCEMENT, (GRAPHIC), expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, by Michelle Conlin and Emily Flitter, 1,200 words)

Coal giant Peabody faces federal scrutiny over clean-up insurance

WASHINGTON - Coal giant Peabody Energy, among harsher critics of federal energy policies, has relied on one government program for years: practice known as "self bonding" that gives coal companies discount on insuring their clean-up costs in case of bankruptcy. Now, Reuters has learned nation's leading coal industry regulator is examining program and whether companies like Peabody still qualify for break. (USA-COAL/BONDING (GRAPHIC), expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, by Patrick Rucker, 900 words)

Slain Boston man had planned to behead police officers -FBI

BOSTON - Massachusetts man slain by law enforcement officers had discussed plans to behead police officers with associate arrested same day, according to papers filed in federal court. (MASSACHUSETTS-POLICE/ (UPDATE 8, TV, PIX), moved, by Scott Malone and Elizabeth Barber, 637 words)

Clinton campaign snares Box CEO in courting young tech millionaires

SAN FRANCISCO - Campaigns of various White House hopefuls look to reel in younger Silicon Valley influencers who could help raise money for their candidates and also bring along some of tech sector's energy and cachet. We look at efforts to woo one recently snagged by Clinton campaign: Aaron Levie, 30-year-old CEO of Box, newly minted public company worth more than $2 billion. (USA-ELECTION/SILICONVALLEY (PIX), moved, by Sarah McBride, 736 words)

Hedge fund boss Paulson gives Harvard record $400 mln

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - Harvard University, educator of many of world's wealthier investors, gets its biggest single gift from one - $400 million donation from Wall Street hedge fund investor John Paulson. (USA-HARVARD/PAULSON (PIX, UPDATE 2), moved, by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, 409 words)

AMERICAS

Venezuelan opposition politicians continue partial hunger strike

CARACAS - Two Venezuelan opposition politicians on partial hunger-strike in jail are losing weight but maintaining their demands including release of fellow imprisoned anti-government activists, their supporters say. (VENEZUELA-OPPOSITION/ (PIX), moved, by Girish Gupta, 339 words)

Dissenting socialists urge Venezuela to investigate corruption

CARACAS - Dissenting and former members of Venezuela's ruling Socialist Party ask government to investigate alleged multi-billion dollar frauds they say have flourished under South American OPEC country's strict currency controls. (VENEZUELA-POLITICS/, moved, by Alexandra Ulmer, 421 words)

Canada police missed chances to stop Parliament attacker - probe

OTTAWA - Canadian police missed chances to stop gunman who stormed into Parliament last October after killing soldier, official probe says, adding that attack could have been much worse. (CANADA-SECURITY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by David Ljunggren, 422 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Qatar says air strikes ineffective without Iraqi national dialogue

PARIS - Qatar says coalition air strikes in Iraq are hopeless without real push for national reconciliation and that door should be left open to those who leave al-Qaeda's Syrian wing. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/QATAR (INTERVIEW, UPDATE 1), moved, by John Irish, 636 words)

EUROPE

Ukraine forces, separatists fight first serious battles in months

KIEV - Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian separatists fight their first serious battles in months, and Ukraine's defense minister says attempt by rebels to take eastern town of Maryinka is thwarted. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/CLASHES (UPDATE 3), moved, by Alessandra Prentice and Pavel Polityuk, 572 words)

ASIA

Myanmar lands 700 migrants, U.S. says Rohingya should be citizens

JAKARTA/MAUNGDAW - Myanmar brings ashore more than 700 "boat people" it keeps at sea for days aboard seized vessel, as United States calls on country to help solve migrant crisis by recognizing rights of its Muslim Rohingya minority. (ASIA-MIGRANTS/ (WRAPUP 3, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Randy Fabi and Aubrey Belford, 875 words)

South Korea says everything must be done to halt MERS

SEOUL - South Korean President Park Geun-hye says everything must be done to stop Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) as fear of disease shuts hundreds of schools and leads to corporate giant Samsung calling off staff conference. (HEALTH-MERS/SOUTHKOREA (UPDATE 3, GRAPHIC), moved, by Ju-min Park, 670 words)

SPACE

Study shows Pluto's moons in chaos

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - New analysis of images taken by Hubble Space Telescope show Pluto's small moons tumble chaotically, result of orbiting around not just Pluto but dwarf planet's primary moon Charon. More details are expected when NASA's New Horizons spacecraft soars past Pluto and its entourage next month. (SPACE-PLUTO/, moving shortly, by Irene Klotz, 400 words)

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Commercial hit and small, creative musical lead Tony Awards race

NEW YORK - Broadway prepares for its biggest night Sunday with 2015 Tony Awards, U.S. theater's highest honors, after record-breaking season with commercial hit vying with edgy musical for the top prize. (THEATRE-TONYAWARDS/ (TV, PIX), moved, by Patricia Reaney, 539 words)