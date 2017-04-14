Editor: Dan Grebler + 01 646 223 6200
TOP STORIES
China says North Korea tension has to be stopped from
reaching 'irreversible' stage
BEIJING/PYONGYANG - China says tension over North Korea has
to be stopped from reaching an "irreversible and unmanageable
stage" as a U.S. aircraft carrier group steams toward the region
amid fears the North may conduct a sixth nuclear weapons test.
(NORTHKOREA-USA/ (WRAPUP 6, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by
Dominique Patton and Sue-Lin Wong, 900 words)
U.S. Vice President Pence heads to Seoul as North Korea
tensions flare
WASHINGTON - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence travels to South
Korea on Sunday in what his aides say is a sign of the U.S.
commitment to its ally in the face of rising tensions over North
Korea's nuclear program. (PENCE-ASIA/ (moved), by Roberta
Rampton, 473 words)
+ See also:
- NORTHKOREA-USA/JAPAN, moved, 446 words
"Right time" to use huge bomb in Afghanistan - U.S. general
KABUL - The top U.S. military commander in Afghanistan says
the decision to deploy one of the largest conventional bombs
ever unleashed in combat was purely tactical and made as part of
the campaign against Islamic State-linked militants.
(USA-AFGHANISTAN/BOMB (UPDATE 7, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by
Hamid Shalizi and Josh Smith, 1,000 words)
See also:
+ USA-AFGHANISTAN/BOMB-VILLAGE (PIX, TV, GRAPHIC, moved, 565
words)
+ USA-AFGHANISTAN/MOAB (PIX, TV), by David Brunnstrom, 771
words
In historic referendum, Turkey's Erdogan faces biggest test
ISTANBUL - Much like the vast mosque he commissioned atop
one of Istanbul's higher hills, President Tayyip Erdogan's
supporters hope a referendum on Sunday will be the crowning
achievement in his drive to reshape Turkey.
(TURKEY-REFERENDUM/PREVIEW (TV, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Nick
Tattersall and Humeyra Pamuk, 923 words)
+ See also:
- TURKEY-SECURITY/ISLAMIC STATE (UPDATE 1), moved, 263 words
- TURKEY-REFERENDUM/ (FACTBOX), moved, 464 words
MIDDLE EAST
Iranian President Rouhani to run for second term, faces
conservative challenge
ANKARA - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani registers to run
for a second four-year term, state television says, buoyed by
Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers but facing a
hard-line conservative challenge over his economic record.
(IRAN-ELECTION/ROUHANI (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by Parisa
Hafezi, 400 words)
+ See also:
- IRAN-ELECTION/ROUHANI (NEWSMAKER, PIX, TV), moved, by
Parisa Hafezi, 675 words
Evacuation of Syrian rebels, Shi'ite villagers begins under
swap deal
BEIRUT - Buses evacuate thousands of people from two
rebel-besieged Shi'ite villages in northwest Syria while
hundreds of rebels left a town near Damascus with their
families, under a deal between the government and insurgents.
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-EVACUATION (UPDATE 4, PIX), moved, by
Laila Bassam and John Davison, 575 words)
France's Ayrault says Assad's comments on Syria chemical
attack are "lies"
BEIJING - French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault
dismisses as "lies and propaganda" comments by Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad that a poison gas attack last week that was
blamed on his government in Idlib province was "100 percent
fabrication". (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-FRANCE (UPDATE 1), moved,
360 words)
Palestinian fatally stabs British woman on Jerusalem train
-Israeli police
JERUSALEM - A Palestinian man fatally stabs a British woman
on Jerusalem's transit network, Israeli police say, as
Christians mark Good Friday and Muslims hold prayers at
respective holy sites nearby. (ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/VIOLENCE
(UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), moved, 340 words)
Iraqi Christians return to ransacked town with fear and hope
QARAQOSH, Iraq - With Islamic State expelled, Iraqi
Christians are trickling back to the ransacked town of Qaraqosh,
beset by anxiety for their security and yet hopeful they can
live in friendship with Muslims of all persuasions.
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-CHRISTIANS (PIX, TV), moved, by Ulf
Laessing, 1,052 words)
UNITED STATES
Hackers release files indicating NSA monitored global bank
transfers
Hackers released documents and files that cybersecurity
experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had
accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to
monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American
banks. (USA-CYBER/SWIFT (UPDATE 1), by Clare Baldwin, 842 words)
Trump White House will not make visitor logs public, break
from Obama policy
PALM BEACH, Fla. - The Trump administration will not make
public White House visitor logs, the records that detail who has
visited President Donald Trump and his staff on official
business, his office confirmed, in a departure from a practice
that was established under former President Barack Obama.
