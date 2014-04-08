BRIEF-Qatar's Salam International Investment Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 20.4 million riyals versus 32.1 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qrQiYT) Further company coverage:
April 8 China World Trade Center Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest 4.7 billion yuan ($756.56 million) for Tower III project
* Says 2013 net profit down 15 percent y/y at 325.2 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/hat38v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2123 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 net profit 20.4 million riyals versus 32.1 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qrQiYT) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, April 30 Shareholders of Saudi Arabia's Bodymasters are talking to banks and weighing a listing of the fitness chain on Saudi Arabia’s new parallel market, Nomu, sources told Reuters.