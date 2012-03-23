* Born in Korea, grew up in America
* Public health expert renowned for work on TB, HIV/AIDS
* Currently president of Dartmouth College
By Glenn Somerville and Susan Heavey
WASHINGTON, March 23 The United States'
nominee for president of the World Bank has taken on some
formidable challenges: from tuberculosis in Peruvian slums and
Russian prisons to HIV/AIDS on a global scale to students at an
Ivy League school.
Now Jim Yong Kim, President Barack Obama's Korean-born but
American-made pick announced on Friday, will have to prove not
only that he can lead the behemoth but also that the United
States deserves to maintain its decades-long hegemony at the
helm of the bank.
The 52-year-old public health pioneer has a history of
deeply immersing himself in his projects, even taking on a
starring role at last year's talent show at Dartmouth (where he
is president), dancing and singing "Time of My Life."
"This is a man who's worked in squatter settlements, slums,
villages, cities, prisons, he's done all that," Paul Farmer, a
friend of 30 years and fellow co-founder of non-profit group
Partners In Health, told Reuters in Rwanda.
"He's got a fantastic sense of humor and most of all, he is
driven by social justice principles," added Farmer, whose work
to bring medical help to the poor in Haiti was chronicled in the
book "Mountains Beyond Mountains." "That's the way the World
Bank should be led."
Kim breaks the mold among potential U.S. nominees on
numerous counts, not least that his background is based not
primarily in finance but in medicine and academia.
Robert Zoellick, current World Bank president who steps down
in June, once famously said the World Bank's problem was that it
was called a bank, implying that it was seen as a money-lender
when its central mission is lifting people out of poverty.
Kim gets high praise from colleagues for his style and
achievements.
"He has an extraordinary ability to bring people to the
table. He's tenacious; he's diplomatic; he's very specific when
he needs to be -- really results-oriented. And he's visionary,"
said Ophelia Dahl, also co-founder and executive director of
Partners In Health, who has worked with Kim for nearly 25 years.
There were, however, notes of discord among students and
faculty at Dartmouth, where Kim came under fire for his response
to hazing and not devoting enough attention to undergraduates.
"There was a lot of frustration," said Kurt Prescott, 21, a
senior who studies religion and anthropology. "Dartmouth is a
school that prides itself on the undergraduate relationship. I
think there was a general feeling among students and professors
that wasn't a priority for Kim."
'GIFT TO DEVELOPMENT WORLD'
Kim's training and experience, including directing the World
Health Organization's HIV/AIDS department and development of
treatment for a form of drug-resistant tuberculosis, give him
immediate credentials as a campaigner on behalf of the poor.
His selection came as a surprise, since speculation had
centered on higher-profile U.S. potential nominees such as
former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers and Susan Rice, U.S.
ambassador to the United Nations.
Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner stressed that Kim's
nomination reflected U.S. wishes to promote development. "He is
an innovative leader whose groundbreaking work to fight disease
and combat poverty has saved lives around the globe," Geithner
said.
Choosing an Asian-American like Kim, the first to head an
Ivy League college, may also be a wise play for placating the
emerging economic powers.
Many of them are increasingly restive about an American
traditionally heading the World Bank since its founding after
World War Two while a European has had a lock on leadership of
its sister institution, the International Monetary Fund.
Kim will face at least one other nominee for the World Bank
job, Nigerian Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala who has
backing from emerging market countries including Angola, Nigeria
and South Africa.
Kim's personal story as an immensely successful immigrant
may also soften some resentment about American dominance.
Growing up in Iowa, he later earned a medical degree and a
doctorate in anthropology from Harvard.
One associate from Harvard, Don Berwick, said Kim's
appointment to the World Bank would be "a great gift to the
development world."
"Jim is one of the most creative leaders in the world when
it comes to development and health care," said Berwick, former
head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, who has
known Kim for more than 20 years.
Berwick cited Kim's "3 by 5" AIDS campaign at the World
Health Organization that aimed to treat 3 million people by 2005
and said it was a tremendous effort, even if didn't quite meet
the target at the time.
"Whether it met the goal or not, it was about mobilization,"
said Berwick.