UPDATE 2-China May imports, exports unexpectedly speed up but seen fading
* China May trade data stronger than forecast, picks up from April
WASHINGTON, July 3 The World Bank's private investment arm on Tuesday agreed to a $25 million loan to fund the expansion of London-listed Petra Diamonds Ltd's Finsch mine in South Africa.
The International Finance Corp, which has an equity stake in Petra, said a parallel loan with similar terms would be provided by Rand Merchant Bank. Petra Diamonds' expansion of the 44-year-old mine is set to extend its life for a further 18 years.
* China May trade data stronger than forecast, picks up from April
NEW YORK, June 8 Every Tuesday, partners and associates at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz gather for a communal lunch in the dining room of the law firm's Manhattan offices.