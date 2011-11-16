(Adds details on remaining aid in paragraph 5)
WASHINGTON Nov 16 The World Bank said on
Wednesday it will release $100 million in frozen donor money to
Afghanistan following the approval of a new loan International
Monetary Fund loan program.
"With the IMF's approval on Nov. 14 of a new three-year
program for Afghanistan, the World Bank will authorize the
release of $100 million for the Afghan government's operating
budget," Josephine Bassinette, acting country director for
Afghanistan, told Reuters in an email.
The aid, which is held on behalf of donor countries in a
World Bank-administered Afghan Reconstruction Trust Fund
(ARTF), has been frozen since March after the IMF suspended its
Afghan program last year over the handling of a bank corruption
scandal.
On Tuesday, the IMF approved a new $133.6 million loan deal
saying the authorities were addressing mismanagement and
corruption at Kabulbank, and taking steps to strengthen the
country's financial system. See story at [ID:nN1E7AE0HI]
IMF mission chief to Afghanistan, Axel Schimmelpfennig,
told a conference call with reporters on Tuesday that up to
$200 million in donor funds -- about $50 million every quarter
-- was available to the Afghan authorities this year. He said
it was up to donor nations to decide when to release all of of
the money.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Theodore
d'Afflisio)