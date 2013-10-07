SINGAPORE, Oct 7 The World Bank on Monday cut
its 2013 and 2014 economic growth forecasts for developing East
Asia, citing lower-than-expected exports and investments as well
as weaker commodity prices.
The Washington-based development bank lowered its forecasts
for China, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand but raised its
outlook for the Philippines in its East Asia Pacific Economic
Update.Latest GDP growth projections:
2013 2014
East Asia 6.0 (-0.5) 6.4 (-0.3)
Developing East Asia 7.1 (-0.7) 7.2 (-0.4)
China 7.5 (-0.8) 7.7 (-0.3)
Indonesia 5.6 (-0.6) 5.3 (-1.2)
Malaysia 4.3 (-0.8) 4.8 (-0.6)
Philippines 7.0 (+0.8) 6.7 (+0.3)
Thailand 4.0 (-1.3) 4.5 (-0.5)
Vietnam 5.3 (+0.1) 5.4 (-0.3)
Cambodia 7.0 (-) 7.0 (-)
Fiji 2.4 (+0.2) 2.1 (-0.2)
Laos 8.0 (+0.4) 7.7 (-)
Mongolia 12.5 (-0.5) 10.3 (-1.2)
Myanmar 6.8 (+0.3) 6.9 (+0.3)
Papua New Guinea 4.5 (+0.5) 10.0 (+2.5)
Solomon Islands 4.0 (-) 3.5 (-0.5)
Timor Leste 10.4 (-) 10.2 (-)
Developing East Asia 5.2 (-0.5) 5.3 (-0.7)
excluding China
ASEAN 5.1 (-0.3) 5.1 (-0.6)
Source: World Bank