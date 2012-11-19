* Poorest regions hit hardest
* World Bank focuses on climate change under new chief
* Must balance climate change with energy needs of poor
By Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON, Nov 18 All nations will suffer the
effects of a warmer world, but it is the world's poorest
countries that will be hit hardest by food shortages, rising sea
levels, cyclones and drought, the World Bank said in a report on
climate change.
Under new World Bank President Jim Yong Kim, the global
development lender has launched a more aggressive stance to
integrate climate change into development.
"We will never end poverty if we don't tackle climate
change. It is one of the single biggest challenges to social
justice today," Kim told reporters on a conference call on
Friday.
The report, called "Turn Down the Heat," highlights the
devastating impact of a world hotter by 4 degrees Celsius (7.2
Fahrenheit) by the end of the century, a likely scenario under
current policies, according to the report.
Climate change is already having an effect: Arctic sea ice
reached a record minimum in September, and extreme heat waves
and drought in the last decade have hit places like the United
States and Russia more often than would be expected from
historical records, the report said.
Such extreme weather is likely to become the "new normal" if
the temperature rises by 4 degrees, according to the World Bank
report. This is likely to happen if not all countries comply
with pledges they have made to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Even assuming full compliance, the world will warm by more than
3 degrees by 2100.
In this hotter climate, the level of the sea would rise by
up to 3 feet, flooding cities in places like Vietnam and
Bangladesh. Water scarcity and falling crop yields would
exacerbate hunger and poverty.
Extreme heat waves would devastate broad swaths of the
earth's land, from the Middle East to the United States, the
report says. The warmest July in the Mediterranean could be 9
degrees hotter than it is today -- akin to temperatures seen in
the Libyan desert.
The combined effect of all these changes could be even
worse, with unpredictable effects that people may not be able to
adapt to, said John Schellnhuber, director of the Potsdam
Institute for Climate Impact Research, which along with Climate
Analytics prepared the report for the World Bank.
"If you look at all these things together, like organs
cooperating in a human body, you can think about acceleration of
this dilemma," said Schellnhuber, who studied chaos theory as a
physicist. "The picture reads that this is not where we want the
world to go."
SHOCKED INTO ACTION
As the first scientist to head the World Bank, Kim has
pointed to "unequivocal" scientific evidence for man-made
climate change to urge countries to do more.
Kim said 97 percent of scientists agree on the reality of
climate change.
"It is my hope that this report shocks us into action," Kim,
writes in the report.
Scientists are convinced that global warming in the past
century is caused by increasing concentrations of greenhouse
gases produced by human activities such as the burning of fossil
fuels and deforestation. These findings by the UN's
Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change were recognized by the
national science academies of all major industrialized nations
in a joint statement in 2010.
Kim said the World Bank plans to further meld climate change
with development in its programs.
Last year, the Bank doubled its funding for countries
seeking to adapt to climate change, and now operates $7.2
billion in climate investment funds in 48 countries.
The World Bank study comes as almost 200 nations will meet
in Doha, Qatar, from Nov. 26 to Dec. 7 to try to extend the
Kyoto Protocol, the existing plan for curbing greenhouse gas
emissions by developed nations that runs to the end of the year.
They have been trying off and on since Kyoto was agreed in
1997 to widen limits on emissions but have been unable to find a
formula acceptable to both rich and poor nations.
Emerging countries like China, the world's biggest emitter
of greenhouse gases, have said the main responsibility to cut
emissions lies with developed nations, which had a headstart in
sparking global warming.
Combating climate change also poses a challenge for the
poverty-fighting World Bank: how to balance global warming with
immediate energy needs in poor countries.
In 2010, the World Bank approved a $3.75 billion loan to
develop a coal-fired power plant in South Africa despite lack of
support from the United States, Netherlands and Britain due to
environmental concerns.
"There really is no alternative to urgent action given the
devastating consequences of climate change," global development
group Oxfam said in a statement. "Now the question for the World
Bank is how it will ensure that all of its investments respond
to the imperatives of the report."
Kim said the World Bank tries to avoid investing in coal
unless there are no other options.
"But at the same time, we are the group of last resort in
finding needed energy in countries that are desperately in
search of it," he said.