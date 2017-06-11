Editor: Peter Cooney + 1 202 898 8310
TOP STORIES
Britain's May brings back foe, aiming to unite party before
Brexit
LONDON - Prime Minister Theresa May reappoints most of her
ministers but brings a Brexit campaigner and party rival into
government to try to unite her Conservatives after a disastrous
election sapped her authority, days before Brexit talks begin.
(BRITAIN-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 8, TV, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by
Elizabeth Piper and Andy Bruce, 1,001 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-USA/ (UPDATE 3), moved, 319 words
- BRITAIN-ELECTION/DATES (FACTBOX), moved, 677 words
- BRITAIN-ELECTION/EU-SCENARIOS (ANALYSIS), moved, by
Alastair Macdonald, 1,100 words
Macron's party set for huge French parliamentary majority
PARIS - President Emmanuel Macron's fledgling party is set
to trounce France's traditional main parties in a parliamentary
election, according to projections after the first round, and a
huge majority to push through his pro-business reforms.
(FRANCE-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 8, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Ingrid
Melander and Michel Rose, 695 words)
U.S. attorney general to face questions on Comey firing,
Russia
WASHINGTON - Attorney General Jeff Sessions will face
questions about the firing of FBI Director James Comey and
undeclared meetings with Russian officials at a U.S. Senate
hearing on Tuesday, becoming the highest-ranking member of
President Donald Trump's Cabinet to testify in the affair.
(USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved, by Doina Chiacu
and Sarah N. Lynch, 790 words)
Qatar willing to listen to Gulf concerns, Kuwait says
DUBAI/DOHA - Qatar is ready to listen to the concerns of
Gulf Arab states that have cut diplomatic and economic ties,
Kuwait says as it tries to mediate a solution to the worst
regional crisis in years. (GULF-QATAR/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV),
moved, by Noah Browning and Tom Finn, 709 words)
UNITED STATES
Puerto Rican vote leans heavily toward U.S. statehood
-government
SAN JUAN - An official count of votes for Puerto Rico's
plebiscite shows overwhelming support for U.S. statehood,
although adding another star to the U.S. flag will likely face
an uphill battle in Congress. (PUERTORICO-DEBT/VOTE (UPDATE 3),
expect by 2330 GMT/7:30 PM ET, by Tracy Rucinski, 450 words)
Uber board to discuss CEO absence, policy changes -source
SAN FRANCISCO - Uber Technologies Inc's board will discuss
Chief Executive Travis Kalanick temporarily stepping away from
the embattled ride-hailing firm and consider sweeping changes to
the company's management practices at a meeting on Sunday,
according to a person familiar with the situation.
(UBER-BOARD/CEO (UPDATE 2), expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by
Joseph Menn and Heather Somerville, 850 words)
EUROPE
Italy's 5-Star Movement seen flailing in local vote -exit
polls
ROME - Italy's maverick 5-Star Movement looks set to suffer
a severe setback in local elections, failing to make the run-off
vote in the seven major cities up for grabs, exit polls say.
(ITALY-POLITICS/ELECTION (UPDATE 5, PIX), expect by 2300 GMT/7
PM ET, by Crispian Balmer, 450 words)
Kosovo centre-right coalition on course to win parliamentary
vote, partial count shows
PRISTINA - A coalition led by the ruling centre-right
Democratic Party of Kosovo comes first in Kosovo's snap
parliamentary election, but it will have to find a coalition
partner to form a stable government, results based on partial
vote count show. (KOSOVO-ELECTIONS/ (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved,
by Fatos Bytyci, 554 words)
Germany's hard left hopes to take inspiration from Corbyn
HANOVER, Germany - After Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party scored
surprise gains in Britain's election with an unashamedly
left-wing programme, the far-left Linke hopes to make progress
with a similar agenda when Germans vote in September.
(GERMANY-ELECTION/LINKE (PIX), moved, by Michelle Martin, 680
words)
ASIA
Philippines' Duterte says didn't seek U.S. support in city
siege
CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines - President Rodrigo Duterte
says he did not seek support from Washington to end the siege of
a southern Philippines town by Islamist militants, a day after
the United States said it was providing assistance at the
request of the government. (PHILIPPINES-MILITANTS/ (PIX, TV,
GRAPHIC), moved, by Neil Jerome Morales and Simon Lewis, 640
words)
Pakistan scrambles to protect China's "Silk Road" pioneers
ISLAMABAD/PESHAWAR - Chastened by the Islamic State's claim
to have killed two kidnapped Chinese teachers, Pakistan is
beefing up security around Chinese citizens streaming into the
country on the back of Beijing's "Belt and Road" infrastructure
splurge. (PAKISTAN-CHINA/ISLAMIC STATE, moved, by Drazen Jorgic
and Jibran Ahmad, 670 words)
MIDDLE EAST
Iran arrests almost 50 after deadly Tehran attacks
LONDON - Iran has arrested almost 50 people in connection
with twin attacks on Tehran that killed 17 people last week,
officials said, as security forces stepped up efforts to crack
down on suspected militants. (IRAN-SECURITY/ARRESTS (UPDATE 2),
moved, 425 words)
In Jerusalem's Old City, Palestinians recall 1967 uprooting
JERUSALEM - Days after capturing Jerusalem's Old City in a
1967 war, Israel razed the Moroccan Quarter, a ramshackle
neighbourhood of Palestinian homes in front of the Western Wall,
aiming to create an open space for Jews to pray at one of their
holiest sites. (ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/1967 (PIX, TV), moved, by
Ali Sawafta, 550 words)
AFRICA
Gaddafi's son said to be freed in Libya, whereabouts unclear
- lawyer
BENGHAZI - Saif al-Islam Gaddafi has been freed by an armed
group in western Libya where he had been held since shortly
after the 2011 revolt against his late father, Libyan dictator
Muammar Gaddafi, one of his lawyers and the brigade involved
say. (LIBYA-SECURITY/SAIF (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by Ayman
Al Warfalli, 650 words)