* Developing East Asia Pacific 2015 growth seen at 6.5 pct
* World Bank trims 2015 China growth forecast to 6.9 pct
* 2016 forecasts for China, developing EAP also cut
* World Bank says risks weighted to the downside
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Oct 5 The World Bank cut its 2015 and
2016 growth forecasts for developing East Asia and Pacific, and
said the outlook was clouded by the risk of a sharp slowdown in
China and possible spillovers from expected increases in U.S.
interest rates.
The Washington-based lender now expects the developing East
Asia and Pacific (EAP) region, which includes China, to grow 6.5
percent in 2015 and 6.4 percent in 2016, down from 6.8 percent
growth in 2014.
Its previous forecast in April was 6.7 percent in each of
2015 and 2016.
"The baseline scenario for regional growth is subject to a
greater-than-usual degree of uncertainty, and risks are weighted
to the downside," the World Bank said in its latest East Asia
and Pacific Economic Update report on Monday.
"In particular, uncertainty surrounds the trajectory of, and
spillovers from, China's economic rebalancing and the expected
normalization of U.S. policy interest rates."
The World Bank said the downward revisions to regional
growth forecasts mainly reflect a moderate slowdown in China's
economy, which it sees growing 6.9 percent in 2015 and 6.7
percent in 2016, down from 7.3 percent in 2014.
The previous forecast was for China to grow 7.1 percent in
2015 and 7.0 percent in 2016.
Growth in developing East Asia excluding China is expected
to hold steady in 2015 at 4.6 percent before accelerating to 4.9
percent in 2016, the World Bank said. Those were down from
previous forecasts of 5.1 percent growth in 2015 and 5.4 percent
in 2016.
The bank said the outlook for household incomes and business
profits in Indonesia and Malaysia was clouded by weakness in
global commodity markets. It said lower real trade-weighted
exchange rates can play a key role for such commodity exporters
to adjust to weaker terms of trade.
"The depreciations of the Indonesian rupiah and Malaysian
ringgit against the U.S. dollar have reduced the drop in
exporter revenues, corporate profits, and household incomes in
local currency terms -- a valuable shock-absorbing effect," it
said.
"More generally, authorities should limit currency market
interventions to smoothing volatility, given the importance of
maintaining adequate reserve buffers," the World Bank added.
Further declines in Asian currencies against the dollar
could cause balance sheet strains in countries with significant
dollar-denominated debt, it said.
"Stress may arise whenever individual firms and sectors
suffer from a significant concentration of liabilities," the
World Bank said, adding that such risks are a special concern in
Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Kim Coghill)