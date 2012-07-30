By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, July 30 The World Bank on Monday
said it stood ready to help governments respond to a broad-based
run-up in grain prices that has again put the world's poorest
people at risk and could have lingering detrimental impacts for
years.
"We cannot allow short-term food-price spikes to have
damaging long-term consequences for the world's most poor and
vulnerable," World Bank Group President Jim Yong Kim said in
statement.
"The World Bank and our partners are monitoring this
situation closely so we can help governments put policies in
place to help people better cope," said Kim, a public health
expert facing his biggest challenge in two months on the job.
A severe drought in the U.S. Midwest has cut projected
grain yields dramatically, reviving memories of 2008 when a
sharp increase in food prices caused riots in some countries and
raised questions about the use of crops to make biofuels.
Wheat prices have jumped more than 50 percent and corn
prices more than 45 percent since mid-June, with dry conditions
in Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan, excessively wet weather in
Europe and a below average start to the Indian monsoon season
adding to global crop worries.
Prices for soybeans, a critical food and animal feed crop,
also have risen almost 30 percent over the past two months and
nearly 60 percent since the end of last year.
"When food prices rise, families cope by pulling their kids
out of school and eating cheaper, less nutritious food, which
can have catastrophic life-long effects on the social, physical,
and mental well being of millions of young people," Kim said.
Kim said the bank has a number of programs to help
governments should the situation worsen.
Those include policy advice, increased agriculture and
agriculture-related investment, fast-track financing, risk
management products and work with the United Nations and private
voluntary groups to help governments make more informed
responses to global food price spikes.
"In the short-term, measures such as school feeding
programs, conditional cash transfers, and food-for-work programs
can help to ease pressure on the poor," Kim said. "In the
medium- to long-term, the world needs strong and stable policies
and sustained investments in agriculture in poor countries."
World Bank officials stressed there is no indication, based
on current crop forecasts, of any major grain shortages
resulting from the reduced harvests this year.
In addition, lower prices for oil, fertilizer and shipping
than in 2008 will ease the cost of importing food and planting
next year's crop, the bank said.
But Marc Sadler, head of agriculture risk management at the
World Bank, said the situation is also "more complicated" than
in 2008, when rice and wheat prices rose the most and then fell
sharply the next year when plantings increased.
"The difference now is, if you look across the board, all
prices are up," making it tougher for farmers to decide how to
allocate their acreage, Sadler said.
"When corn prices are up, bean prices are up and wheat
prices are up, which one, as a farmer, do you go for?"g he said.
Sadler underscored Kim's point about the threat food
shortages pose to a country's long-term vitality.
"One of the most pernicious facts out there is that in the
first thousand days of a child's life, they develop 80 percent
of their brains. So, malnutrition in those first thousand days
has a long-lasting impact," he said.