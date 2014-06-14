Editor: Peter Cooney + 1-202-898-8322
TOP STORIES
Ukraine vows firm response after rebels shoot down military
plane
KIEV/NOVOHANNIVKA, Ukraine - Ukraine's president promises a
tough response on Saturday to pro-Russian separatists who shot
down an army transport plane, killing 49 servicemen and dealing
a blow to a military campaign to crush their uprising.
(UKRAINE-CRISIS/PLANE (UPDATE 6, TV, PIX), moving shortly, by
Pavel Polityuk and Aleksandar Vasovic, 836 words)
+ See also:
- UKRAINE-CRISIS/TALKS (UPDATE 4), moved, by Pavel Polityuk,
592 words
Iraq says slows Islamist rebel advance, regains territory
BAGHDAD - A Sunni Islamist offensive threatening to
dismember Iraq seems to slow after days of lightning advances as
government forces regain territory in counter-attacks, easing
pressure on Baghdad's Shi'ite-led government. (IRAQ-SECURITY/
(WRAPUP 4, PICTURES, TV, GRAPHICS), moving shortly, by Ahmed
Rasheed and Raheem Salman, 1,300 words)
+ See also:
- IRAQ-SECURITY/USA-CARRIER (UPDATE 2), moved, 438 words
- IRAQ-SECURITY/AIRSTRIKE (UPDATE 1), moved, 215 words
- IRAQ-SECURITY/MILITARY (ANALYSIS), moved, by Ned Parker
and Missy Ryan, 998 words
- IRAQ SECURITY/OPTIONS (INSIGHT), moved, by Matt Spetalnick
and Mark Hosenball, 900 words
Afghans vote again in final test as Taliban threat looms
KABUL - Millions of Afghans turn out for a second time to
elect a successor to President Hamid Karzai, a decisive test of
the country's ambitions to transfer power democratically for the
first time in its tumultuous history. (AFGHANISTAN-ELECTION/
(UPDATE 9, PIX, TV), moved, by Mirwais Harooni and Praveen
Menon, 930 words)
EXCLUSIVE-Honda could expand Takata airbag recall -source
TOKYO - Honda Motor Co expects to recall vehicles with
potentially defective air bags, a move that could expand a
massive, multi-company air-bag recall by more than a million,
according to a person with knowledge of the
matter.(AUTOS-RECALL/HONDA (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1), by Yoko
Kubota, moved, 450 words)
WORLD CUP
Brazil in World Cup swing as goals fly in, protests ease
SAO PAULO - World Cup fever intensifies across Brazil as
violent protests subside, fans stream to a second day of
riveting matches and a crushing defeat for defending champions
Spain sets the tournament alight. (BRAZIL-WORLDCUP/ (WRAPUP 1,
PIX, TV), moved, by Brad Haynes and Mary Milliken, 800 words)
MIDDLE EAST
Israeli forces search for three missing Jewish teens in West
Bank
HEBRON, West Bank - Israel reinforcing troops in occupied
West Bank to step up searches for three Israeli teenagers
believed to have been abducted by Palestinians, with a military
source saying it was not known if they were dead or alive.
(PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL (UPDATE 4), moved, by Yusri al-Jammal, 684
words)
AMERICAS
Opposition leader closes in on Brazil's Rousseff ahead of
vote
SAO PAULO - Brazil's main opposition party launches the
candidacy of its leader, Aecio Neves, to challenge President
Dilma Rousseff's re-election bid in October on a platform of
fiscal austerity and pro-market policies.(BRAZIL-POLITICS/NEVES
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Eduardo Simões and Bruno Federowski, 522
words)
UNITED STATES
Obama rips climate change deniers in graduation speech
ANAHEIM, Calif - With a feisty tone and a touch of
aggravation, President Barack Obama lays into Republicans who
question the science of climate change and urges graduating
college students to take on global warming as a cause.
(USA-OBAMA/CLIMATECHANGE (PIX), moved, by Jeff Mason, 411 words
EUROPE
Stubb to be Finland's next PM, backs NATO membership
LAHTI, Finland - Finland's EU minister, Alexander Stubb, who
wants to cut taxes and take his neutral country into NATO, wins
the leadership of his ruling conservative party, putting him on
track to become prime minister later this month.
(FINLAND/PRIMEMINISTER (UPDATE 2), moved, by Jussi Rosendahl and
Sakari Suoninen, 662 words)
SCIENCE
Deep underground, water, water everywhere but not a drop to
drink
WASHINGTON - If you want to find Earth's vast reservoirs of
water, you may have to look beyond obvious places like oceans
and polar ice caps. Scientists say massive amounts of water
appear to exist deep beneath planet's surface, trapped inside in
rocky layer of mantle. (SCIENCE-WATER/ (PICTURES), moved, by
Will Dunham, 500 words)