WASHINGTON, March 14 The World Bank plans
to issue special bonds to India worth $4.3 billion as a way to
increase lending to the country and overcome a technicality on
its borrowing limit at the global development institution, the
bank said on Wednesday.
India's current exposure limit to the World Bank stands at
$17.5 billion. The special bonds will raise that limit by $4.3
billion over the next three years, the World Bank said.
Without the special bond issue, the World Bank would have
faced constraints on how much it can lend to India and annual
funding would have declined to less than $1 billion from about
$4 billion a year.
"Without taking this action, it would have been difficult
for the Bank to assist India meaningfully as it tackles the
remaining large challenges of lifting some 300 million out of
poverty," said Isabel Guerrero, World Bank vice president for
South Asia.
Despite enviable economic growth of 8 percent to 9 percent
over the last five years, India is still plagued by widespread
poverty. The lack of proper infrastructure has become a
bottleneck for growth in Asia's third-largest economy.