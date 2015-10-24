Editor: Cynthia Osterman + 1 202 898 8322

TOP STORIES

Hurricane Patricia spares Mexican cities, roars through remote areas

CASIMIRO CASTILLO - Hurricane Patricia causes less damage than feared on Mexico's Pacific coast, but little is known about an isolated part of the shoreline dotted with luxury villas and fishing villages, where the storm and its 165 mph (266 kph) winds landed. (MEXICO-STORM/ (UPDATE 5, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Lizbeth Diaz, 791 words)

Texas deluged by heavy rain, fueled Patricia's remnants

HOUSTON - Heavy rains fueled by the remnants of Hurricane Patricia inundate many parts of Texas, triggering flash floods, derailing a freight train and forcing evacuations in at least one county, officials said. (TEXAS-FLOOD/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Amanda Orr, 680 words)

Car plows into crowd at Oklahoma parade, killing at least three

STILLWATER - A car driven at high speed by a woman suspected of being under the influence of alcohol plows into crowds watching a homecoming parade at Oklahoma State University, killing at least three people and injuring more than 30 others. (OKLAHOMA-CRASH/ (UPDATE 6, PIX), moved, by Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton, 492 words)

UAW sets Sunday night deadline for pact with GM, strike possible

DETROIT - The United Auto Workers union set a Sunday night deadline for General Motors Co to agree to a new four-year contract, setting up a possible strike of GM's U.S. operations. (AUTOS-UAW/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Bernie Woodall, 501 words)

Pope, ending synod, excoriates bishops with 'closed hearts'

VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis, ending a contentious bishops' meeting on family issues, excoriates immovable Church leaders who "bury their heads in the sand" and hide behind rigid doctrine while families suffer. (POPE-SYNOD/ (PIX, TV,UPDATE 3), moved, by Philip Pullella, 729 words)

Europe split on migrant crisis on eve of Brussels talks

SOFIA/RIGONCE, Slovenia - European leaders trade threats and reprimands as thousands more migrants and refugees stream into the Balkans on eve of European Union talks aimed at agreeing on urgent action to tackle the crisis. (EUROPE-MIGRANTS/ (WRAPUP 1, TV, PIX), moved, by Tsvetelia Tsolova and Maja Zuvela, 604 words)

Runoff expected as Louisiana votes for governor

NEW ORLEANS - Louisiana voters head to the polls to choose a successor to Governor Bobby Jindal, but experts and surveys suggest the race may go to a runoff after a faltering campaign by early favorite Republican U.S. Senator David Vitter. (LOUISIANA-ELECTION/ (PIX,UPDATE 1), moved, By Andy Grimm, 432 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Kerry lays out steps to ease Israeli-Palestinian strife

AMMAN/JERUSALEM - The United States sketches out steps, including 24-hour video surveillance endorsed by Israel and Jordan, that it hopes will ease tensions over a Jerusalem site holy to Jews and Muslims after weeks of violence. (ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/ (UPDATE 3, TV, PIX), moved, by Arshad Mohammed and Ori Lewis, 733 words)

Russia wants Syria elections, ready to help Free Syrian Army

MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says the Kremlin wants Syria to prepare for parliamentary and presidential elections, as Moscow intensifies its drive to convert its increased clout with Damascus into a political settlement. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/RUSSIA (UPDATE 4), moved, by Andrew Osborn and Maria Kiselyova, 829 words)

ASIA

China central bank sees 'very normal' growth of 6-7 percent in next few years

BEIJING - China will be able to keep annual economic growth at around 6-7 percent over the next three to five years, a top People's Bank of China policymaker says, a day after the bank cut interest rates for the sixth time in less than a year. (CHINA-ECONOMY/GROWTH (UPDATE 4), moved, by Koh Gui Qing, 501 words)

Blasts kill one, wound dozens before Shi'ite march in Bangladesh

DHAKA - A series of blasts kill at least one person and wounded dozens as Shi'ite Muslims gather for a procession in the old part of Bangladesh's capital to mark the holy day of Ashura (BANGLADESH-BOMB/KILLED (UPDATE 4, PIX), moved, by Serajul Quadir, 321 words)

AFRICA

S.African association backs Tokyo Sexwale for FIFA presidency

JOHANNESBURG - South African Football Association gives unanimously backing for businessman and former political prisoner Tokyo Sexwale to run for the presidency of soccer's scandal-hit world governing body, FIFA. (SOCCER-FIFA/SAFRICA-SEXWALE (UPDATE 1), expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, 350 words)

Maldives vice president arrested in probe of explosion targeting president

MALE - Maldives Vice President Ahmed Adheeb is arrested in a probe over a speedboat explosion targeting President Abdulla Yameen, police and government officials say (MALDIVES-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Daniel Bosley, 307 words)

ENTERTAINMENT

Maureen O'Hara, spirited Hollywood star, dies at 95

Maureen O'Hara, the flame-haired Irish-American actress known for playing feisty women in classics like "How Green Was My Valley" and "Miracle on 34th Street" as well as her on-screen chemistry with John Wayne, dies of natural causes at the age of 95, her manager said. (PEOPLE-O'HARA/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Will Dunham, 731 words)