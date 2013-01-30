By Lesley Wroughton
WASHINGTON Jan 30 The World Bank must do more
than just point fingers when it uncovers corruption, it should
work with countries to fix the problem by sharing experiences on
effective ways to root out graft, the bank's head said on
Wednesday.
Jim Yong Kim estimated that between $20 billion to $40
billion is stolen from developing countries each year. It was
his first speech about the challenges of fighting corruption
since he became president of the World Bank in July,
"It is not just standing back and pointing a finger, we have
to call it out when we see it and stick by our guns, but we feel
we also have a responsibility to do everything we can to help
people build those effective systems," Kim told the Center for
Strategic and International Studies.
The World Bank should not only gather and share data on
fighting corruption, but should also learn from the experiences
of governments that have successfully battled graft, he said.
As examples, he noted that in Brazil the government has
tackled drug-infested slums and turned them into safer
neighborhoods, while in Italy the authorities have exposed tax
dodgers, and in India the government is grappling with
anti-corruption legislation.
Corruption is a major impediment to development, he said,
adding that the World Bank should not shy away from publicly
naming offenders.
"We have to send a signal that if we detect corruption we
will call it out and move forward, and will have to have a whole
discussion again" on a lending program," he said.
The World Bank has aggressively tried to toughen up on
corruption ever since former President Jim Wolfensohn condemned
the "cancer of corruption" in a speech in 1996. The
poverty-fighting institution has also come under pressure from
major donors, like the United States and Britain, to crack down
on corruption to ensure taxpayers' money does not go to waste.
Although World Bank lending is influenced by how a borrower
scores on governance and fighting corruption, the bank has long
wrestled over whether to suspend lending to a country when it
discovers corruption in bank-financed development projects, or
to keep the money flowing while fixing the problem.
Last year, Kim canceled a $1.2 billion credit for a
Bangladesh bridge project after the bank found "credible
evidence" of high-level corruption among Bangladeshi government
officials.
While funding has not resumed for the bridge until the
government addresses the problems, Kim said the Bank remained
engaged in Bangladesh with commitment of about $4.3 billion in
over 30 projects.
"Our willingness to work in difficult situations and
appetite for measured risk should never be confused with a
willingness to tolerate corruption in bank projects and
activities," Kim said, adding: "When corruption is discovered in
our projects and activities, we have zero tolerance for it
within the World Bank."