BRASILIA, April 16 Brazil will support Nigerian Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to be the new head of the World Bank, Brazilian Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Monday.

Okonjo-Iweala is the sole candidate from developing nations in a race against U.S. nominee Jim Yong Kim, a Korean-American health expert who appears almost certain to secure the post.

Former Colombian finance minister Jose Antonio Ocampo quit the race on Friday to support Okonjo-Iweala. A decision by the World Bank's board to pick a candidate is expected later on Monday. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni and Tiago Pariz; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)