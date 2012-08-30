BANGKOK Aug 30 Global rice prices are expected
to remain steady over coming years, and ASEAN rice producers
will play a key role in the stability of the market and meeting
growing demand, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said
in a report released Thursday.
According to ADB data, total rice output in ASEAN countries
is projected to grow 1.37 percent annually from nearly 110.5
million tonnes in 2010/11 to 128.3 million tonnes in 2021/22.
The estimate is based on normal weather conditions and the same
macro conditions.
"So far, the rice market appears to be holding steady and
current production estimates suggest that overall prices will
remain stable," the ADB said, adding that rising output in ASEAN
countries would help stabilise prices.
However, price shocks could still be a risk if, as in
2007/08, India resorts to an export ban because of poor monsoon
rains.
Rice prices surged to a record high in 2007/08, when India
banned exports for reasons of food security, triggering a
supply shock and panic buying that pushed the benchmark Thai 100
percent B grade white rice to $1,080 per tonne in April 2008.
As of Aug.1, India had stocks in government warehouses of
28.5 million tonnes, compared with a target of 9.8 million
tonnes for the quarter ending September, thanks to bumper
harvests in subsequent years.
The benchmark 100 percent B grade Thai white rice
RI-THWHB-P1 was offered at $600 per tonne on Thursday, up from
last week's $590.
AMPLE ASEAN SUPPLY
With nearly 47 million hectares of rice fields, ASEAN
accounts for 29 percent of global harvested rice area.
Among the 10 ASEAN nations, the ADB said Cambodia, Laos and
Myanmar had good production potential, given the availability of
land and water resources.
"But they require investment in transportation and market
infrastructure, research and development for producing more,"
the report said. "From a food security perspective, in the near
term, the ASEAN region has ample rice supplies with increasing
both production and ending stocks in 2012."
That includes record rice stocks in Thailand, where a
government rice intervention policy to pay farmers
higher-than-market prices has funnelled a huge quantity of
supply into government warehouses.
The intervention programme has pushed Thai prices to
uncompetitively high levels, causing rice exports to fall 46
percent so far this year to 4.3 million tonnes and putting
Thailand at risk of falling back from its No.1 exporter ranking
for the first time since 1983.
However, ADB said Thailand could regain market share, even
with the paddy pledging programme, through
government-to-government sales.
(Reporting by Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat; Editing by Chris
Lewis)