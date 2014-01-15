By Anna Yukhananov
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 14 The World Bank on Tuesday
raised its forecast for global growth for the first time in
three years as advanced economies started to pick up pace, led
by the United States.
The rosier outlook suggests the world economy is finally
breaking free from a long and sluggish recovery after the global
financial crisis.
The poverty-fighting institution predicted global gross
domestic product will expand 3.2 percent this year, from 2.4
percent in 2013, according to its twice-yearly "Global Economic
Prospects." In the bank's last forecast in June, it expected
global growth to reach 3 percent in 2014.
The bank said the global economy had come to a "turning
point," as fiscal austerity and policy uncertainty no longer
weighed as heavily on most richer economies. The bank expected
stronger growth in the United States in particular, of 2.8
percent in 2014, from 1.8 percent last year.
"For the first time in five years, there are indications
that a self-sustaining recovery has begun among high-income
countries - suggesting that they may now join developing
countries as a second engine of growth in the global economy,"
the bank's chief economist Kaushik Basu said in the report.
The bank again shaved its forecasts for developing
countries, to 5.3 percent for 2014, from the 5.6 percent it
predicted in June.
Emerging markets have grown at their slowest pace in a
decade for the past two years, after chalking up growth rates of
around 7.5 percent before the global financial crisis hit in
2008.
Andrew Burns, the report's lead author, said frothy growth
before the crisis reflected cyclical factors.
"We're moving into a new phase where developing countries
are growing at a rate much closer to their underlying
sustainable rate of growth," he told reporters.
SMOOTH UNWINDING
As advanced economies strengthen, countries may begin
pulling back from the massive monetary stimulus launched at the
height of the crisis. The U.S. Federal Reserve has started
winding down its monthly asset-purchase plan this month, though
it expects to keep interest rates low for at least another year.
The World Bank said it expects rates around the world to
inch up gradually, causing minimal disruptions for developing
countries as capital inflows slow down.
"Whatever drag this implies for developing country growth is
more than offset by the additional export demand due to stronger
high-income country growth," the report said.
However, if rates jump suddenly, countries with high debt
levels or large current account deficits such as Thailand and
Malaysia would be most vulnerable.
The bank said that while risks to its global outlook,
including a sharp rebalancing in China, a protracted recovery in
the euro zone, and fiscal policy uncertainty in the United
States, have not been eliminated, they have subsided.