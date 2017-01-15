Editor: Peter Cooney + 1 202 898 8362
TOP STORIES
CIA director warns Trump to watch what he says, be careful
on Russia
WASHINGTON - CIA Director John Brennan offers a stern
parting message for Donald Trump days before the Republican U.S.
president-elect takes office, cautioning him against loosening
sanctions on Russia and warning him to watch what he says.
(USA-TRUMP/INTELLIGENCE (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by Doina
Chiacu, 767 words)
Trump says Merkel made "catastrophic mistake" with refugee
policy
LONDON/BERLIN - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump says in a
newspaper interview that German Chancellor Angela Merkel made a
"catastrophic mistake" with the policy that let a wave of more
than 1 million migrants into her country.
(USA-TRUMP/INTERVIEW-MERKEL (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 419
words)
Israel, Palestinians warned against solo steps harmful to
peace
PARIS - Some 70 countries reaffirm that only a two-state
solution can resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and warn
against any unilateral steps by either side that could prejudge
negotiations. (ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/FRANCE (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV),
moved, by John Irish, Lesley Wroughton and Marine Pennetier, 673
words)
UK's May to urge unity amid reports of "hard Brexit"
LONDON - Prime Minister Theresa May will call on Britons to
reject the acrimony of the Brexit referendum in a speech this
week that some newspapers have billed as setting stage for
"hard" exit from the European Union. ((BRITAIN-EU/ (UPDATE 3),
moved, by Estelle Shirbon and William James, 600 words)
EUROPE
Trump threatens BMW with border tax on cars built in Mexico
BERLIN - President-elect Donald Trump has warned that the
United States will impose a border tax of 35 percent on cars
that German carmaker BMW plans to build at a new plant in Mexico
and export to the U.S. market. (USA-TRUMP/BMW (UPDATE 1), moved,
213 words)
French ex-PM Valls trails in left-wing TV primary debate -
poll
PARIS - Former Prime Minister Manuel Valls, long tipped to
win the left-wing ticket for France's presidential election this
spring, trails his rivals after a debate where his immigration
policies came under fire. (FRANCE-ELECTION/LEFT (UPDATE 1, PIX,
TV), moved, by Richard Balmforth, 519 words)
Davos elites struggle for answers as Trump era dawns
DAVOS, Switzerland - The global economy is in better shape
than for years, with booming stock markets and oil prices again
on the rise, but the mood is anything but celebratory as
political leaders, CEOs and top bankers make their annual trek
up the Swiss Alps to the World Economic Forum.
(DAVOS-MEETING/PREVIEW (PIX), moved, by Noah Barkin, 950 words)
Serbia says Kosovo wants war amid row over nationalist train
BELGRADE - Serbia's president accuses Kosovo of seeking war
after it deployed special forces to prevent a train painted with
Serbia's national colours and the words "Kosovo is Serbia" from
entering its territory. (SERBIA-KOSOVO/, moved, by Ivana
Sekularac, 370 words)
Fierce Merkel critic resigns from conservative party
BERLIN - A fierce internal critic of German Chancellor
Angela Merkel announces she will resign from the centre-right
Christian Democratic Union party, accusing Merkel of harming the
country with her migration policy. (GERMANY-POLITICS/STEINBACH
(PIX), moved, 350 words)
MIDDLE EAST
Jordan's king reshuffles Cabinet amid growing security,
economic challenges
AMMAN - Jordan's King Abdullah reshuffles his Cabinet but
retains Hani Mulki as prime minister with more scope to face
Islamist militants and to press ahead with unpopular
IMF-mandated reforms to cut rising public debt.
(JORDAN-GOVERNMENT/RESHUFFLE (UPDATE 2, PIX TV), moved, by
Suleiman Al-Khalidi, 495 words)
Bahrain executes three Shi'ite Muslim men over bomb attack
RIYADH - Bahrain executes three Shi'ite Muslim men convicted
of killing three policemen in 2014 bomb attack, first such
executions in over two decades, drawing condemnation from
foreign officials in region and beyond
(BAHRAIN-SECURITY/EXECUTION (UPDATE 3), moved, 500 words)
AMERICAS
Death toll from Brazil jail riot at 27, nine injured
SAO PAULO - Twenty-seven inmates are killed in a Brazilian
prison riot that broke out on Saturday, adding to chaos in a
penitentiary system in which some 140 inmates have died in gang
warfare since the start of the year. (BRAZIL-PRISON/ (UPDATE 3),
moving shortly, by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Raquel Stenzel,
490 words)
ASIA
S.Korea to weigh economic impact of arrest of Samsung chief
SEOUL - South Korea's special prosecutor's office says it
will take into account the economic impact in deciding whether
to arrest Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee in connection with an
influence-peddling investigation involving the president.
(SOUTHKOREA-POLITICS/SAMSUNG GROUP (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ju-min
Park and Se Young Lee, 550 words)
Leadership shake-up for group key to Myanmar peace process
YANGON - Myanmar's strongest ethnic armed group is set for
its biggest leadership shake-up in a quarter century, senior
sources tell Reuters, raising the prospect of period of
instability in a group that is key to Aung San Suu Kyi's peace
process. (MYANMAR-WA/LEADERSHIP (PIX), moved, by Yimou Lee and
Antoni Slodkowski, 600 words)