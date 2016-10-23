Editor: Peter Cooney + 1 202 898 8310

TOP STORIES

Iraqi Kurds say they've captured town near Mosul

ERBIL - Kurdish fighters say they have taken the town of Bashiqa near Mosul from Islamic State, as coalition forces press their offensive against the jihadists' last stronghold in Iraq. (MIDEAST-CRIS/IRAQ-MOSUL (UPDATE 3, TV, PIX), moved, by Saif Hameed and Babak Dehghanpisheh, 650 words)

Trump adviser acknowledges: 'We are behind'

WASHINGTON/RALEIGH, N.C. - A top adviser to Donald Trump acknowledges the Republican presidential candidate is lagging behind rival Hillary Clinton, as the Democratic nominee presses a strategy of encouraging early voting in key battleground states. (USA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Alana Wise and Luciana Lopez, 678 words)

AT&T-Time Warner deal sparks calls for scrutiny in Washington

WASHINGTON - AT&T Inc's agreement to acquire Time Warner Inc for $85 billion draws skepticism from both Democrats and Republicans, making it more likely that regulators will scrutinize the effort to create a new telecommunications and media giant. (TIME WARNER-M&A/AT&T (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moving shortly, by Julia Edwards and Diane Bartz, 905 words)

+ See also:

TIMEWARNER-M&A/AT&T-TALKS (DEALTALK), moved, by Liana B. Baker, 862 words

EU sets Belgium Monday deadline to back Canada trade deal

BRUSSELS - The European Union has given Belgium until late on Monday to overcome opposition to a free trade deal with Canada from its French-speaking region or a summit to sign the pact that could boost both economies is off, EU sources say (EU-CANADA/TRADE (UPDATE 4), moved, by Alastair Macdonald and Philip Blenkinsop, 635 words)

Sanaa air raids resume as Yemen truce expires

SANAA - Warplanes from a Saudi-led coalition attack targets in Sanaa hours after a three-day truce in Yemen's war expires, residents in the capital say. (YEMEN-SECURITY/STRIKES (UPDATE 2), moved, 320 words)

AMERICAS

CARACAS - Venezuela's opposition-led National Assembly presses to put Nicolas Maduro on trial for violating democracy, days after authorities nixed a recall referendum against the unpopular leftist president. (VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by Alexandra Ulmer and Deisy Buitrago, 642 words

At least 13 killed, 31 injured in California tour bus crash

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - A tour bus crashes into the back of a tractor-trailer on a Southern California highway before dawn, killing at least 13 people and injuring 31, authorities say. (CALIFORNIA-CRASH/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by Sam Mircovich, 230 words)

Colombia restarts Venezuela flights

BOGOTA/CARACAS - Colombia's Avianca airline will restart flights to Venezuela, interrupted after one of its aircraft was approached by at least one Venezuelan warplane on Friday. (VENEZUELA-COLOMBIA/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Luis Jaime Acosta and Girish Gupta, 400 words)

EUROPE

Spain's Socialists clear way for end to political deadlock

MADRID - Spain's conservative leader Mariano Rajoy is on course to secure a second term in power for his People's Party after his Socialist rivals agree to abstain in a looming confidence vote, ending 10 months of political deadlock. (SPAIN-POLITICS/SOCIALISTS (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), moved, by Inmaculada Sanz, 520 words)

Italy warns of disaster if Brussels rejects its deficit

MILAN - Italy's economy minister says the European Union must choose between allowing Rome to raise its deficit to cope with a recent earthquake and the migrant crisis, or the "Hungarian way" of putting up barriers, which would spell doom for the bloc. (ITALY-BUDGET/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Silvia Aloisi, 550 words)

Still here? EU reality dims British demands

BRUSSELS - Britain will "continue to play a full role until we leave", Prime Minister Theresa May told fellow leaders at her first EU summit; but for many Britons in Brussels that is a forlorn hope. (BRITAIN-EU/MEMBERSHIP, moved, by Alastair Macdonald, 901 words)

ASIA

Agencies struggle to help wave of returning Afghan refugees

TORKHAM, Afghanistan - Perched on top of lumbering trucks overflowing with all their possessions, Afghan families are streaming back to their home country at unprecedented rates, leaving international organisations scrambling to provide aid as winter approaches. (AFGHANISTAN-REFUGEES/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Josh Smith, 537 words)

Opium crops spread as Taliban gains ground, U.N. says

VIENNA - The cultivation of opium poppy in Afghanistan, the world's main source of heroin, has risen to its third-highest level in more than 20 years, the United Nations confirms, as the Taliban insurgency gains ground. (AFGHANISTAN-OPIUM/, moved, 350 words)

AFRICA

Egyptians lose patience with Sisi as economy deteriorates

CAIRO - A cartoon which appeared on social media shows a drowning Egyptian, only his hand protruding from the depths, waving for help. The next strips show President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi diving in, taking the drowning man's watch and turning away. (EGYPT-ECONOMY/DISCONTENT (INSIGHT, PIX), moved, by Lin Noueihed, 1,190 words)

Fighting in Somalia kills at least 7

MOGADISHU - At least seven people are killed in weekend fighting between soldiers from two semi-autonomous regions of Somalia, officials from both sides say, sparking fears of wider conflict. (SOMALIA-VIOLENCE/, moved, 250 words)

Algeria's ruling FLN party chief steps down

ALGIERS - The long-standing chief of Algeria's ruling FLN party, Amar Saadani, resigns, just weeks after making accusations that a retired spy chief and a former prime minister were French agents. (ALGERIA-POLITICS/ (PIX), moved, by Lamine Chikhi, 518 words)

BASEBALL

Cubs fans dare to dream of World Series triumph

CHICAGO - Jubilant fans of the Chicago Cubs erupt in celebration when the franchise clinches a berth in this year's World Series, pumped up by the dizzying prospect that their team could win Major League Baseball's top prize for the first time since 1908. (BASEBALL-WORLD SERIES/CHICAGO (UPDATE 1), moved, by Nick Carey and Timothy Mclaughlin, 600 words)