WARSAW Dec 18 The World Bank on Wednesday
forecast that Slovenia's economy would shrink by 1.0 percent
next year, a sharper contraction than previously forecast.
The bank's earlier forecast from June this year was for a
contraction of 0.1 percent in Slovenia, a euro zone member which
is mired in debt and struggling to avoid an international
bailout.
The central and eastern Europe region as a whole will see
2.3 percent growth in gross domestic product in 2014, against
the previous forecast of 2.0 percent.
Poland, the biggest regional economy, will grow 2.8 percent,
up from the 2.0 percent, the bank earlier predicted.
Slovenia announced last week that its eight biggest banks
need 4.8 billion euros in extra capital to fill holes in their
balance sheets. It said it could scrape the sum together without
becoming the latest euro zone state to need a bailout.
But the cost of the bank deleveraging will hold back
economic growth, the World Bank said. It said Slovenia would be
the only one of the 11 countries which joined the European Union
after 2004 to stay in recession next year.
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Writing by Christian Lowe)