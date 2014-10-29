By Anna Yukhananov
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 29 The World Bank's private
sector arm on Wednesday sold about $105 million in "inclusive
business" bonds, the first-ever debt offering that target
businesses which include the world's poorest people in their
supply chains.
The International Finance Corporation, or IFC, issued the
four-year, triple-A rated bond only to Japanese retail
investors, tapping into the growing interest in low-risk
investments with a social or environmental focus.
The World Bank, a Washington D.C.-based poverty-fighting
institution, has sold several billion dollars in "green bonds"
over the past six years, with proceeds going to help countries
and firms cut greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to climate
change.
Last year, the IFC launched a second thematic bond, a
"women's bond" that raises money for businesses owned or run by
women in emerging markets.
The latest offering, Inclusive Business bonds, would finance
firms that work with or sell to the 4.5 billion people in the
world that make less than $8 a day.
Like the rest of the World Bank, the IFC focuses on fighting
poverty, but targets its investments at the private sector
instead of governments.
IFC said while most poor people do not spend a lot
individually, as a whole they represent an estimated $5 trillion
consumer market that firms could tap into.
For example, the IFC has invested at least $136 million in
the Indian firm Jain Irrigation Systems, the world's
largest maker of micro-irrigation systems. These systems help
small-scale farmers boost their produce yields. The firm also
helps the farmers process and distribute what they grow.
The project is an example of the ideal "win-win" situation,
as farmers increase their incomes while the company expands its
market, said Toshiya Masuoka, head of the IFC's inclusive
business program.
IFC's inclusive business focus aligns with the World Bank's
efforts to boost the incomes of the poorest 40 percent in each
country, what its President Jim Yong Kim calls "shared
prosperity."
IFC visits the projects of any company before providing
financing to ensure it benefits poor people.
However, IFC is still working on measuring the development
impact of projects after it funds them. It hopes to expand a
pilot program in Nicaragua and Ivory Coast by using a "poverty
scorecard" to measure household income and track how it changes
over time.
The women's and inclusive business bonds have so far been
sold only to Japanese retail investors, traditionally most
amenable to innovative products that allow them to diversify
away from low-yielding Japanese yen.
Benjamin Powell, the head of funding at IFC's Treasury, said
other countries have also been interested, and he hopes to
expand both kinds of thematic bonds globally by the end of June
2015, in issuance of around $250 million.
"There's clearly a growing number of investors out there in
the world that really are changing their mandates (to) investing
in socially-responsible, fixed-income products," he said.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Diane Craft)