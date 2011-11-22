TOKYO, Nov 22 China's economy faces
growing risks from Europe's sovereign debt crisis and worries
about regional Chinese governments' debts, but it could engineer
a soft landing by using the scope for monetary policy easing,
the World Bank said on Tuesday.
In a semi-annual East Asia and Pacific Economic Update, the
World Bank nudged up its 2011 growth forecast for China but
expects growth to moderate from next year as overseas economies
slow and Beijing steers the economy to rely less on investment
and manufacturing.
The lender also slashed growth forecasts for developing
Asia, excluding China, due to weak export demand from developed
countries and as widespread flooding hit Thailand's
manufacturing base.
"While the central projection is for a gradual deceleration
of growth, the risks are tilted to the downside," the
development lender said, referring to China.
"Policy-makers will need to walk a fine line guarding
against the short-term risks to growth and the lingering
vulnerabilities associated with a still buoyant, if not
overheated, economy."
China will grow 9.1 percent this year, the World Bank said,
slightly higher than its previous forecast of 9.0 percent growth
issued in March. In 2012, growth will then slow to 8.4 percent,
the bank said.
China's growth this year is below last year's level as
weakening external demand hurt investment and exports, the bank
said. Monetary policy tightening also slowed investment this
year, but there is now more room to normalise policy as
inflation is waning, the bank said.
Reflecting recent pessimism, China's Vice Premier Wang
Qishan said over the weekend that a long-term global recession
is certain and China should focus on solving problems in its
economy.
Policies to curb gains in land prices could put some local
governments that borrowed heavily under pressure, the World Bank
said.
Still, deleveraging is unlikely to match the scale of the
U.S. property market as Chinese households tend to put more
money down in advance and have smaller mortgages, according to
the report.
Excluding China, developing East Asia will expand 4.7
percent this year, much slower than the previous forecast of 5.3
percent growth, as a slowdown in developed countries and tighter
monetary policy dented growth, the bank said.
Investors shifting money out of Asian countries could lead
to more stock and bond market volatility, but this could help
some countries that are trying to contain asset prices, the
report said.
Asian countries could also face significant spillover if a
disorderly sovereign debt restructuring in Europe would hurt the
flow of trade and financing, the bank said.
Public finances give many Asian countries room to boost
stimulus spending if needed, but governments should focus on
long-term investments to improve education, social security and
labour productivity, the bank said.
Following are details of the World Bank's forecasts for
gross domestic product growth (percentage change from previous
year).
Prev f'cast
Forecast (March '11)
2011 2012 2011 2012
Developing East Asia* 8.2 7.8 8.2 7.9
China 9.1 8.4 9.0 8.5
Indonesia 6.4 6.3 6.4 6.7
Malaysia 4.3 4.9 4.8 5.7
Philippines 4.2 4.8 5.0 5.4
Thailand 2.4 4.0 3.7 4.2
Vietnam 5.8 6.1 6.3 6.7
Developing E.Asia ex-China 4.7 5.3 5.3 5.7
* The World Bank defines Developing East Asia as the countries
listed plus Cambodia, Laos, East Timor, Mongolia, Fiji and Papua
New Guinea.)
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Michael Watson)