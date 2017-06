MEXICO CITY, April 11 Mexico thinks Jim Yong Kim, the U.S. nominee for the next World Bank president, is the best candidate for the job, deputy finance minister Gerardo Rodriguez said on Wednesday.

Korean-American health expert Kim is up against Nigerian Finance Minister Okonjo-Iweala, who left a top post at the World Bank last year, and former Colombian finance minister Jose Antonio Ocampo.

"Mexico supports the candidacy of Dr. Kim," said Rodriguez in a emailed statement, adding the Mexican government would vote for him.