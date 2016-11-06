Editor: Peter Cooney + 1 202 898 8362

Picture Desk: Singapore + 65 6870 3775

Graphics queries: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT/ET)

TOP STORIES

FBI clears Clinton in latest email review two days before election

WASHINGTON - The FBI says it stands by its recommendation that no criminal charges are warranted against Democrat Hillary Clinton for her use of a private email server for government work, lifting a cloud over her presidential campaign two days before the U.S. election. (USA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 6, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moving shortly, by Alana Wise and Mark Hosenball, 650 words)

See also:

* (USA-ELECTION/LATINOS (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Luciana Lopez, 936 words)

* (USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-PROFILE (NEWSMAKER, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Bill Trott, 1,655 words)

* (USA-ELECTION/CLINTON-PROFILE (NEWSMAKER, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), by Will Dunham, 1,623 words)

* (USA-ELECTION/REGISTRATION (PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Amy Tennery and Melissa Fares, 764 words)

* (USA-ELECTION/INTIMIDATION, moved, by Andy Sullivan, 336 words)

Islamic State hits back in Mosul but faces new Raqqa front

BAGHDAD/AIN ISSA, Syria - Islamic State fighters target Iraqi troops with car bombs and ambushes in Mosul, stalling an army advance in their north Iraq stronghold, but face attack on a new front as U.S.-backed rebels launch a campaign for the Syrian city of Raqqa. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/ (WRAPUP 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Ahmed Rasheed and Rodi Said, 1150 words)

See also:

* (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-RAQQA (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by Rodi Said, 765 words)

Under pressure, Islamic State digs in for Mosul fight -top Kurdish official

SALAHUDDIN, Iraq - Iraqi forces are expected to face much fiercer resistance from Islamic State in the next phase of the battle for Mosul, including booby traps that can blow up entire neighbourhoods, top Kurdish security official says. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/MOSUL-SECURITY (INTERVIEW, PIX, TV), moved, by Michael Georgy and Babak Dehghanpisheh, 700 words)

UNITED STATES

Final reckoning approaches for Obama's high court nominee

WASHINGTON - Several intriguing scenarios could unfold after Tuesday's U.S. election to break the deadlock over filling a Supreme Court vacancy that has provoked a bitter nine-month standoff between President Barack Obama and Senate Republicans. (USA-COURT/GARLAND (PIX), moved, by Lawrence Hurley, 600 words)

AMERICAS

Nicaragua vote set to cement Ortega rule, despite autocracy fears

MANAGUA - Former Marxist guerrilla leader Daniel Ortega is expected to easily clinch a third consecutive term as president of Nicaragua, buoyed by steady economic growth that has trumped fears he is trying to install autocratic family rule. (NICARAGUA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moving shortly, by Enrique Pretel and Alexandra Alper, 650 words)

EUROPE

UK PM May promises EU exit "in full" despite legal challenge

LONDON/NEW DELHI - British Prime Minister Theresa May says she will deliver a full exit from the European Union, hitting back at critics of her Brexit strategy who have threatened to try to block the process in parliament. (BRITAIN-EU/MAY (UPDATE 5), moved, by William James and Kylie MacLellan, 850 words)

German prosecutors widen VW investigation to chairman

FRANKFURT - German carmaker Volkswagen says German prosecutors have widened an investigation into suspected market manipulation to include supervisory board Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch. (VOLKSWAGEN-EMISSIONS/PROBE (UPDATE 3), moved, 660 words)

Bulgaria exit polls show narrow win for Socialist ally Radev in presidential vote

SOFIA - Former air force commander Rumen Radev narrowly wins the first round of presidential elections in Bulgaria, exit polls show, raising prospects of political instability in the small Black Sea state and a strategic shift towards Russia. (BULGARIA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by Tsvetelia Tsolova and Angel Krasimirov, 588 words)

Italy's 5-Star tours Europe in bid to sink Renzi's referendum

ROME - A month away from a referendum on constitutional reform that could sink the government, Italy's largest opposition party wants to make sure Prime Minister Matteo Renzi is not saved by the votes of Italians abroad. (ITALY-REFERENDUM/5-STAR (INTERVIEW, PIX), moved, by Gavin Jones, 838 words)

Montenegro says foiled Russian-backed plan to kill PM

PODGORICA - Special prosecutor investigating alleged plot to sway last month's election in Montenegro says a group of "Russian nationalists" planned to assassinate Prime Minister Milo Djukanovic to get an opposition party into power.(MONTENEGRO-ELECTION/PROSECUTOR, moved, by Petar Komnenic, 400 words)

ASIA

Hong Kong police, protesters clash over Beijing crackdown

HONG KONG - Police fire pepper spray in running battles with thousands of demonstrators on the streets of Hong Kong as they try to encircle China's representative office in protest against Beijing's attempts to stop independence activism. (HONGKONG-CHINA/PROTESTS (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by Venus Wu and James Pomfret, 666 words)

South Korea issues arrest warrants for two ex-presidential aides

SEOUL - South Korean court issues arrest warrants for two former presidential aides under investigation in influence peddling scandal that has sent President Park Geun-hye's approval rating to record low. (SOUTHKOREA-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Erdogan blasts West as Turkey's Kurdish party boycotts parliament

ANKARA - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan accuses Europe of abetting terrorism by supporting Kurdish militants and says he does not care if it calls him a dictator. (TURKEY-SECURITY/KURDS (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Gulsen Solaker, 810 words)

Palestinian president can revoke parliamentary immunity of opponents -court

GAZA/RAMALLAH - The Palestinian Constitutional Court, a body set up months ago by President Mahmoud Abbas, rules he can revoke the parliamentary immunity of lawmakers, a move that effectively allows him to sideline rivals. (PALESTINIANS-POLITICS/ moved, by Nidal al-Mughrabi and Ali Sawafta, 339 words)

ENTERTAINMENT

Bieber, Gaga win at MTV Europe Music awards, Bruno Mars & Green Day shine

ROTTERDAM - Justin Bieber edges out Lady Gaga as the biggest winner at the MTV Europe Music Awards in Rotterdam, taking home three awards on the strength of support from his fans - the "Beliebers". (AWARDS-MTV/EUROPE (TV, PIX), moved, by Toby Sterling, 481 words)