WASHINGTON, March 4 Africa's agricultural sector
could become a $1 trillion industry by 2030 if governments and
the private sector radically rethink policies and support for
farmers, a World Bank report said on Monday.
Africa's food market, currently valued at $313 billion a
year, could triple if farmers modernized their practices and
had better access to credit, new technology, irrigation and
fertilizers, according to the new report "Growing Africa:
Unlocking the Potential of Agribusiness."
The World Bank said African farmers have a unique
opportunity to tap into growing demand from a burgeoning middle
class with more expensive tastes, an expected four-fold increase
in urban supermarkets in Africa and higher commodity prices.
Rice, poultry, dairy, vegetable oils, horticulture, feed
grains and processed foods for local markets were likely to be
the most dynamic areas of agribusiness in Africa, the World Bank
said.
Countries such as Kenya, Ghana, Cameroon, Malawi and Zambia
were already tapping buoyant agricultural markets, the Bank
said.
"Africa is now at a crossroads, from which it can take
concrete steps to realize its potential or continue to lose
competitiveness, missing a major opportunity for increased
growth, employment, and food security," the report said.
Despite a decade of strong economic growth and a surge in
private sector investment in the region, Africa's share of
global agriculture exports has fallen. Countries such as Brazil,
Indonesia and Thailand export more agriculture products than all
of Sub-Saharan Africa, the Bank said.
Meanwhile, the region is home to more than 50 percent of the
world's uncultivated agriculture land, with as much as 450
million hectares that is not forested, protected or densely
populated, the report said.
The Bank said boosting agriculture should become the top
priority of governments so that farmers can take advantage of
the increase in global demand for food and higher prices.
They should also look at ways to boost regional integration
to promote more cross-border food trade by reducing check
points, tackling bribery along main freight corridors, and
cutting bureaucratic red tape and transaction costs. Harvests
routinely yield far less than their potential and food is often
spoilt because of poor storage facilities, it added.
But while there is a need to expand agriculture across
Africa, the World Bank warned there needs to be careful analysis
and governments should guard against land grabs for investment.
The 2008-2009 global food price crisis prompted a scramble
for land in parts of Asia, Africa and Latin America, and
widespread fears of land grabbing. Madagascar's president was
toppled in 2009 after he negotiated a deal with a South Korean
company to lease half the island's arable land to grow food and
ship it to Asia.
"The challenge is to harness investors' interest in ways
that generate jobs, provide opportunities for smallholders,
respect the rights of local communities, and protect the
environment," the report said.
"A key challenge is to curb speculative land investments or
acquisitions that take advantage of weak institutions in African
countries or disregard principles of responsible agricultural
investment," it added.
