TOP STORIES

Britain says to trigger EU divorce by end of March

BIRMINGHAM, England - Prime Minister Theresa May says she will trigger the process to leave the EU by the end of March, offering the first glimpse of a timetable for a divorce that will redefine Britain's ties with its biggest trading partner. (BRITAIN-EU/(PIX), UPDATE 4, moved, by Elizabeth Piper, 849 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-EU/CITY, moved, 950 words

- BRITAIN-EU/DAVIS (UPDATE 1), moved, 276 words

Syria presses Aleppo advance, tells rebels to leave

BEIRUT - Syrian government and allied forces have advanced towards Aleppo, pursuing their week-old offensive to take the rebel-held part of the city after dozens of overnight air strikes. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by Lisa Barrington, 712 words)

Colombia referendum on peace with FARC rebels neck-and-neck

BOGOTA - Colombia's referendum over a peace accord with Marxist rebels goes down to the wire in a referendum, jeopardizing a deal that would end 52 years of war and allow FARC fighters to re-enter society and form a political party. (COLOMBIA-PEACE/ (UPDATE 6, PIX, TV, moving shortly, by Helen Murphy and Julia Symmes Cobb, 700 words)

Deutsche Bank races against time to reach U.S. settlement

FRANKFURT - Deutsche Bank is throwing its energies into reaching a settlement before next month's presidential election with U.S. authorities demanding a fine of up to $14 billion for mis-selling mortgage-backed securities. (GERMANY-DEUTSCHE BANK/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Georgina Prodhan, Kathrin Jones and Lawrence Delevingne, 664 words)

Caribbean braces for hit from fierce Hurricane Matthew

PORT-AU-PRINCE/KINGSTON - Haiti and Jamaica urge residents in vulnerable coastal areas to evacuate and Cuba suspends flights as torrential rain from Hurricane Matthew, the strongest storm to menace the Caribbean nations since 2007, drenches the Jamaican capital. (STORM-MATTHEW/ (UPDATE 5, PIX, TV), moving shortly, by Makini Brice and Gabriel Stargardter, 750 words)

UNITED STATES

Trump's tax writeoff shows his 'genius' at business, advisers say

WASHINGTON - Donald Trump's decision to take a $916 million loss on his 1995 income tax return shows his business acumen and "genius" at figuring out how to minimize his tax bill, two of the Republican presidential candidate's advisers say. (USA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Alana Wise, 539 words)

+ See also:

POPE-USA/ELECTION (PIX, TV), moved, by Philip Pullella, 319 words)

U.S. Supreme Court to weigh reach of insider trading law

NEW YORK - The U.S. Supreme Court is set to consider this week a closely watched insider trading case that could limit the ability of prosecutors to pursue such charges against hedge fund managers and other traders. (USA-COURT/INSIDERTRADING (PIX), moved, by Nate Raymond, 690 words)

Engineer of derailed New Jersey train was fully rested; questions remain

NEW YORK - The engineer of the New Jersey commuter train that crashed on Thursday told investigators he was fully rested but has no memory of the incident, and a recovered data recorder is not working, a National Transportation Safety Board official says. (NEW JERSEY-TRAINCRASH/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Richard Leong, 349 words)

LATIN AMERICA

Right-wing candidates ahead in key Brazilian cities -exit poll

BRASILIA - Centrist and right-wing candidates take the lead in municipal elections in Brazil's main cities, as the leftist Workers Party appears on course to suffer a big setback after the August impeachment of former President Dilma Rousseff. (BRAZIL-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 3, TV, PIX), expect by 2330, by Anthony Boadle, 550 words)

ASIA

Philippines' Duterte apologises to Jewish community after Nazi remarks

MANILA - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte apologises "profoundly and deeply" to the Jewish community and says his references to the Holocaust while discussing his war on drugs were to hit back at critics who had likened him to Adolf Hitler. (PHILIPPINES-DUTERTE/HITLER (TV), moved, 370 words)

EUROPE

Big majority of Hungarians reject migrant quotas but vote invalid

BUDAPEST - Almost all Hungarians who vote in Sunday's referendum reject the European Union's migrant quotas but turnout is too low to make the poll valid, frustrating Prime Minister Viktor Orban's hopes of a clear victory with which to challenge Brussels. (EUROPE-MIGRANTS/HUNGARY-REFERENDUM (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved, by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs, 799 words)

+ See also:

(EUROPE-MIGRANTS/HUNGARY-FILM (TV), moved, by Marton Dunai, 523 words)

Senior minister presses for a "German Islam"

BERLIN - The influx of refugees, many of them Muslims, into Germany is a challenge for mainstream society, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Sunday, as he urged the development of a "German Islam" based on freedom and tolerance. (GERMANY-ISLAM/ (PIX), moved, by Caroline Copley, 390 words)

Spain's divided Socialists hold key to government with new election looming

MADRID - An end to Spain's nine-month political deadlock is in sight after the Socialists' leader resigned. But the party will have to patch over deep divisions and strike a deal before the end of October for the country to avoid a third election. (SPAIN-POLITICS/(PIX), moved, by Angus Berwick, 650 words)

Austrian chancellor gambles on far right's populist tactics

VIENNA - Four months after he took over a coalition government stunned by the far-right Freedom Party's electoral success, Austria's new chancellor has taken a populist turn, adopting positions remarkably close to those of his anti-immigration rivals. (AUSTRIA-POLITICS/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Francois Murphy, 753 words)

Pope says respect gays and transsexuals, questions gender theory

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE - Pope Francis says homosexuals and transsexuals should be treated with respect but that teaching gender theory is unacceptable "indoctrination" of young people. (POPE-GENDER/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Philip Pullella, 563 words)

+ SEE ALSO:

POPE-AZERBAIJAN/ (TV, PIX), moved, by Philip Pullella and Nailia Bagirova (500 words)

AFRICA

Libyan forces foil ambush, lose eight men in Sirte battle - officials

SIRTE - Libyan forces repelan attempted ambush but lose at least eight of their men as their battle with Islamic State militants encircled in their former stronghold of Sirte resumes, officials say (LIBYA-SECURITY/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moving shortly, by Hani Amara, 398 words)

Deja vu in Congo as President Kabila clings to power

ABIDJAN - Zaire's President Mobutu Sese Seko shed a tear as he delivered a speech in April 1990 promising his people an end to one-party rule and a future without the man they knew as the Guide. A quarter of a century after Mobutu's speech, there is a sense of deja vu as the fate of democracy hangs in the balance and fears of civil war grow in Africa's largest copper producer, now known as Democratic Republic of Congo. (CONGO-POLITICS/ (PIX), moved, by Joe Bavier, 1059 words)

Dozens killed in stampede in Ethiopia after police fire warning shots at protest

ADDIS ABABA - More than 50 people die in a stampede in Ethiopia's Oromiya region when police use teargas and shoot in the air to disperse anti-government protesters at a religious festival. (ETHIOPIA-PROTESTS/ (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), by Aaron Maasho, 512 words)