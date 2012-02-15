WASHINGTON Feb 15 U.S. Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner said on Wednesday that it was important to get
a successor to departing World Bank President Robert Zoellick in
place and said the United States intends to propose a candidate
within weeks.
"It is very important that we continue to have strong,
effective leadership of this important institution, and in the
coming weeks, we plan to put forward a candidate with the
experience and requisite qualities to take this institution
forward," Geithner said in a prepared statement.
Zoellick said earlier that he will step down in June, which
raised the question whether the United States might throw open
the job it has always claimed as its own.
Geithner said the United States wants the World bank board
to follow "an open and expeditious process" but made clear the
United States will have a candidate for the job.