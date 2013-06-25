WASHINGTON, June 25 The head of the World Bank
said on Tuesday that the global lender needs "to be ready to
move" to ensure developing nations have access to capital, which
is becoming more costly as interest rates rise in anticipation
of less monetary stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
"We've already seen interest rates in some developing
countries go up," World Bank President Jim Yong Kim told
reporters after a talk on the bank's goal of reducing extreme
poverty to 3 percent by 2030. "There's a tremendous amount of
concern about what could happen."
"We just have to be ready to move and try even harder to
make sure that capital is available for the kinds of
infrastructure investments developing countries need," Kim said.