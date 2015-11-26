OSLO Nov 26 Norwegian offshore supply vessel
owner World Wide Supply will not be able to make a scheduled
interest payment on its debt on Nov. 27, the shipping firm said
on Thursday.
Companies serving the oil industry are suffering from weak
demand as oil companies cut back on investments and exploration
to preserve cash following the fall in oil prices.
World Wide Supply said in its third-quarter report that it
had bond debts of $146.7 million at the end of that quarter and
has previously said it was in talks with its lenders regarding
possible actions.
The firm, which does not have listed shares, did not specify
the size of the missed interest payment.
Four of the company's six vessels are currently out of work,
giving it an average fleet utilisation of just 32.3 percent in
October, it said earlier this month.
Two of its vessels have been laid up in Norway since early
September, while two have been out of work since Brazilian oil
firm Petrobras terminated contracts around the same
time.
The two remaining vessels are still on contract with
Petrobras.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik. Editing by Jane Merriman)