Editor: Will Dunham + 1 202 898 8300

Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Graphics queries: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT)

TOP STORIES

Russia faces ban from athletics for widespread doping offenses

GENEVA - Russia could be banned from international athletics, including the 2016 Olympic Games, after an anti-doping commission report alleges widespread corruption and collusion that add up to a state-sponsored drugs culture in a sporting superpower. (ATHLETICS-CORRUPTION/WADA (WRAPUP 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Brian Homewood, 965 words)

+ See also:

- ATHLETICS-CORRUPTION/ (FACTBOX), moved, 490 words

- ATHLETICS-CORRUPTION/REACTION (UPDATE 1), moved, by Brian Homewood and Martyn Herman, 770 words

Obama, Netanyahu at White House seek to mend U.S.-Israel ties

WASHINGTON - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assures U.S. President Barack Obama that he remains committed to a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as they sought to mend ties strained by acrimony over Middle East diplomacy and Iran. (ISRAEL-USA/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Jeffrey Heller and Matt Spetalnick, 900 words)

Jordanian officer shoots dead two Americans, one S.African at security training site

AMMAN - A Jordanian officer shoots dead two U.S. government security contractors, a South African trainer and two Jordanians at a U.S.-funded police training facility near Amman before being killed in a shootout, Jordanian authorities said. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/JORDAN-SHOOTING (UPDATE 9, PIX, TV), moved, by Suleiman Al-Khalidi, 730 words)

Myanmar ruling party concedes as Suu Kyi heads for poll landslide

NAYPYITAW/HINTHADA - Myanmar's ruling party concedes defeat in a general election as the opposition led by democracy figurehead Aung San Suu Kyi appeared on course for a landslide victory that could ensure it forms the next government. (MYANMAR-ELECTION/ (TV, PIX, GRAPHICS, UPDATE 6), moved, by Antoni Slodkowski and Timothy Mclaughlin, 910 words)

+ See also:

- MYANMAR-ELECTION/USA (UPDATE 2), moved, by David Brunnstrom and Doina Chiacu, 400 words

- MYANMAR-ELECTION/USDP (INTERVIEW, UPDATE 1), moved, by Timothy Mclaughlin, 420 words

- MYANMAR-ELECTION/ (FACTBOX), moved, 900 words

UNITED STATES

University of Missouri president resigns after race protest

COLUMBIA, Missouri - The University of Missouri's president steps down after protests by the school's football team and other students over what they saw as his soft handling of reports of racial abuse on campus. (MISSOURI-BOYCOTT/ (UPDATE 8), moved, by Anthony Romano, 1,035 words)

SeaWorld to phase out "Shamu" killer whale show in San Diego

SAN DIEGO - SeaWorld says it plans to end its signature "Shamu" killer whale show in San Diego in lieu of a more conservation-minded exhibition of the marine mammals as it faces sagging admissions, regulatory hurdles and pressure from animal rights activists. (USA-SEAWORLD/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moving shortly, by Marty Graham, 635 words)

Pentagon to list alternative U.S. sites to Guantanamo prison

WASHINGTON - The Pentagon is expected to unveil a long-awaited plan this week outlining how it would close the detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, despite fierce resistance in Congress to President Barack Obama's push to shutter the facility, officials say. (USA-GUANTANAMO/PENTAGON (UPDATE 1), moved, by Phil Stewart and Patricia Zengerle, 400 words)

Test for Jeb Bush at debate: Can he tone down his inner wonk?

WASHINGTON - Jeb Bush has staked out a claim as the most serious of the 15 Republican presidential candidates, with a deeply considered policy position on everything from healthcare to federal regulations to entitlement reform to Syria. (USA-ELECTION/BUSH, moved, by Steve Holland, 590 words)

EUROPE

Volkswagen moves to appease angry customers, workers

DETROIT/BERLIN - Volkswagen AG takes new steps to appease U.S. customers and German union leaders unhappy with the company's response to a sweeping emissions cheating scandal that claimed another high-profile executive. (VOLKSWAGEN-EMISSIONS/ (WRAPUP 2, PIX), moved, by Paul Lienert and Andreas Cremer, 850 words)

Catalan assembly votes to start process of breaking from Spain

MADRID - Catalonia's regional assembly passes a resolution calling for secession from Spain, energizing a drive towards independence and deepening a standoff with central government in Madrid. (SPAIN-CATALONIA/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Elisabeth O'Leary, 530 words)

