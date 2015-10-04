Oct 4 World Bank Group President Jim Yong Kim
will ask world leaders for a capital injection as an emerging
markets slowdown coinciding with new development goals leave the
bank strapped for cash, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
Kim will lobby members to boost capital for the
International Bank for Reconstruction and Development during an
annual meeting to be held in Peru this week, said the FT.
The report, which cited the bank's needs for more resources
after an agreement last month on the Sustainable Development
Goals, a set of 17 goals to combat poverty, inequality and
climate change, did not specify how much Kim would be asking
for.
The request for capital would come on the heels of a
statement last week from the International Monetary Fund that
deceleration in emerging market economies will slow global
growth this year.
The Washington-based World Bank said Sunday the number of
people living in extreme poverty is likely to fall for the first
time below 10 percent of the world's population in 2015, partly
due to recent strong economic growth rates in emerging markets.
