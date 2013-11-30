Editor: Eric Walsh + 1 202 898 8457
TOP STORIES
Airlines advised to give China flight plans over new zone
WASHINGTON/TOKYO - The United States advises commercial
airlines to notify Chinese authorities of flight plans when
travelling through an air defence zone that Beijing established
a week ago over the East China Sea. (JAPAN-CHINA/ (WRAPUP 2),
moved, by Lesley Wroughton and Tim Kelly, 1,080 words)
At least one killed as Thai anti-government protests turn
violent
BANGKOK - At least one person is shot dead and 10 are
wounded after anti-government protesters clash with supporters
of Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, the first bloodshed
in a week of demonstrations aimed at toppling her
administration. (THAILAND-PROTEST/ (UPDATE 4, PICTURES, TV),
moved, by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Martin Petty, 900 words)
U.S. offers to destroy Syria's chemicals at sea - OPCW
AMSTERDAM - The United States has offered to destroy Syrian
chemicals on a U.S. ship, the OPCW global chemical weapons
watchdog says, and is looking for a Mediterranean port where
processing can be carried out. (SYRIA-CRISIS/CHEMICALS (UPDATE
2), moved, 370 words)
Mozambique Airlines plane crashes in Namibia, killing 34
WINDHOEK - A Mozambique Airlines plane en route to Angola
crashes in a game park in northeast Namibia, killing all 34
people on board, Namibian police say. (MOZAMBIQUE-FLIGHT/
(UPDATE 5), moved, by Servaas van den Bosch, 300 words)
Eight dead as police helicopter crashes into Scottish pub
GLASGOW - Eight people were killed and 14 others seriously
injured when a police helicopter crashed into the roof of a
packed Glasgow pub, trapping many inside in choking dust and
debris, Scottish police say (SCOTLAND-HELICOPTER/ (UPDATE 6,
PICTURES, TV), moved, by Russell Cheyne, 550 words)
U.S. calls on North Korea to release war veteran
WASHINGTON/SEOUL - The United States calls on North Korea to
release an elderly U.S. military veteran held in custody since
last month and who Pyongyang accuses of killing civilians during
the Korean War 60 years ago.(KOREA-NORTH/NEWMAN (UPDATE 4,
PICTURE, TV), moved, by Lesley Wroughton and Jack Kim, 1060
words)
+ See also:
KOREA-NORTH/PARTISANS, moved, 1,100 words
EUROPE
Ukraine police break up pro-Europe protests, opposition
calls for strike
KIEV - Ukraine's political opposition says it will call a
country-wide general strike to force the resignation of
President Viktor Yanukovich's government after police used
batons and stun grenades to break up pro-Europe protests.
(UKRAINE-PROTEST/ (UPDATE 5, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Richard
Balmforth and Thomas Grove, 920 words)
+ See also:
- UKRAINE-EU/PROTESTERS-CHURCH, moved, 420 words
MIDDLE EAST
Six killed in clashes in Lebanon's Tripoli
TRIPOLI, Lebanon - Six people are killed in Lebanon's
northern city of Tripoli in exchanges of fire between
neighbourhoods which support rival sides in Syria's civil war,
security and medical sources say (LEBANON-TRIPOLI/ (UPDATE 3,
PICTURE, TV), by Nazih Siddiq, 380 words)
Syrian PM, visiting ally Iran, says govt winning civil war
BEIRUT - Prime Minister Wael Halki says Syrian government
forces are winning the war with rebels and will not rest while a
single enemy fighter remains at large (SYRIA-CRISIS/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, by Dominic Evans, 800 words)
UNITED STATES
Unclear yet if crucial overhaul of Obamacare website a
success
Americans get their first look at an overhaul of the
troubled enrollment website at the heart of President Barack
Obama's healthcare law, but it is unclear if the White House has
made good on its pledge to fix the glitches. (USA-HEALTHCARE
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Sharon Begley and Roberta Rampton, 950
words)
ASIA
A jail by another name - China labour camps now drug detox
centres
KUNMING, China - Li Zhongying was freed from a Chinese
labour camp ahead of schedule in September because, guards told
her, the government was scrapping 're-education through labour',
a heavily criticised penal system created in the 1950s.
(CHINA-CAMPS/, PICTURES), moved, by John Ruwitch, 1070 words)