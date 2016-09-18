Editor: Mary Milliken + 1 213 955 6735

TOP STORIES

U.S. investigators probe terror link in trio of weekend attacks

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON - Federal investigators are probing any terror links in a series of three attacks carried out across the United States this weekend, including a pair of bombings around New York and a stabbing rampage at a Minnesota shopping mall. (USA-ATTACKS/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX, TV), by Daniel Trotta and Dustin Volz, 800 words, expect by 2300 GMT/7 P.M. ET)

Moscow says strikes on Syria army threaten U.S.-Russia ceasefire plan

MOSCOW/BEIRUT - Moscow stepped up its war of words with Washington, saying air strikes by a U.S.-led coalition on the Syrian army threatened the implementation of a U.S.-Russian ceasefire plan for Syria and bordered on connivance with Islamic State. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-RUSSIA (UPDATE 6, PIX), by Dmitry Solovyov and Lisa Barrington, 940 words)

Pro-Putin party wins 44.5 pct in parliament vote: exit poll

MOSCOW/SARANSK - Allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin comfortably won a parliamentary election but early indications were that turnout was low, suggesting a softening of enthusiasm for the ruling elite 18 months away from the next presidential election. (RUSSIA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 6, TV,PIX), by Polina Devitt and Gleb Stolyarov, 861 words)

India blames Pakistan as Kashmir attack kills 17 soldiers

SRINAGAR, India - India accuses Pakistan of being behind Sunday's separatist attack on an army base near their disputed frontier that kills 17 soldiers, in one of the deadliest attacks in Kashmir in a quarter-century-old insurgency. (INDIA-KASHMIR/ (UPDATE 7, PIX, TV), moved, by Fayaz Bukhari, 866 words)

BREXIT

Mission accomplished? Britain's anti-EU party fights to retain influence

BOURNEMOUTH, England - "We won!" was the anti-European Union UK Independence Party's rallying cry at its annual conference as members celebrated Britain's vote to leave the EU, but underneath the euphoria lurked a fresh anxiety: what now? (BRITAIN-EU/UKIP, moved, by William James, 892 words)

Brexit? What Brexit? EU on cruise control

BRATISLAVA - The "Brexit cruise" didn't get very far. EU leaders drifted down the Danube for an hour, said little about Britain over a leisurely shipboard lunch, then circled back to Bratislava to resume Friday's summit. (BRITAIN-EU/CRUISE (ANALYSIS, TV, PIX), moved, by Alastair Macdonald, 1119 words)

U.S. PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN

Kaine accuses Trump of inciting violence against Clinton

WASHINGTON - U.S. Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine accused Donald Trump of inciting violence against Hillary Clinton after the Republican candidate said Clinton's security detail should be disarmed given her support for tighter gun rules. (USA-ELECTION/KAINE (PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), by Alana Wise, 351 words)

EMMYS

O.J. Simpson drama set to sweep Emmys in big year for TV diversity

LOS ANGELES - The dramatization of O.J. Simpson's sensational 1995 double murder trial looks set to sweep Sunday's Emmy Awards, crowning an extraordinary year for American television and actors of multiple ethnic hues. (AWARDS-EMMYS/ (UPDATE 1), TV, PIX, expect by expect by 0000 GMT/8 P.M. ET) , by Jill Serjeant, 480 words)

EUROPE

Merkel's party suffers rout in Berlin in migrant policy backlash

BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU party suffered its second electoral blow in two weeks, slumping to its lowest level since 1990 in a Berlin state vote that rejected her open-door refugee policy. (GERMANY-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), by Michael Nienaber and Madeline Chambers, 580 words)

In Hungary's migrant vote, only the turnout is in doubt

ASOTTHALOM, Hungary - With only weeks left until an Oct. 2 referendum on whether Hungary should reject EU migrant quotas, Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who opposes immigration into the EU, has largely managed to seal the Serbia-Hungary border to migrants. (EUROPE-MIGRANTS/HUNGARY-REFERENDUM (ANALYSIS, TV, PIX), moved, by Marton Dunai and Krisztina Than, 746 words)

'Token' Belarussian MP hopes to give opposition a voice

MINSK - The election in Belarus of lawmakers critical of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko has split pro-democracy activists in the ex-Soviet republic once dubbed Europe's last dictatorship. (BELARUS-OPPOSITION/ (PIX), moved, by Andrei Makhovsky, 744 words)

AFRICA

Clashes at Libyan oil ports as counter-attack repelled - officials

BENGHAZI, Libya - Eastern Libyan forces say they have reestablished control over two oil ports where an ousted faction launched a counter-attack on Sunday, briefly seizing one of the terminals. (LIBYA-SECURITY/OIL (UPDATE 5), moved, by Ayman al-Warfalli, 583 words)

AMERICAS

From cars to college town, Canada's Motor City grows despite GM woes

OSHAWA - As GM Oshawa workers fight for the plant's survival and face what could be the first Canadian auto strike since 1996, the rest of the once-company town has moved on.(CANADA-AUTOS/OSHAWA (FEATURE, PIX), by Allison Martell, 712 words)

Hate drove gunman to shoot Philadelphia police -officials

A gunman who wounded two Philadelphia police officers and three civilians and killed a fourth civilian appears to have been driven by hatred for the police but had no known ties to any militant groups, officials say. (PENNSYLVANIA-CRIME/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 461 words)

HEALTH

Global fund raises $12.9 bln to fight AIDS, TB and malaria

MONTREAL - A global fund has raised over $12.9 billion from international donors as part of a campaign aimed at effectively eradicating AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis by 2030, conference organizers say. (HEALTH-AIDS/FUNDRAISING (UPDATE 2), by Allison Lampert, 240 words)

ASIA

At least 12 dead in Thailand as tourist boat capsizes, dozens missing

BANGKOK - At least 12 people have died and dozens are missing in Thailand after a boat carrying 150 Thai Muslims capsized in the ancient tourist city of Ayutthaya, officials say. (THAILAND-BOAT/ (TV, PIX), moved, 233 words)

ENTERTAINMENT

'La La Land' musical takes top prize at Toronto film festival

TORONTO - "La La Land," a musical tale of star-crossed lovers chasing their dreams in Hollywood, won the top prize at the Toronto International Film Festival. (FILMFESTIVAL-TIFF/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), by Ethan Lou, 407 words)

'Liesl' of 'The Sound of Music' dead at 73

LOS ANGELES -Charmian Carr, the actress beloved for playing Liesl Von Trapp in the movie "The Sound of Music" has died at the age of 73, her family said on Sunday. (PEOPLE-CHARMIANCARR/, TV, moving shortly, 260 words)