TOP STORIES
Even dissidents hold back as Castro's death casts a pall
over Cuba
HAVANA - Cuba's most prominent dissident group calls off its
weekly protest march for the first time in 13 years following
the death of its nemesis Fidel Castro, the revolutionary leader
whose passing has cast a pall over the island. (CUBA-CASTRO/
(UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Nelson Acosta and Ana Isabel
Martinez, 780 words)
Fillon scores huge win in French conservative presidential
primaries
PARIS - Francois Fillon, a socially conservative
free-marketeer, wins France's centre-right presidential
primaries, setting up a likely showdown next year with far-right
leader Marine Le Pen that the pollsters expect him to win.
(FRANCE-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by Ingrid Melander and
Michel Rose, 566 words)
Trump adviser warns him not to pick Romney
WASHINGTON - An internal dispute among Donald Trump's
advisers breaks out into the open as his campaign manager warns
that the president-elect could face intense backlash from
supporters if he chooses Mitt Romney to be his secretary of
state. (USA-TRUMP/ROMNEY, moved, by Andy Sullivan, 306 words)
Iraqi forces grind on in east Mosul as political rift opens
MOSUL, Iraq - Iraq's sectarian political leaders have
plunged back into a dispute over the status of Shi'ite armed
groups, undermining efforts to reunite the country as its troops
press on with the assault of Mosul, Islamic State's biggest
stronghold. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ (WRAPUP 1, PIX, TV), moved, by
Michael Georgy, Isabel Coles and John Davison, 800 words)
MIDDLE EAST
Hundreds uprooted in east Aleppo as Syrian army advances
BEIRUT - Hundreds of residents of rebel-held eastern Aleppo
flee shifting frontlines, sources say, after a rapid advance by
the Syrian army and allied forces that rebels fear could split
their most important urban stronghold in two.
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-ALEPPO (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved by Lisa
Barrington, 690 words)
Winter closes in on refugees fleeing Iraq's Mosul
HASAN SHAM CAMP, Iraq - Pushing his way through dozens of
people, Iraqi teacher Umar Salah carries four bags containing 15
blankets and pots full of food through the gate of a camp
overcrowded with civilians who fled Islamic State in Mosul.
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-CAMPS (PIX), moved, by Ulf Laessing, 557
words)
Kuwaiti opposition win big in anti-austerity vote
KUWAIT - Opposition candidates win around 20 seats out of 50
as Kuwaiti elections see most parliament members replaced, a
vote analysts said reflects anger at austerity measures to curb
a budget deficit. (KUWAIT-ELECTION/ (PIX), moved, by Sami Aboudi
and Ahmed Hagagy, 496 words)
EUROPE
Renzi faces pressure to stay in office as Italy referendum
defeat looms
ROME - When a handful of European leaders met Barack Obama
in Berlin this month to say goodbye, Italian Prime Minister
Matteo Renzi informed the group that he may well lose power
before the U.S. president. Opinion polls predict defeat for him
in a referendum next Sunday, in what would be the third big
anti-establishment revolt by voters this year in a major Western
country(ITALY-REFERENDUM/RENZI (ANALYSIS, PIX), moved, by
Crispian Balmer, 1,160 words)
Pilots at Lufthansa announce further strikes this week
FRANKFURT - German pilots union VC has announced further
strikes at Lufthansa for Tuesday and Wednesday this
week after fresh talks at the end of a four-day walkout failed
to settle their long-running pay dispute. (LUFTHANSA-UNIONS/
(UPDATE 4), moved, by Christoph Steitz and Peter Maushagen, 363
words)
Swiss reject quick exit from atomic power
ZURICH - Swiss voters reject a speedy shutdown of the
nation's five nuclear power plants, as concerns over losing
energy independence outweigh safety worries raised by the
measure's proponents. (SWISS-NUCLEARPOWER/VOTE (UPDATE 1),
moved, by John Miller, 450 words)
AFRICA
Uganda says 55 police, tribal insurgents killed in clashes
KAMPALA - Ugandan authorities say 41 tribal insurgents and
14 police officers were killed in clashes in the west of the
country, and the tribal king of the area near the border with
the Democratic Republic of Congo has been detained.
(UGANDA-SECURITY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Elias Biryabarema, 273
words)
East Congo militia kills 30 civilians, most from rival
ethnic group
KINSHASA - An ethnic Nande militia in eastern Democratic
Republic of Congo killed about 30 civilians, mostly Hutus, local
sources say, in an apparent escalation of deadly violence
between the two groups that has flared repeatedly this year.
(CONGO-KILLINGS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Aaron Ross, 299 words)