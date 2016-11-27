Editor: Peter Cooney + 1 202 898 8362

TOP STORIES

Even dissidents hold back as Castro's death casts a pall over Cuba

HAVANA - Cuba's most prominent dissident group calls off its weekly protest march for the first time in 13 years following the death of its nemesis Fidel Castro, the revolutionary leader whose passing has cast a pall over the island. (CUBA-CASTRO/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Nelson Acosta and Ana Isabel Martinez, 780 words)

+ See also:

- CUBA-CASTRO/TRUMP (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Simon Gardner and Ana Isabel Martinez, 828 words

- CUBA-CASTRO/TRUDEAU (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, 355 words

Fillon scores huge win in French conservative presidential primaries

PARIS - Francois Fillon, a socially conservative free-marketeer, wins France's centre-right presidential primaries, setting up a likely showdown next year with far-right leader Marine Le Pen that the pollsters expect him to win. (FRANCE-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by Ingrid Melander and Michel Rose, 566 words)

+ See also:

FRANCE-ELECTION/VALLS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Jean-Baptiste Vey, 573 words)

Trump adviser warns him not to pick Romney

WASHINGTON - An internal dispute among Donald Trump's advisers breaks out into the open as his campaign manager warns that the president-elect could face intense backlash from supporters if he chooses Mitt Romney to be his secretary of state. (USA-TRUMP/ROMNEY, moved, by Andy Sullivan, 306 words)

+ See also:

USA-TRUMP/VOTES (PIX, TV), moved, by Roberta Rampton and Dustin Volz, 478 words

Iraqi forces grind on in east Mosul as political rift opens

MOSUL, Iraq - Iraq's sectarian political leaders have plunged back into a dispute over the status of Shi'ite armed groups, undermining efforts to reunite the country as its troops press on with the assault of Mosul, Islamic State's biggest stronghold. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ (WRAPUP 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Michael Georgy, Isabel Coles and John Davison, 800 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Hundreds uprooted in east Aleppo as Syrian army advances

BEIRUT - Hundreds of residents of rebel-held eastern Aleppo flee shifting frontlines, sources say, after a rapid advance by the Syrian army and allied forces that rebels fear could split their most important urban stronghold in two. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-ALEPPO (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved by Lisa Barrington, 690 words)

+ See also:

- MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-TURKEY (UPDATE 3), moved, by Daren Butler, 434 words

- MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-QATAR (INTERVIEW, PIX), moved, by William Maclean and Tom Finn, 860 words

Winter closes in on refugees fleeing Iraq's Mosul

HASAN SHAM CAMP, Iraq - Pushing his way through dozens of people, Iraqi teacher Umar Salah carries four bags containing 15 blankets and pots full of food through the gate of a camp overcrowded with civilians who fled Islamic State in Mosul. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-CAMPS (PIX), moved, by Ulf Laessing, 557 words)

+ See also:

MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-RESIDENTS (PIX, TV), moved, by Isabel Coles, 837 words)

MIDEAST-CRISIS/MOSUL-COMMANDER (INTERVIEW, PIX, TV), moved, by Michael Georgy, 660 words)

Kuwaiti opposition win big in anti-austerity vote

KUWAIT - Opposition candidates win around 20 seats out of 50 as Kuwaiti elections see most parliament members replaced, a vote analysts said reflects anger at austerity measures to curb a budget deficit. (KUWAIT-ELECTION/ (PIX), moved, by Sami Aboudi and Ahmed Hagagy, 496 words)

EUROPE

Renzi faces pressure to stay in office as Italy referendum defeat looms

ROME - When a handful of European leaders met Barack Obama in Berlin this month to say goodbye, Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi informed the group that he may well lose power before the U.S. president. Opinion polls predict defeat for him in a referendum next Sunday, in what would be the third big anti-establishment revolt by voters this year in a major Western country(ITALY-REFERENDUM/RENZI (ANALYSIS, PIX), moved, by Crispian Balmer, 1,160 words)

Pilots at Lufthansa announce further strikes this week

FRANKFURT - German pilots union VC has announced further strikes at Lufthansa for Tuesday and Wednesday this week after fresh talks at the end of a four-day walkout failed to settle their long-running pay dispute. (LUFTHANSA-UNIONS/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Christoph Steitz and Peter Maushagen, 363 words)

Swiss reject quick exit from atomic power

ZURICH - Swiss voters reject a speedy shutdown of the nation's five nuclear power plants, as concerns over losing energy independence outweigh safety worries raised by the measure's proponents. (SWISS-NUCLEARPOWER/VOTE (UPDATE 1), moved, by John Miller, 450 words)

AFRICA

Uganda says 55 police, tribal insurgents killed in clashes

KAMPALA - Ugandan authorities say 41 tribal insurgents and 14 police officers were killed in clashes in the west of the country, and the tribal king of the area near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo has been detained. (UGANDA-SECURITY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Elias Biryabarema, 273 words)

East Congo militia kills 30 civilians, most from rival ethnic group

KINSHASA - An ethnic Nande militia in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo killed about 30 civilians, mostly Hutus, local sources say, in an apparent escalation of deadly violence between the two groups that has flared repeatedly this year. (CONGO-KILLINGS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Aaron Ross, 299 words)