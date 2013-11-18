* Economic loss has risen from $50 bln/yr in 1980s
* Rapidly growing, poor countries vulnerable
* UN climate summit to discuss loss and damage mechanism
By Nina Chestney
WARSAW, Nov 18 Global economic losses caused by
extreme weather events have risen to nearly $200 billion a year
over the last decade and look set to increase further as climate
change worsens, a report by the World Bank showed on Monday.
A United Nations' panel of scientists has warned that
floods, droughts and storms are likely to become more severe
over the next century as greenhouse gas emissions warm the
world's climate.
"Economic losses are rising - from $50 billion each year in
the 1980s to just under $200 billion each year in the last
decade and about three quarters of those losses are a result of
extreme weather," said Rachel Kyte, World Bank Vice President
for Sustainable Development.
"While you cannot connect any single weather event to
climate change, scientists have warned that extreme weather
events will increase in intensity if climate change is left
unchecked."
Reinsurance company Munich Re has estimated total
reported losses from disasters were $3.8 trillion from 1980 to
2012, attributing 74 percent of those to extreme weather.
More than 3,900 people have been killed in Typhoon Haiyan
which hit the Philippines, one of the most powerful storms ever
recorded.
The typhoon threw a spotlight on the impact of climate
change and coincided with the start of Nov. 11-22 talks in
Warsaw, Poland, where governments are trying to draw up a plans
to slow its effects.
EMERGING ECONOMIES AT RISK
Many nations have said the typhoon matched trends towards
extreme weather and was an example to spur action in Warsaw,
which is meant to lay down the outlines of a global deal in 2015
that will enter into force from 2020.
But the U.N. panel of climate scientists says it has only
"low confidence" that human emissions have already contributed
to the intensity of cyclones, which include typhoons and
hurricanes, since 1950.
As part of the talks, governments are discussing a mechanism
to help poorer countries cope with losses and damage from
climate change.
Although weather-related disasters can affect all countries,
the most severe economic and human losses are expected in
rapidly growing countries, such as those in Asia, which are
building their economies in areas vulnerable to floods, droughts
and extreme temperatures, the World Bank said.
The average impact of disasters on such countries equalled 1
percent of gross domestic product (GDP) from 2001 to 2006 - ten
times higher than the average for high-income countries, the
World Bank said.
But climate impacts will especially cripple poorer
countries. Hurricane Tomas in 2010, for example, devastated St
Lucia and caused losses of 43 percent of GDP.
To help avoid unmanageable future costs, governments should
focus on making their countries more resilient to disasters,
even though that might require up-front investment, it added.
(Editing by Louise Heavens)