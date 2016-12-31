Editor: Michael Perry + 612 9321 8289
TOP STORIES
Trump praises Putin for holding back in U.S.-Russia spy
dispute
PALM BEACH, Fla./ MOSCOW - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump
praises Russian President Vladimir Putin for refraining from
retaliation in dispute over spying and cyber attacks, in another
sign that Republican plans to patch up badly frayed relations
with Moscow. (USA-RUSSIA/CYBER (WRAPUP 8, PIX, TV), moved, by
Richard Cowan and Polina Devitt, 870 words)
Clashes, air raids tarnish Russia and Turkey's Syria truce
BEIRUT - Clashes, shelling and air raids in western Syria
mar Russian- and Turkish-backed cease-fire that aims to end
nearly six years of war and lead to peace talks between rebels
and government emboldened by recent battlefield success.
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA (WRAPUP 7, PIX, TV), moved, by John
Davison and Ellen Francis, 1,142 words)
- MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-UN (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by David
Ingram, 289 words
Merkel says Islamist terrorism is biggest test for Germany
BERLIN - Islamist terrorism is the biggest test facing
Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday in a New
Year's address to the nation, and she vowed to introduce laws
that improve security after a deadly attack before Christmas in
Berlin. (GERMANY-MERKEL/, moved, 463 words)
Taiwan announces U.S. itinerary for president, upsetting
China
TAIPEI - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen will transit through
Houston and San Francisco during January visit to allies in
Latin America, her office says, prompting China to repeat call
for United States to block any such stopover. (TAIWAN-USA/
(UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by J.R. Wu, 461 words)
ASIA
S.Korea court issues arrest warrant for pension chief in
corruption scandal
SEOUL - A South Korean court issued an arrest warrant for
the head of the national pension fund, the world's third
largest, early on Saturday in a corruption scandal that has led
to President Park Geun-hye's impeachment, an official said.
(SOUTHKOREA-POLITICS/ (moved), moved, 429 words)
Modi defends bank note move as Indians line up for cash
NEW DELHI - Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday defended
his decision to withdraw high denomination bank notes from
circulation, as a deadline to end severe cash shortages passed
with Indians still queuing at banks to deposit savings and
withdraw money. (INDIA-MODI/CORRUPTION (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved,
by Mayank Bhardwaj, 543 words)
How ties to an "equestrian princess" landed Samsung at
center of a scandal
SEOUL - Samsung Electronics Co's sponsorship of the
equestrian-athlete daughter of a long-time friend of President
Park Geun-hye has helped to land South Korea's top company in
the center of the country's influence-peddling scandal.
(SOUTHKOREA-POLITICS/SAMSUNG-EQUESTRIAN (INSIGHT, PIX), moved,
by Ju-min Park and Miyoung Kim, 1207 words)
MIDDLE EAST
Britain, edging toward Trump, scolds top U.S. diplomat over
Israel
LONDON - Britain scolds U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry
for describing Israeli government as most right-wing in Israeli
history, move that aligns Prime Minister Theresa May more
closely with President-elect Donald Trump.
(ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/BRITAIN (UPDATE 2, PIX,) moved, by Guy
Faulconbridge and Kate Holton, 711 words)
AMERICAS
Brazil says Greek ambassador murdered by wife's policeman
lover
RIO DE JANEIRO - A Rio de Janeiro policeman confessed to
murdering Greece's ambassador to Brazil in what investigators on
Friday called a "cowardly act" carried out at the direction of
the diplomat's Brazilian wife with whom the officer was
romantically involved. (BRAZIL-GREECE/KILLING (UPDATE 6, PIX,
TV), moved, by Paulo Prada, 550 words)
UNITED STATES
Mormon Tabernacle Choir member resigns rather than sing for
Trump
Member of Mormon Tabernacle Choir resigns over its plan to
sing at inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, and more
than 22,000 people sign petition opposing choir's participation.
(USA-TRUMP/INAUGURATION (PIX), moved, 428 words)
AFRICA
Congo deal reached for Kabila to step down after 2017
elections
KINSHASA - Congolese President Joseph Kabila will step down
after elections to be conducted by end of 2017 under last-minute
deal struck by political parties, lead mediator of talks says.
(CONGO-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 3, TV), moved, by Aaron Ross, 407
words)