Iran cyberspy group hit in coordinated European raids

FRANKFURT - European authorities have taken action to take down a cyber espionage campaign believed to be linked to Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guard, the first operation of its kind since Tehran signed a nuclear treaty, according to security researchers. (CYBERSECURITY-IRAN/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Eric Auchard, 550 words)

Romania's Social Democrats want deputy central bank governor as PM

BUCHAREST - Romania's ruling Social Democrats proposes deputy central bank governor Liviu Voinea as prime minister and the opposition abandons plans for a snap election, paving the way for a broadly-backed government following the downfall of Victor Ponta. (ROMANIA-GOVERNMENT/PM (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Radu-Sorin Marinas, 400 words)

Euro zone won't release new money for Greece on Monday, but maybe this week

BRUSSELS/ATHENS - Euro zone finance ministers will not release a 2-billion euro tranche of loans for Greece on Monday because there is still no agreement with Athens on several reforms, but a deal could be struck this week, top EU officials said. (EUROZONE-GREECE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Jan Strupczewski and Renee Maltezou, 650 words)

Bank CEO to take charge of economic policy in new Polish government

WARSAW - Poland's Eurosceptic conservatives names the respected chief executive of a Spanish-owned bank to oversee economic policy in a new cabinet that also includes ministers critical of Russia and the European Union. (POLAND-GOVERNMENT/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Pawel Sobczak and Jakub Iglewski, 550 words)

Portugal PM warns of instability if ousted, markets slide

LISBON - Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho, whose government faces a vote that may topple it in the opposition-dominated parliament, warned on Monday that leaving the path of reforms and meeting euro zone commitments would be ruinous for Portugal. (PORTUGAL-GOVERNMENT/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Andrei Khalip, 580 words)

Australian asylum policies under fire at UN rights review

GENEVA - Australia comes under criticism at the United Nations for its offshore processing of asylum claims, detention of child migrants and reports it had sent back legitimate refugees. (AUSTRALIA-ASYLUM/UN (UPDATE 1), moved, By Stephanie Nebehay, 400 words)

Europe depends on German approach to refugees - EU's Tusk

BERLIN - Europe's future will depend to a large degree on Germany's approach to the migration crisis and other states should show more solidarity by jointly tackling this historic challenge, European Council President Donald Tusk says. (EUROPE-MIGRANTS/TUSK (UPDATE 1, TV), moved, by Michael Nienaber, 545 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Airliner tragedy crushes Egypt hopes of tourism revival

SHARM AL-SHEIKH - Tourism in Sharm al-Sheikh was picking up again after years of political turmoil, with so many Russians enjoying the sun and fun that local beach aerobics instructors used the visitors' own language rather than Arabic or English. (EGYPT-CRASH/TOURISM (PIX), moved, by Ahmed Aboulenein, 950 words)

+ See also:

- EGYPT-CRASH/INTELLIGENCE (UPDATE 2), moved, by Jonathan Landay and Mark Hosenball, 450 words)

Divided and defeated, Turkey opposition faces decade in wilderness

ANKARA - In the space of just five months the Turkish opposition's dreams of coalition government have vanished, swept away by a resounding election defeat that could consign them to another decade in the wilderness. (TURKEY-POLITICS/OPPOSITION, moved, by Jonny Hogg, 925 words)

+ See also:

TURKEY-POLITICS/KURDS (INTERVIEW, TV, PICTURE), moved, by Ece Toksabay and Gulsen Solaker, 730 words

ASIA

China's Xi to attend Asia-Pacific summit amid sea disputes

BEIJING/MANILA - Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation group next week amid tensions between China and the Philippines over the disputed South China Sea. (CHINA-APEC/ (UPDATE 2, TV, PICTURE), moved, 410 words)

Soul searching for India's Modi after crushing Bihar defeat

NEW DELHI - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met leaders of his party to discuss whether to overhaul policies and priorities in the wake of a humiliating defeat in elections in the eastern state of Bihar. (INDIA-BIHAR/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Rupam Jain Nair and Andrew MacAskill, 645 words)

+ See also:

- INDIA-BIHAR/MODI (PICTURE, TV), moved, by Rupam Jain Nair and Douglas Busvine, 785 words