(USA-TRUMP/VISITORS (moved), by Ayesha Rascoe, 364 words)
Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez cleared of 2012 double murder
BOSTON - A Boston jury on Friday found former New England
Patriots football star Aaron Hernandez not guilty of murdering
two men outside a Boston nightclub in 2012, following what
prosecutors described as a dispute that began over a spilled
drink. (USA-CRIME/HERNANDEZ (UPDATE 2, PIX), by Scott Malone,
506 words)
Apple receives permit in California to test self-driving
cars
Apple Inc has secured a permit to test autonomous vehicles
in California, which allows it to conduct test drives in three
vehicles with six drivers, the state Department of Motor
Vehicles said on Friday. (APPLE-CAR/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by
Jessica Resnick-Ault, 397 words)
VW says bought, fixed more than half of polluting 2.0-liter
diesels in U.S.
WASHINGTON - Volkswagen AG says it has bought back or
repaired more than half of 475,000 polluting 2.0-liter diesel
vehicles under a U.S. government settlement, just six months
after it launched the largest-ever automotive repurchase offer.
(VOLKSWAGEN-EMISSIONS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by David Shepardson,
376 words)
California judge questions Trump's sanctuary city order
SAN FRANCISCO - A California federal judge strongly
questions the U.S. Justice Department over whether to suspend an
order by President Donald Trump to withhold federal funds from
so-called sanctuary cities for immigrants.
(USA-IMMIGRATION/SANCTUARY (UPDATE 1), moved, by Robin Respaut,
397 words)
EUROPE
French presidential race tightens as vote nears
PARIS - France's presidential race looked tighter than it
has all year on Friday, nine days before voting begins, as two
polls put the four front-runners within reach of a two-person
run-off vote.(FRANCE-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC),
moved, by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Sarah White, 500 words)
German police arrest 3 suspected of helping plan Islamist
attack -magazine
BERLIN - German police have arrested three people on
suspicion of helping a suspected Islamist militant prepare a
bomb attack on police or soldiers, Focus magazine says on its
website. (GERMANY-ARRESTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 230 words)
Turkey says may suspend EU migrant deal if no progress on
visas
ANKARA - Turkey could re-evaluate or suspend all agreements
under its migration deal with the European Union if the bloc
does not give a positive response on visa-free travel for Turks,
Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says. (TURKEY-EU/MIGRANTS
(UPDATE 1), moved, 407 words)
Uzbekistan says told West that Stockholm attack suspect was
IS recruit
TASHKENT - Uzbekistan's security services warned a western
ally before last week's deadly truck attack in Stockholm that
the suspected perpetrator was an Islamic State recruit, Foreign
Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov says. (SWEDEN-ATTACK/UZBEKISTAN
(UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, 211 words)
Russian newspaper fears for staff after Chechen clerics vow
vengeance
MOSCOW - Russia's most famous campaigning newspaper says it
has appealed to the Kremlin to protect its staff after Chechen
clerics warn the paper faces "retribution" for alleging that gay
men in Chechnya were being tortured and killed.
(RUSSIA-CHECHNYA/NEWSPAPER-THREAT, moved, by Andrew Osborn, 469
words)
Russia to boycott Eurovision song contest due to Ukraine row
MOSCOW - Russia's state broadcaster says it will boycott
this year's Eurovision song contest after the host country,
Ukraine, said it would bar entry to the Russian contestant and
Moscow rejected two possible compromises suggested by
organisers. (UKRAINE-EUROVISION/RUSSIA (UPDATE 1), moved, 418
words)
AFRICA
Two suspects in Congo murder of UN workers arrested; one
escapes
KINSHASA - Congolese authorities have arrested two people
suspected of involvement in the murder of two U.N. workers in
central Democratic Republic of Congo, but one of the prisoners
has escaped, a senior prosecutor says. (CONGO-VIOLENCE/ (UPDATE
2), moved, by Amedee Mwarabu Kiboko, 416 words)
ENTERTAINMENT
Next 'Star Wars' feature to feature new female character
ORLANDO, Fla. - The largely testosterone-fueled Star Wars
movie franchise has added an important new female character in
the eighth film, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi", director Rian
Johnson said on Friday at a fanfest in Orlando. (FILM-STAR WARS/
(moved), by Barbara Liston, 365 words)
See also:
+ (DISNEY-STARWARS/COLLECTORS (moved), by Lisa Richwine, 769
words)