Editor: Will Dunham + 1 202 898 8300
Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775
Graphics queries: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT)
TOP STORIES
Russia faces ban from athletics for widespread doping
offenses
GENEVA - Russia could be banned from international
athletics, including the 2016 Olympic Games, after an
anti-doping commission report alleges widespread corruption and
collusion that add up to a state-sponsored drugs culture in a
sporting superpower. (ATHLETICS-CORRUPTION/WADA (WRAPUP 1, PIX,
TV), moved, by Brian Homewood, 965 words)
+ See also:
- ATHLETICS-CORRUPTION/ (FACTBOX), moved, 490 words
- ATHLETICS-CORRUPTION/REACTION (UPDATE 1), moved, by Brian
Homewood and Martyn Herman, 770 words
Obama, Netanyahu at White House seek to mend U.S.-Israel
ties
WASHINGTON - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
assures U.S. President Barack Obama that he remains committed to
a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as they
sought to mend ties strained by acrimony over Middle East
diplomacy and Iran. (ISRAEL-USA/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by
Jeffrey Heller and Matt Spetalnick, 900 words)
Jordanian officer shoots dead two Americans, one S.African
at security training site
AMMAN - A Jordanian officer shoots dead two U.S. government
security contractors, a South African trainer and two Jordanians
at a U.S.-funded police training facility near Amman before
being killed in a shootout, Jordanian authorities said.
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/JORDAN-SHOOTING (UPDATE 9, PIX, TV), moved, by
Suleiman Al-Khalidi, 730 words)
Myanmar ruling party concedes as Suu Kyi heads for poll
landslide
NAYPYITAW/HINTHADA - Myanmar's ruling party concedes defeat
in a general election as the opposition led by democracy
figurehead Aung San Suu Kyi appeared on course for a landslide
victory that could ensure it forms the next government.
(MYANMAR-ELECTION/ (TV, PIX, GRAPHICS, UPDATE 6), moved, by
Antoni Slodkowski and Timothy Mclaughlin, 910 words)
+ See also:
- MYANMAR-ELECTION/USA (UPDATE 2), moved, by David
Brunnstrom and Doina Chiacu, 400 words
- MYANMAR-ELECTION/USDP (INTERVIEW, UPDATE 1), moved, by
Timothy Mclaughlin, 420 words
- MYANMAR-ELECTION/ (FACTBOX), moved, 900 words
UNITED STATES
University of Missouri president resigns after race protest
COLUMBIA, Missouri - The University of Missouri's president
steps down after protests by the school's football team and
other students over what they saw as his soft handling of
reports of racial abuse on campus. (MISSOURI-BOYCOTT/ (UPDATE
8), moved, by Anthony Romano, 1,035 words)
SeaWorld to phase out "Shamu" killer whale show in San Diego
SAN DIEGO - SeaWorld says it plans to end its signature
"Shamu" killer whale show in San Diego in lieu of a more
conservation-minded exhibition of the marine mammals as it faces
sagging admissions, regulatory hurdles and pressure from animal
rights activists. (USA-SEAWORLD/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moving
shortly, by Marty Graham, 635 words)
Pentagon to list alternative U.S. sites to Guantanamo prison
WASHINGTON - The Pentagon is expected to unveil a
long-awaited plan this week outlining how it would close the
detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, despite fierce
resistance in Congress to President Barack Obama's push to
shutter the facility, officials say. (USA-GUANTANAMO/PENTAGON
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Phil Stewart and Patricia Zengerle, 400
words)
Test for Jeb Bush at debate: Can he tone down his inner
wonk?
WASHINGTON - Jeb Bush has staked out a claim as the most
serious of the 15 Republican presidential candidates, with a
deeply considered policy position on everything from healthcare
to federal regulations to entitlement reform to Syria.
