WASHINGTON, April 25 Global food prices are
rising again, pushed higher by costlier oil, strong demand from
Asia and bad weather in parts of Europe, South America and the
United States, the World Bank said on Wed nesday.
The latest World Bank food price index showed the cost of
food rose 8 percent between December and March. In the previous
four months, prices had declined. Even after the latest rise,
food prices remain 1 percent below a year ago and 6 percent
below the February 2011 historical peak, the World Bank said.
"After four months of consecutive price declines, food
prices are on the rise again, threatening the food security of
millions of people," Otaviano Canuto, World Bank vice president
for poverty reduction and economic management, said in a
statement.
"The price indices of grains, fats and oils, and other foods
all increased in each month since January 2012," the World Bank
said.
The international rice price declined, however, due to
abundant supplies of the grain and strong competition among
exporters, the poverty-fighting institution said.
If current food production forecast for 2012/2013 do not
materialize, global food prices could reach higher levels and
required close monitoring, the World Bank cautioned.
Developing economies were hit by a food and energy price
crisis in 2008/09, sparking social unrest and food export bans
in some countries. Further price increases in 2010 and early
2011 led to increased production of major crops, the bank added.
It said production outlooks remain "strong" with price
pressures influenced by a decline in the use of maize for
ethanol production in the United States and weaker global demand
due to the euro zone debt crisis.
Domestic food prices remain high especially in Africa due to
a combination of large food imports and factors such as regional
trade restrictions, hoarding, civil unrest and bad weather.
The World Bank said it was hard to predict whether the surge
in prices this year would lead to a new global food crisis since
there is no mechanism to identify the onset of a global food
crisis.
The bank said it was working on developing a system to
define, identify and monitor food price increases at global and
national levels.
