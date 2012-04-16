* Mantega says Okonjo-Iweala better prepared for job

BRASILIA, April 16 Brazil backed Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to be the new head of the World Bank and demanded quicker reforms at the IMF to bolster developing nations' voice at global organizations, Brazilian Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Monday.

Okonjo-Iweala, Nigeria's finance minister, is the sole candidate from developing nations in a race against U.S. nominee Jim Yong Kim, a Korean-American health expert who appears almost certain to secure the post.

Mantega said Okonjo-Iweala had more experience and was better prepared to lead the bank at a time when emerging-market nations seek to increase their clout in the global financial architecture.

He said the world's No. 6 economy will not give additional funds to the International Monetary Fund unless the organization shows a firm commitment to move ahead with reforms. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni and Tiago Pariz; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)