(USA-ELECTION/BUSH, moved, by Steve Holland, 590 words)
EUROPE
Volkswagen moves to appease angry customers, workers
DETROIT/BERLIN - Volkswagen AG takes new steps to appease
U.S. customers and German union leaders unhappy with the
company's response to a sweeping emissions cheating scandal that
claimed another high-profile executive. (VOLKSWAGEN-EMISSIONS/
(WRAPUP 2, PIX), moved, by Paul Lienert and Andreas Cremer, 850
words)
Catalan assembly votes to start process of breaking from
Spain
MADRID - Catalonia's regional assembly passes a resolution
calling for secession from Spain, energizing a drive towards
independence and deepening a standoff with central government in
Madrid. (SPAIN-CATALONIA/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by
Elisabeth O'Leary, 530 words)
Iran cyberspy group hit in coordinated European raids
FRANKFURT - European authorities have taken action to take
down a cyber espionage campaign believed to be linked to Iran's
powerful Revolutionary Guard, the first operation of its kind
since Tehran signed a nuclear treaty, according to security
researchers. (CYBERSECURITY-IRAN/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Eric
Auchard, 550 words)
Romania's Social Democrats want deputy central bank governor
as PM
BUCHAREST - Romania's ruling Social Democrats proposes
deputy central bank governor Liviu Voinea as prime minister and
the opposition abandons plans for a snap election, paving the
way for a broadly-backed government following the downfall of
Victor Ponta. (ROMANIA-GOVERNMENT/PM (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved,
by Radu-Sorin Marinas, 400 words)
Euro zone won't release new money for Greece on Monday, but
maybe this week
BRUSSELS/ATHENS - Euro zone finance ministers will not
release a 2-billion euro tranche of loans for Greece on Monday
because there is still no agreement with Athens on several
reforms, but a deal could be struck this week, top EU officials
said. (EUROZONE-GREECE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Jan Strupczewski
and Renee Maltezou, 650 words)
Bank CEO to take charge of economic policy in new Polish
government
WARSAW - Poland's Eurosceptic conservatives names the
respected chief executive of a Spanish-owned bank to oversee
economic policy in a new cabinet that also includes ministers
critical of Russia and the European Union. (POLAND-GOVERNMENT/
(UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Pawel Sobczak and Jakub Iglewski, 550
words)
Portugal PM warns of instability if ousted, markets slide
LISBON - Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho, whose
government faces a vote that may topple it in the
opposition-dominated parliament, warned on Monday that leaving
the path of reforms and meeting euro zone commitments would be
ruinous for Portugal. (PORTUGAL-GOVERNMENT/ (UPDATE 1), moved,
by Andrei Khalip, 580 words)
Australian asylum policies under fire at UN rights review
GENEVA - Australia comes under criticism at the United
Nations for its offshore processing of asylum claims, detention
of child migrants and reports it had sent back legitimate
refugees. (AUSTRALIA-ASYLUM/UN (UPDATE 1), moved, By Stephanie
Nebehay, 400 words)
Europe depends on German approach to refugees - EU's Tusk
BERLIN - Europe's future will depend to a large degree on
Germany's approach to the migration crisis and other states
should show more solidarity by jointly tackling this historic
challenge, European Council President Donald Tusk says.
(EUROPE-MIGRANTS/TUSK (UPDATE 1, TV), moved, by Michael
Nienaber, 545 words)
MIDDLE EAST
Airliner tragedy crushes Egypt hopes of tourism revival
SHARM AL-SHEIKH - Tourism in Sharm al-Sheikh was picking up
again after years of political turmoil, with so many Russians
enjoying the sun and fun that local beach aerobics instructors
used the visitors' own language rather than Arabic or English.
(EGYPT-CRASH/TOURISM (PIX), moved, by Ahmed Aboulenein, 950
words)
+ See also:
- EGYPT-CRASH/INTELLIGENCE (UPDATE 2), moved, by
Jonathan Landay and Mark Hosenball, 450 words)
Divided and defeated, Turkey opposition faces decade in
wilderness
ANKARA - In the space of just five months the Turkish
opposition's dreams of coalition government have vanished, swept
away by a resounding election defeat that could consign them to
another decade in the wilderness. (TURKEY-POLITICS/OPPOSITION,
moved, by Jonny Hogg, 925 words)
+ See also:
TURKEY-POLITICS/KURDS (INTERVIEW, TV, PICTURE), moved, by
Ece Toksabay and Gulsen Solaker, 730 words
ASIA
China's Xi to attend Asia-Pacific summit amid sea disputes
BEIJING/MANILA - Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend a
summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation group next week
amid tensions between China and the Philippines over the
disputed South China Sea. (CHINA-APEC/ (UPDATE 2, TV, PICTURE),
moved, 410 words)
Soul searching for India's Modi after crushing Bihar defeat
NEW DELHI - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met leaders
of his party to discuss whether to overhaul policies and
priorities in the wake of a humiliating defeat in elections in
the eastern state of Bihar. (INDIA-BIHAR/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE,
TV), moved, by Rupam Jain Nair and Andrew MacAskill, 645 words)
+ See also:
- INDIA-BIHAR/MODI (PICTURE, TV), moved, by Rupam Jain Nair
and Douglas Busvine, 785 words