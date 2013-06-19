* 97-98 scientific agreement on warming means it is real
By Nina Chestney
LONDON, June 19 The world should stop arguing
about whether humans are causing climate change and start taking
action to stop dangerous temperature rises, the president of the
World Bank said on Wednesday.
Jim Yong Kim said there was 97 to 98 percent agreement among
scientists that global warming was real and caused by human
activity.
"If you disagree with the science of human-caused climate
change you are not disagreeing that there is anthropogenic
climate change. What you are disagreeing with is science
itself," Kim told a Thomson Reuters Newsmaker event in London.
"It is time to stop arguing about whether (climate change)
is real or not," he said.
A study last month found that 97 percent of around 4,000
scientific reports giving an opinion about the cause of climate
change since the 1990s said it was mainly human. Skeptics said
the survey wrongly omitted thousands of papers that did not give
a view.
Governments across the world have agreed to limit global
temperature rise to below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit).
Estimates differ over how high temperatures may rise and
over what period of time.
The World Bank and others have estimated that the globe has
already warmed by about 0.8 degrees C (1.4F) since the
Industrial Revolution and 2 degrees C is widely viewed as a
threshold to dangerous changes such as more floods, heatwaves
and rising sea levels.
The World Bank wants more focus on the issue.
In a report on Wednesday, it cited Bangkok as an example,
saying much of it could flood within the next two decades if
global warming stays on its current trajectory.
Kim said that as extreme weather events continue, public
opinion about climate change should start to change.
The lack of an international deal is a "lame excuse" to not
tackling climate change, Kim said. In the meantime, any kind of
agreements or action should be encouraged.
"The level of seriousness at the top in the United States
couldn't be higher. As extreme weather events occur (such as) in
the Midwest and Hurricane Sandy etc, other legislators will come
around," Kim said.
He noted that China, the world's second-largest economy, is
also taking climate change very seriously.
CO2
Even though China is the biggest CO2 emitter in the world
and is still building coal plants, it is investing more in solar
and wind power than any other country and ramping up efforts to
build cleaner cities and more efficient buildings.
China's efforts to develop its own national carbon market -
similar to Europe's, is also positive sign for a global
agreement, Kim said.
China launched its first emissions trading plan this week in
Shenzhen, marking a milestone in the country's climate policy.
"If we get China, the U.S. and the EU to agree on a price
for CO2 we will have a market mechanism to fight climate change.
I hope a practical solution will happen before 2020," he added.
The European Union currently operates the world's largest
carbon market, which has been in place since 2005.
The rate of warming since the turn of this century,
meanwhile, has slowed more than many scientists had expected
after strong rises in the 1980s and 1990s. Some have interpreted
this as a sign climate change is less of an immediate threat
than thought.
Attempts to agree a plan of action to combat climate change
failed at a U.N. conference in Copenhagen in 2009, primarily
because of concerns over the economic impact.
(Additional reporting by Anna Yukhananov. Editing by Jeremy
Gaunt.)