TOP STORIES
Britain says to trigger EU divorce by end of March
BIRMINGHAM, England - Prime Minister Theresa May says she
will trigger the process to leave the EU by the end of March,
offering the first glimpse of a timetable for a divorce that
will redefine Britain's ties with its biggest trading partner.
(BRITAIN-EU/(PIX), UPDATE 4, moved, by Elizabeth Piper, 849
words)
Syria presses Aleppo advance, tells rebels to leave
BEIRUT - Syrian government and allied forces have advanced
towards Aleppo, pursuing their week-old offensive to take the
rebel-held part of the city after dozens of overnight air
strikes. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by Lisa
Barrington, 712 words)
Colombia referendum on peace with FARC rebels neck-and-neck
BOGOTA - Colombia's referendum over a peace accord with
Marxist rebels goes down to the wire in a referendum,
jeopardizing a deal that would end 52 years of war and allow
FARC fighters to re-enter society and form a political party.
(COLOMBIA-PEACE/ (UPDATE 6, PIX, TV, moving shortly, by Helen
Murphy and Julia Symmes Cobb, 700 words)
Deutsche Bank races against time to reach U.S. settlement
FRANKFURT - Deutsche Bank is throwing its
energies into reaching a settlement before next month's
presidential election with U.S. authorities demanding a fine of
up to $14 billion for mis-selling mortgage-backed securities.
(GERMANY-DEUTSCHE BANK/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Georgina Prodhan,
Kathrin Jones and Lawrence Delevingne, 664 words)
Caribbean braces for hit from fierce Hurricane Matthew
PORT-AU-PRINCE/KINGSTON - Haiti and Jamaica urge residents
in vulnerable coastal areas to evacuate and Cuba suspends
flights as torrential rain from Hurricane Matthew, the strongest
storm to menace the Caribbean nations since 2007, drenches the
Jamaican capital. (STORM-MATTHEW/ (UPDATE 5, PIX, TV), moving
shortly, by Makini Brice and Gabriel Stargardter, 750 words)
UNITED STATES
Trump's tax writeoff shows his 'genius' at business,
advisers say
WASHINGTON - Donald Trump's decision to take a $916 million
loss on his 1995 income tax return shows his business acumen and
"genius" at figuring out how to minimize his tax bill, two of
the Republican presidential candidate's advisers say.
(USA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Alana
Wise, 539 words)
U.S. Supreme Court to weigh reach of insider trading law
NEW YORK - The U.S. Supreme Court is set to consider this
week a closely watched insider trading case that could limit the
ability of prosecutors to pursue such charges against hedge fund
managers and other traders. (USA-COURT/INSIDERTRADING (PIX),
moved, by Nate Raymond, 690 words)
Engineer of derailed New Jersey train was fully rested;
questions remain
NEW YORK - The engineer of the New Jersey commuter train
that crashed on Thursday told investigators he was fully rested
but has no memory of the incident, and a recovered data recorder
is not working, a National Transportation Safety Board official
says. (NEW JERSEY-TRAINCRASH/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Richard
Leong, 349 words)
LATIN AMERICA
Right-wing candidates ahead in key Brazilian cities -exit
poll
BRASILIA - Centrist and right-wing candidates take the lead
in municipal elections in Brazil's main cities, as the leftist
Workers Party appears on course to suffer a big setback after
the August impeachment of former President Dilma Rousseff.
(BRAZIL-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 3, TV, PIX), expect by 2330, by
Anthony Boadle, 550 words)
ASIA
Philippines' Duterte apologises to Jewish community after
Nazi remarks
MANILA - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte apologises
"profoundly and deeply" to the Jewish community and says his
references to the Holocaust while discussing his war on drugs
were to hit back at critics who had likened him to Adolf Hitler.
(PHILIPPINES-DUTERTE/HITLER (TV), moved, 370 words)
EUROPE
Big majority of Hungarians reject migrant quotas but vote
invalid
BUDAPEST - Almost all Hungarians who vote in Sunday's
referendum reject the European Union's migrant quotas but
turnout is too low to make the poll valid, frustrating Prime
Minister Viktor Orban's hopes of a clear victory with which to
challenge Brussels. (EUROPE-MIGRANTS/HUNGARY-REFERENDUM (UPDATE
4, PIX, TV), moved, by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs, 799
words)
Senior minister presses for a "German Islam"
BERLIN - The influx of refugees, many of them Muslims, into
Germany is a challenge for mainstream society, Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Sunday, as he urged the development
of a "German Islam" based on freedom and tolerance.
(GERMANY-ISLAM/ (PIX), moved, by Caroline Copley, 390 words)
Spain's divided Socialists hold key to government with new
election looming
MADRID - An end to Spain's nine-month political deadlock is
in sight after the Socialists' leader resigned. But the party
will have to patch over deep divisions and strike a deal before
the end of October for the country to avoid a third election.
(SPAIN-POLITICS/(PIX), moved, by Angus Berwick, 650 words)
Austrian chancellor gambles on far right's populist
tactics
VIENNA - Four months after he took over a coalition
government stunned by the far-right Freedom Party's electoral
success, Austria's new chancellor has taken a populist turn,
adopting positions remarkably close to those of his
anti-immigration rivals. (AUSTRIA-POLITICS/ (ANALYSIS), moved,
by Francois Murphy, 753 words)
Pope says respect gays and transsexuals, questions gender
theory
ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE - Pope Francis says homosexuals and
transsexuals should be treated with respect but that teaching
gender theory is unacceptable "indoctrination" of young people.
(POPE-GENDER/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Philip Pullella, 563 words)
AFRICA
Libyan forces foil ambush, lose eight men in Sirte
battle - officials
SIRTE - Libyan forces repelan attempted ambush but lose at
least eight of their men as their battle with Islamic State
militants encircled in their former stronghold of Sirte resumes,
officials say (LIBYA-SECURITY/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moving
shortly, by Hani Amara, 398 words)
Deja vu in Congo as President Kabila clings to power
ABIDJAN - Zaire's President Mobutu Sese Seko shed a tear as
he delivered a speech in April 1990 promising his people an end
to one-party rule and a future without the man they knew as the
Guide. A quarter of a century after Mobutu's speech, there is a
sense of deja vu as the fate of democracy hangs in the balance
and fears of civil war grow in Africa's largest copper producer,
now known as Democratic Republic of Congo. (CONGO-POLITICS/
(PIX), moved, by Joe Bavier, 1059 words)
Dozens killed in stampede in Ethiopia after police fire
warning shots at protest
ADDIS ABABA - More than 50 people die in a stampede in
Ethiopia's Oromiya region when police use teargas and shoot in
the air to disperse anti-government protesters at a religious
festival. (ETHIOPIA-PROTESTS/ (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), by Aaron
Maasho, 512 words)